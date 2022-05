Reuters

Pope Francis's planned trip to Lebanon next month has been postponed because the 85-year-old pontiff has experienced difficulty walking recently, sources said on Monday. A plan for the pope to go from Lebanon to Jerusalem on June 14 to meet Kirill, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, had already been cancelled because of the war in Ukraine. Francis is due to make two trips in July, one to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the other to Canada.