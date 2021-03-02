US says Russian intelligence behind Navalny poisoning and sanctions multiple officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US intelligence has concluded that the Russian state was behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny&lt;/p&gt; (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

US intelligence has concluded that the Russian state was behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The US has concluded that Russian intelligence agencies were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and will impose sanctions on multiple senior government officials.

Names of the seven members of the Russian government to be sanctioned include Andrei Yarin, the chief of the Kremlin's domestic policy directorate and Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), according to a statement. They will be blocked from accessing financial assets in the US.

In addition, the commerce department will add 14 parties to a list of entities engaged in “activities that are contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests”, CNN reports an official as saying.

These parties were involved in aspects of the production of biological and chemical agents. Export restrictions will also be expanded on items that could be used in the manufacturing process of chemical weapons under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Act.

This mirrors a move by the European Union and the UK in late 2020 that the Trump administration declined to join. Donald Trump did not want to assign blame for the attack on Russia’s de facto opposition leader.

In essence, the US is catching up to be in full coordination with its allies to form a united response to Russia’s actions.

The new US sanctions are based on the findings of US intelligence investigations into the poisoning of Mr Navalny in August 2020. They found with “high confidence” that the Russian state had ordered the attack using the nerve agent Novichok – as earlier confirmed by several toxicology tests in Europe.

A separate response to the SolarWinds attack by Russian hackers of US government agencies and more than 100 private companies is expected in the coming weeks.

Senior US government officials told reporters that the Biden administration is not doing a “reset” and that they expect the relationship with Russia to be “challenging”.

“How challenging it is will depend on whether Russia continues to take actions that are outside the norms of international behaviour,” said one official.

“The tone and substance of our conversations with Russia and our conversations about Russia will be very different from what you saw in the previous administration.”

After his poisoning, Mr Navalny received treatment in Germany where he recovered, before returning to Moscow earlier in 2021.

He was arrested on arrival and has been sentenced to two years in prison for parole violations, charges that his supporters say are politically motivated. Shortly after the sentencing, he was transferred to a penal colony.

Read More

EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest

Life in Russia’s ‘harshest’ jail: The prison colony that Alexei Navalny now calls home

Anger after Amnesty strips Navalny of ‘prisoner of conscience’ status

Recommended Stories

  • 4-year-old girl found walking alone after midnight on NYC street

    A 4-year-old girl who was found walking alone on a Bronx street early Saturday morning was reunited with her parents on Sunday.

  • ‘We don’t want to wait on study’: Biden adviser vows to start acting ‘now’ on systemic racism

    ‘We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of colour back and especially African Americans’

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Zimbabwe's VP resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

    Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned Monday after sexual misconduct allegations, a rare move by a public official in the southern African country.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy facing $2bn bill for storms

    The storms may have abated, but the financial fallout is just beginning

  • Colleges confront their links to slavery and wrestle with how to atone for past sins

