US schools prepare summer of learning to help kids catch up

  • FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • This undated photo provided by Ashley Freeman shows Freeman, who quit her nursing assistant job when the pandemic began so that she could help her kids learn from home. Freeman is eager to get back to work after having to rely on food stamps and other benefits to get through the pandemic, but she feels her kids have fallen behind because of remote learning and wonders what will happen once summer arrives. (Ashley Freeman via AP)
  • FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, science teachers Ann Darby, left, and Rosa Herrera check-in students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, kindergarten students check to make sure they are standing at the proper social distancing space as they line up to go outside during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, in Rye, N.Y. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak-Summer School

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
·5 min read

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — After a dreary year spent largely at home in front of the computer, many U.S. children could be looking at summer school — and that's just what many parents want.

Although the last place most kids want to spend summer is in a classroom, experts say that after a year of interrupted study, it’s crucial to do at least some sort of learning over the break, even if it’s not in school and is incorporated into traditional camp offerings.

Several governors, including in California, Kansas and Virginia, are pushing for more summer learning. And some states are considering extending their 2021-22 academic year or starting the fall semester early. Many cities, meanwhile, are talking about beefing up their summer school programs, including Los Angeles, Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta — the latter of which considered making summer school compulsory before settling for strongly recommending that kids who are struggling take part.

“People are exhausted right now, but they know that it is really important for our kids,” said Randi Weingarten, the head of American Federation of Teachers, who has been calling for what she described as a voluntary “second second semester” and for districts to start recruiting for it.

The new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package should help, as it allocates $122 billion in aid to K-12 public schools, including $30 billion specifically for summer school, after-school and other enrichment programs.

The influx of money and increase in summer offerings has come as a relief to parents of kids who struggled with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is Ashley Freeman, of St. Paul, Minnesota, who quit her nursing assistant job when the pandemic began so that she could help her kids learn from home and because a frightening past bout with the H1N1 flu that landed her on a ventilator.

Freeman, 32, is eager to get back to work after having to rely on food stamps and other benefits to get through the pandemic. She feels her kids have fallen behind academically and is hoping they'll catch up over the break — her district recently extended its summer program by two weeks.

“I need something where they keep their education going because they have lacked this entire last year,” she said late last month about an hour after her 11-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son returned to in-person classes for the first time in nearly a year. “I feel like the kids have struggled tremendously.”

Keri Rodrigues, a co-founder of the education advocacy group the National Parents Union, said her kids have floundered with remote learning even though she transformed the family’s suburban Boston living room into a classroom and hired them a tutor. She said her family isn’t unique.

“We don’t have any time to waste here,” she said. “We need to access where our kids are, determine what they need, and then get to work right away and not just put it off for three months for no apparent reason while our families continue to deteriorate and our kids continue to suffer.”

Engaging poor children should be a priority, educators say. Summer has traditionally been one of the most inequitable times in education, with kids from upper and middle income households getting to attend camps or take part in other enrichment activities that often aren’t an option for poorer ones, said Aaron Dworkin, the CEO of the National Summer Learning Association, a nonprofit focused on increasing investment in summer learning.

“This has been an epic aha! moment for the country to understand what lower income families have to struggle with over the summer,” Dworkin said. “Everything we are all dealing with in COVID is what they deal with every summer: ‘I am working. My kids have nowhere to go. I need to figure out how to do it.’ Now other people are seeing it.”

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, himself the father of a third- and sixth-grader, said in a tweet that it was a “big win for kids” that the summer learning money can be used for camps and recreational programs, too. He had argued in seeking the funding that “if we simply assume that kids will be able to ‘snap back’ when things return to normal, we are fooling ourselves.”

Dworkin envisions summer programs offered through the YMCA or municipal park districts using the federal funding to expand their typical offerings of swim lessons and crafts by blending in academics.

That’s what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota plans to do, said Geri Bechtold, the group’s vice president of operations. It will combine music, dance, theater and other fun activities meant to lure students from two low-income St. Cloud elementary schools with academic help the district will provide.

“We find that kids eat up all of that,” she said of the mixed approach.

There will be more scholarships this year to help lower income students attend camp, said Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association. He said more than two-thirds of camps already have science, technology, engineering and math components. But he said camp also provides nonacademic benefits that are particularly important after a year of social distancing.

“I think there is a lot of anxiety right now about just being near their peers,” he said.

Students typically lose ground academically during the summer, which requires teachers to spend the first few weeks of the fall semester reteaching old material. The fall 2020 test results showed that students lost more ground than usual following the hasty shift to virtual instruction last spring, said Megan Kuhfeld, a researcher with one of the nation’s major test-makers, NWEA.

Parents also have raised concerns, with 62% saying they think their children are behind where they would be during a normal school year, according to a survey conducted by the National PTA and Learning Heroes, a nonprofit that helps parents support their children’s learning.

“It has been really painful for parents,” said Bibb Hubbard, founder and president of Learning Heroes, which also conducted focus groups with parents. “Literally parents say, ’My child won’t take the blanket off of his head. They won’t get out of bed. They are in their pajamas all day.′ The worlds between home and school have just so blurred that the kids are just having a really hard time finding the motivation to stay present and stay in it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Six Flags to reopen theme parks in Mexico, California

    The company, known for roller coaster rides such as the El Toro, Batman the Ride and Bizarro, said the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks and extensive safety measures will be implemented. The move comes a day after Walt Disney Co said it will reopen two theme parks in California on April 30 to a limited number of guests, over a year after they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment was also forced to shut some parks in 2020 and operate others at minimum capacity as rising COVID-19 cases prompted restrictions across the country.

  • Biden is hiding from the press because he can’t defend handling of border crisis: Sarah Sanders

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discusses immigration policy and 55 days without a solo Biden press conference.

  • One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt

    When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can’t fix — a health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke. Krenz started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. “A lot of my friends in health care are worn down by this broken system,” the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident said.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • History of racist fetishizing of Asian women a factor in Atlanta shootings, experts say

    While police said the suspect denied having racial motivations, experts and activists alike say it's nearly impossible to divorce race from the discourse, given the historical fetishization of Asian women.

  • This Is Us : COVID Pandemic Will Have 'Lingering Effects' on the Pearsons as 'Potential Issues' Await

    Plus, more about "accommodating Mandy Moore's pregnancy" and Uncle Nicky getting "both doses of the vaccine" from This Is Us writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor and director Ken Olin

  • Why the Duchess of Cambridge always nails St. Patrick's Day style

    If she didn’t already feel scrutinised before, the Duchess of Cambridge, since that Oprah interview last week, must be feeling as though she’s at the wrong end of a microscope. Every gesture, every facial muscle twitch, is analysed for signs of her inner emotions. Her response? To be More Kate. The outfit she wore in a video released on Wednesday morning, to mark St Patrick’s Day, is a case in point. It’s a Dressing From The Waist up, cropped, green jacket from Zara, with fresh looking white top stitching and it’s currently on their site at £59.99. Tick Tick Tick in terms of relatability. When I say bright, it’s practically lime. And it suits her. That short, ostensibly innocuous video, in which the Duke of Cambridge, wearing a jumper in a more muted shade of green, attempts some Gaellic, and Kate, as he says, in some noticeably relaxed “banter”, gets the easy bit, because she picks up the baton in English, is fascinating for the clues it offers to the RF’s subtle shift in their approach post-Oprah.

  • All’s quiet about Steelers remaining free agents

    Is anyone shocked JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner haven't signed with a new team yet?

  • California theme parks are re-opening and they want guests to keep their mouths shut. Good luck with that.

    The theme parks are re-opening in California, which recently changed its guidelines to allow for parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios to begin accepting visitors as soon as April 1, with numerous safety restrictions in place. And while re-opening the parks at all right now still seems like a pretty kooky idea, LAist reports that the California Attraction And Parks Association has outlined a safety plan that includes such precautions as “mitigating the effects of shouting” on rides. That’s right: It’s time to bring back “scream inside your heart.” Last summer, the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan issued this haunting instruction to visitors in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. As anyone familiar with 2020 will tell you, screaming inside your heart is actually not very hard, but that’s not really the energy you want to take with you on a roller coaster (a point unwittingly proven by the park in its video of two masked employees silently riding a roller coaster).

  • 2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

    A judge on Wednesday dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill recalled seven jurors who were seated before the settlement was announced last week, at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson. Cahill questioned each about what they knew of the settlement and whether it would affect their ability to serve.

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • 'It's easy to scare people': Europe's decision to pull AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine threatens global COVID-19 recovery efforts, US experts say

    As AstraZeneca defends its COVID-19 vaccine following a European pause, the World Health Organization says there is no reason to stop using it.

  • House votes to revive Equal Rights Amendment for women despite legal questions

    Democrats have made reviving the Equal Rights Amendment a priority but congressional action to change ratification deadline faces legal hurdles.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard, cold realities.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • 'It takes one to know one' Putin retorts after Biden says he thinks he is a killer

    President Vladimir Putin retorted on Thursday that it takes one to know one after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in an ABC News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations a day earlier, said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer. Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different