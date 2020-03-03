US schools are in a 'state of alert' amid coronavirus outbreak. Are they overreacting – or not doing enough?

As confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus spread in the U.S. this week, school leaders nationwide are preparing for their worst-case scenario emergency plans. Some are already shutting down schools or considering online learning if the health threat persists.

And some are simply saying: Wash your hands.

So, who's right? Perhaps everyone.

District leaders are right to emphasize hand washing, staying home if you’re sick and covering your cough with a sleeve or tissue, school and health leaders said. But they should also disclose their emergency plans to parents about what will happen if the virus becomes more widespread – even if it unnerves families, leaders said this week.

Six patients with the virus had died in Washington state as of Monday night, and new infections were reported in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Florida over the weekend.

Coronavirus live updates: 4 more die in Seattle area, bringing US death toll to 6

So far, the response from schools and health officials has varied depending on whether a locality has confirmed cases – and experts' views on how much action is appropriate is rapidly evolving. But the uncertainty of how far the virus will spread has put school leaders in a difficult spot of projecting a sense of calm while also acting with an abundance of caution for student safety.

"Everybody is in a state of alert," said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators.

Domenech said his organization has advised superintendents to inform parents of their districts' emergency operations plans that may be carried out if the virus spreads.

"There's no soft-selling this," Domenech said Monday afternoon.

"Last week I saw some districts had sent out messages to families that were pretty mild – like, there's not much to be concerned about, this may not happen. That's not happening anymore. Now it's absolutely something to worry about and it's absolutely going to happen, it's just a matter of when."

The virus is not yet a pandemic in the U.S., said Donna Mazyck, executive director of the National Association of School Nurses. But because of the way it can spread, health officials are reviewing their emergency plans and figuring out what to do if the outbreak hits close to their regions.

"That is the key: How to prepare without panicking," Mazyck said.

CDC: Don't automatically close school. Some districts have anyway

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week offered different guidance to schools and daycare centers depending on whether they have a locally identified case of COVID-19.

For institutions that don't have a confirmed case, the CDC said schools should review and update their emergency plans, emphasize hand-washing, communicate with local health departments and review attendance policies – including dropping rewards for perfect attendance.

For institutions located in areas with COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends schools talk with their local health officials before canceling classes. Together, they can determine how long schools should be closed. And schools can also determine options for distance or online learning so kids don't fall behind.

Doctor's advice: The best preventative steps to contain the coronavirus

As of Monday, some school districts in Washington closed because of concerns over the virus. The Colville School District north of Spokane closed Monday until further notice – or until after test results come back of a suspected local infection.

A few schools in northern Idaho, on the border of Washington, also shut down Monday for cleaning, even though Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of the virus. Students from these schools attended a jazz festival with musicians from a high school in Washington where a student has tested positive for the virus. However, the student with the virus wasn't at the festival.

Some schools closed even though health officials said it wasn't necessary. Bothell High School, located north of Seattle, shut down schools for cleaning for two days last week because a family member of an employee was quarantined for potentially having the virus. That person ultimately tested negative.