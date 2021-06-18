US scales back missile deployment in the Middle East

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told Saudis of missile withdrawals - Shutterstock

The Biden administration has started cutting back its anti-missile systems in the Middle East as it refocuses its military strategy.

According to the Wall Street Journal the Pentagon has started withdrawing eight Patriot missile systems from Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Also being withdrawn is the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or Thaad system, currently in Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of troops responsible for operating the defence systems are also being redeployed.

Underpinning the decision is a shift in strategy with the US focusing on “challenges” from China and Russia.

It also reflects a belief among Pentagon strategists that tensions with Iran have eased since Mr Biden entered the White House and signalled a willingness to resume negotiations with Tehran.

The scaling back of US presence in the region coincides with President Biden’s decision to pull all the country’s troops out of Afghanistan, ending the longest war in the country’s history.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was informed of the changes by Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary.

The Patriot missiles were moved to Iraq in January 2020 in response to Iran firing missiles at the Al Asad base, where US troops had been stationed.

Patriot anti-missile batteries and the Thaad system were deployed in Saudi Arabia after an oil facility was attacked by Iranian drones in September 2019.