    Students at Georgetown University protest in 2019, demanding the school make amends for its history with reparations. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesColleges and universities across the U.S. have been taking a hard look at their ties to slavery. This isn’t an entirely new phenomenon. Back in 2006, Brown University published a report showing that the university – from its construction to its endowment – participated in and benefited from the slave trade and slavery. And since then, several other colleges and universities have disclosed their ties to the use of slave labor. For instance, Johns Hopkins University – whose namesake and founder has historically been portrayed as an abolitionist – reported in December 2020 that its founder actually employed four enslaved individuals in his Baltimore household. At the University of Mississippi, a slavery research group has found that at least 11 enslaved people labored on the campus. At Georgetown University, officials disclosed in 2016 that one of its presidents – Thomas Mulledy – sold 272 enslaved men, women and children in 1838 to save the university from bankruptcy. The revelation sparked an effort to track down descendants of the people and to atone by offering preferential admission – but not scholarships – for them to study at Georgetown. Georgetown University has since committed to raising $400,000 a year for reparations to help the living descendants of enslaved people sold by the school’s president in 1838. But some students have criticized the plan as not going far enough. Meanwhile, implementation has apparently stalled. Action steps debated Many universities benefited from slavery, and there has been a growing discussion about what, if anything, universities owe to the descendants of the people they enslaved and what they can do to atone. In Virginia, for example, the Virginia House approved a bill to require five state universities founded before 1865 to offer economic assistance and four-year scholarships to descendants of enslaved people who labored on the campuses. The Virginia Senate has yet to take up the measure, known as HB 1980. From my vantage point as a historian of slavery, capitalism and racial inequality, the issue goes beyond whatever “connections” U.S. colleges and universities have had to slavery. Even after slavery, these schools continued to oppress Black people by not allowing them to enroll as students. Inequitable access Institutions that used slave labor were slow to open to African American students. Georgetown graduated its first Black undergraduate, Samuel A. Halsey Jr., in 1953. The University of Virginia graduated its first Black undergraduate, Robert Bland, in 1959. Yet admission to traditionally white universities is one piece of the higher education puzzle. Historically Black colleges and universities, commonly known as HBCUs, continue to have an outsize role in ensuring African American upward mobility through higher education. Even though the nation’s 100 or so HBCUs represent less than 3% of the nation’s 4,360 colleges and universities, they graduated 13% of Black undergraduate college students nationally in the 2017-2018 school year. And the institutions that tend to enroll higher proportions of historically underrepresented groups – including African Americans – also tend to be the least well funded. That matters because students who attend better-funded colleges tend to graduate at higher rates. Financial disparities The disparities transcend higher education. White families, on average, tend to have 10 times the wealth of Black families. That gap is likely to grow in part because the racial wage gap is expanding. Student loan debt also disproportionately affects Black Americans. Four years after they graduate, Black Americans have $25,000 more debt than their white counterparts, in part because of additional graduate borrowing and accrual of interest. Consequently, African Americans face more difficulties repaying loans than their white counterparts. Are reparations enough? Universities are beginning to put resources toward efforts to atone for their roles in slavery. The Virginia Theological Seminary is designating $1.7 million as a reparations fund that will be spent on scholarships and new curriculum. Princeton Theological Seminary is contributing a $27 million endowment expected to fund scholarships, community engagement, curriculum development and other efforts to atone for its ties to slavery. St. Mary’s College of Maryland has built the first memorial to enslaved people of Southern Maryland on its campus. I spoke with St. Mary’s history professor Garrey Dennie, who says that the college is building “a curriculum that is attentive to the experiences of African Americans both in the present and in the past” as part of an effort to right past wrongs. Yet scholars and economists studying racial economic inequality, such as William A. Darity Jr., point to the need for federal action. This action could range from economic reparations and endowment-building at HBCUs to debt forgiveness for Black students. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] As colleges and universities continue to examine how they benefited from slavery and shut out African Americans from their campuses for a century after slavery was abolished, reparations only to the descendants of those who were enslaved by agents of a particular college might be just one part of the equation. To eliminate the educational disparities that they helped uphold after slavery, former slaveholding colleges must, I believe, address inequality on a much broader level. At the heart of the matter is the extent to which Black Americans can afford to pay schools that once paid nothing for the labor of the people they enslaved.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Calvin Schermerhorn, Arizona State University. Read more:Slavery on campus – recovering the history of Washington College’s discarded slaves400 years of black giving: From the days of slavery to the 2019 Morehouse graduation Calvin Schermerhorn does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Deep Nostalgia AI brings old photos to life with ‘creepy’ accuracy

    Cutting edge tool creates ‘high-quality video animation of an individual face that can smile, blink, and move’

  • Biden hits Russia with sanctions over Navalny's poisoning in another break from Trump

    The Trump administration didn't take any actions against Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's top critic.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • QAnon believers apparently think Joe Biden is a robot with a malfunctioning mouth

    Some believers think Trump will take power again on 4 March

  • Biden suffers first Cabinet defeat as Neera Tanden withdraws nomination

    President Biden said Tuesday that he had accepted a request from Neera Tanden to withdraw her nomination for a Cabient position, the first such defeat of his administration.

  • Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"

    The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on Monday for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be punished after a U.S. intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not Prince Mohammed himself.

  • An obscure law could help Biden roll back Trump-era policies

    The Trump administration rushed through regulations at the end of its term, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenge

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Trevor Simsby gets unusual shot at WGC and holds his own

    The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. Trevor Simsby took that to another level last week at the Workday Championship. A member of the Asian Tour, the 28-year-old Californian had not played on any recognized tour in a full year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

    China's plan to dramatically reform Hong Kong's electoral system, expected to be unveiled in a parliamentary session in Beijing starting this week, will upend the territory's political scene, according to more than a dozen politicians from across the spectrum. The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists, some of whom may find themselves swept aside by a new and ambitious crop of loyalists, the people said. The measures will be introduced at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, which starts on Friday, according to media reports.

  • No evidence U.S. Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, FBI chief Wray testifies

    FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday debunked conspiracy theories promoted by right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying there was no evidence that leftist extremists disguised themselves as Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. In testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray also told lawmakers that the Federal Bureau of Investigation views the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6 as "domestic terrorism," and vowed to hold them accountable. Tuesday was Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack, a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory.