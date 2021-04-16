US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

  • The entrance gate of the Embassy of the Russian Federation is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 2

Biden Russia Sanctions

The entrance gate of the Embassy of the Russian Federation is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it?

A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services.

Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence. But the statement in a broader Treasury Department sanctions announcement was the first time the U.S. government had so directly drawn a connection from the Trump campaign to the Kremlin's intelligence services. The revelation was all the more startling because it went beyond any allegation made in either special counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report or in an even more damning and detailed document released last year by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Both those investigations were unable to determine what Kilimnik did with the data and whether he shared it further.

The issue resurfaced Thursday because Kilimnik was one of 32 people and entities sanctioned by the U.S. government for interference in the 2020 election. Officials say Kilimnik sought to promote the bogus narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 election.

Kilimnik was a key but mysterious figure in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. A business associate of Manafort's who worked closely with him, even managing his firm's office in Kyiv, Kilimnik is mentioned by name 156 times in the Mueller report. He was also indicted alongside Manafort on witness tampering allegations, but has not appeared in the U.S. to face those charges. The FBI has issued a $250,000 award for information leading to his arrest.

A key episode examined by Mueller involved Manafort's decision to share campaign polling data with Kilimnik — something prosecutors say Manafort lied about when questioned about it. Investigators scrutinized a series of secretive encounters between the men, including one August 2016 session at the Grand Havana Club in New York.

There, according to statements provided by Mueller, Manafort briefed Kilimnik on internal campaign data and messaging and they discussed battleground states.

The exchange of polling data was an eye-catching data point, especially since it raised questions that perhaps Russia could have exploited such inside information to target influence campaigns aimed at boosting Trump's election bid in 2016.

But Mueller's team said it couldn't “reliably determine” Manafort's purpose in sharing it, nor assess what Kilimnik may have done with it — in part due to questions over Manafort's credibility. The Senate committee also came up empty, though its report drew attention for its characterization of Kilimnik as a Russian intelligence officer.

It was not clear what new information, if any, led to the Treasury Department's assessment that Kilimnik had “provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy.” A Treasury Department spokesman did not return an email seeking comment.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Department: Manafort associate shared Trump polling data with Russian government

    In a news release issued Thursday announcing new sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department revealed that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former President Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, passed along campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services in 2016. "During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy," the Treasury Department said. "Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election." This establishes for the first time that private meetings between Manafort, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and Kilimnik were a "direct pipeline from the campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election," The New York Times reports. Kilimnik and Manafort first worked together when Manafort was a political consultant in Ukraine. Kilimnik was identified during earlier government investigations as a Russian intelligence operative, and in 2018 was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Kilimnik's arrest. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, investigators attempted to figure out why Manafort provided internal campaign polling data to Kilimnik. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderArkansas House votes to abolish Confederate Flag Day

  • 'Really good scenario': Only 5,800 infections reported in fully vaccinated people, CDC says

    Many questions remain about who might be at risk for the so-called breakthrough infections.

  • Russian Agent Crony Of Ex-Trump Campaign Boss Paul Manafort Fed Poll Data To Moscow

    New U.S. sanctions link Konstantin Kilimnik and Russian intelligence to U.S. presidential election interference.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's vaccine

    Denmark became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine on Wednesday.The Danish health agency made their decision based on a potential link between AstraZeneca's COVID 19 vaccine and a rare but serious blood clot.Astrazeneca said it respected Denmark's choice and would continue to provide it with data.Meanwhile, this decision pushes Denmark's vaccination drive back to early August.The new timeline assumesit will start using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but that isn't certain either as the J&J rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns.In other parts of Europe countries have resumed using the AstraZeneca shot, with some restricting it to mostly those aged above 50 or above 60.

  • Dust may hold clues for scientists hunting better tools to predict COVID outbreaks

    The researchers argue it’s an easier — and less smelly — alternative to testing poop in wastewater samples.

  • Maryland state trooper fatally shoots 16-year-old

    A teenaged boy shot and killed just south of Baltimore had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun. A 16-year-old was shot and killed just south of Baltimore by a Maryland state trooper after authorities responded to calls of a man acting suspiciously with what looked like a gun. The teenaged boy — since identified as Peyton Ham — reportedly had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • GOP donors and lawmakers reportedly discussed how to tackle big tech during an RNC event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    Republicans discussed a "strategy on social media and big tech" at the former president's Florida resort, CNBC reported.

  • ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Crew Members Quarantined After Guest Star Tests Positive For Covid-19; Production Not Impacted

    EXCLUSIVE: An actor who had flown in to Toronto for a guest role on Paramount+’s new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has tested positive for coronavirus. The person, who is believed to have come from Vancouver, had not made it to the set of the show. He had only came in contact with a few […]

  • Polish leader urges U.S. to show democracy’s resilience in wake of Jan. 6

    Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency and the Jan. 6 Capitol assault are signals that people are “less enamored” by democracy, a former Polish foreign minister who has the ear of the White House and Congress tells Axios.Why it matters: Radosław Sikorski, currently a member of the European Parliament, said it’s critical that democratic countries like the U.S. now showcase their resilience to the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“You had a heart attack," Sikorski said, "and it’s a signal you need to change your lifestyle.”The solution is to make the political system more representative, especially in the Senate.What they're saying: “We can only stand up to populists and to authoritarians around the world when our own house is more or less in order,” Sikorski told Axios, speaking about the United States and the European Union.Sikorski is no political bystander. Besides heading foreign affairs for a central European nation that was the scene of some of World War II's most gruesome battles and atrocities, he's currently chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the U.S.Sikorski visited the White House and Capitol Hill during a trip to the U.S. this week.He offered his opinion on those issues in private meetings with senior members of the White House and U.S. senators.During an interview, Sikorski recommended considering governance like it's a business.Part of why communism collapsed, he said, is because democracy outperformed."We need to show the world, including our democratic allies, that democracies can retain this ability to remake themselves ... and that they can provide a rising standard of living for the population." One facet of this for the US. is signaling its rivalry with China loudly, and sending a message to allies like Turkey, Poland and Hungary."Either you're with us — including your rule of law and politics inside your own country — or you will be easy pickings for the other side," he said.On Putin, Sikorski encouraged President Biden to continue to be tough on the Russian president while he dispatches more troops to the Ukrainian border.It would be premature to enact sanctions now, Sikorski said, but Biden "started well with clarity and truth" and should make clear exactly what the United States would do if Russia increases its encroachment. Among those options are supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, imposing an embargo on the import of oil and gas and sanctioning oligarchs."All of that put together, I think, would inconvenience President Putin a bit," Sikorski said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden infrastructure plan includes $18 billion for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan includes $18 billion to upgrade and replace aging Veterans Affairs hospitals, but the agency needs five times that much to bolster facilities and medical staff, a Democratic lawmaker said on Thursday. Mark Takano, chairman of the House of Representatives Veterans' Affairs Committee, told reporters the initial funding boost was significant but said he hoped the president's next legislative push would help fill a big shortage of doctors. "There's still an urgent need to support hiring for the VA," Takano told reporters on a videoconference.

  • Browns now have 10 first-round draft picks on the roster

    With Jadeveon Clowney, a 2014 first-round pick, reportedly joining the Browns, the city that will host the 2021 draft now has 10 first-round picks on the roster. The other nine first-round picks on the Cleveland roster include receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), tackle Jack Conklin (2016), defensive end Myles Garrett (2017), quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018), [more]

  • Hundreds Of Execs Sign Statement Defending Voter Rights Against GOP Suppression

    Voters must have "an equal, fair opportunity to cast a ballot," said the statement signed by CEOs and companies including Google, Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

  • UK to respond to EU legal action over Northern Ireland by mid-May

    Britain has agreed with the European Union that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over how it has introduced new trading rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a spokeswoman for the government said on Wednesday. The EU launched legal action against Britain in March for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that Brussels says are in breach of the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year. Britain has denied that the move undermines the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade to the British province, saying it extended the grace period for checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland to ease their passage.

  • Letters: Cheers on election bipartisanship. Jeers for corrupt open records changes.

    Best of bipartisanship Thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams for coming together again for Kentucky voters with the signing of the future election voting bill. I appreciate their working with each other for Kentucky voters instead of against someone just because he is of the other political party. The respectful way this bill was negotiated is indeed a model for the country.

  • Paul Flores and His Father Ruben Officially Charged in Murder of College Student Kristin Smart

    San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow shared new details about the charges against Paul and Ruben Flores, who are suspected of murdering Kristin Smart in 1996.

  • How to Roll Over an IRA to a 401(k)

    Rolling over your 401(k) to an individual retirement account is common practice when starting a new job. But what about doing the opposite: moving IRA assets into a 401(k) plan? While not nearly as common, these “reverse rollovers” do exist … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over an IRA to a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philippines 'buy now, pay later' startup Plentina raises $2.2M seed round

    E-wallets are rapidly gaining popularity in the Philippines, overtaking credit cards, which have a penetration rate of less than 10%. Fintech startup Plentina is leveraging that trend with buy now, pay later (BNPL) installment loans that can be used and repaid through e-wallets. The company announced today it has closed a $2.2 million seed round, co-led by former Tableau executive and ClearGraph chief executive officer Andrew Vigneault, Unpopular Ventures and DV Collective.

  • How to Withdraw Money From Your 401(k)

    The 401(k) has become a staple of retirement planning in the U.S. Millions of Americans contribute to their 401(k) plans with the goal of having enough money to retire comfortably when the time comes. Whether you’ve reached retirement age or … Continue reading → The post How to Withdraw Money From Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.