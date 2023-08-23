US SEC readies vote on regulatory overhaul for private funds

Reuters
·2 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected on Wednesday to finalize rules overhauling private fund disclosure requirements, banning certain fees and introducing other changes for the industry representing $20 trillion in assets.

The changes, first proposed in February 2022, would require hedge funds and private equity firms to detail all fees and expenses on a quarterly basis, ban charging customers for unperformed services or for adviser examination, and lower the bar for investors to sue fund managers. Fund advisers, even those not registered with the agency, would be prohibited from conflicts of interest or giving any investor preferential treatment without disclosing it.

At the time it was proposed, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the changes would benefit investors in such funds, typically wealthy individuals and institutional investors like pension funds, and companies raising capital from them.

"Private fund advisers, through the funds they manage, touch so much of our economy. Thus, it's worth asking whether we can promote more efficiency, competition, and transparency in this field," he said.

Democratic Senators including Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren have voiced support, saying in a May letter that they address a "critical need for greater transparency" for a sector that has grown in market significance.

Private funds reported holding $20.4 trillion in gross assets by the end of 2022, versus $8 trillion about a decade earlier, according to data available on the SEC's website.

Industry groups and funds including Citadel LLC have pushed back against the plan, saying the SEC is reaching beyond its authority by scrapping agreed-upon liability terms and banning specific fee models.

"These changes will increase cost, decrease competition and transparency and, as a result, harm investors by giving them fewer opportunities," Jennifer Han, chief counsel at the Managed Funds Association, said in an interview.

Investors may see higher fees as the liability risk for fund managers increases, some said.

"We don't see that the SEC is solving anything with this," said Jack Inglis, CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Carolina Mandl in New York; Additional reporting by Douglas Gillison in Washington; editing by Michelle Price and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Homebuying activity slumps to lowest level since 1995

    The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.

  • All eyes on Powell as Fed chair prepares for big speech in Jackson Hole

    The investment world will be listening to how Powell frames the central bank's fight against inflation.

  • Hackers exploit WinRAR zero-day bug to steal funds from broker accounts

    Cybercriminals are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in WinRAR, the venerable shareware archiving tool for Windows, to target traders and steal funds. Cybersecurity company Group-IB discovered the vulnerability, which affects the processing of the ZIP file format by WinRAR, in June. The zero-day flaw — meaning the vendor had no time, or zero days, to fix it before it was exploited — allows hackers to hide malicious scripts in archive files masquerading as “.jpg” images or “.txt” files, for example, to compromise target machines.

  • Dice books $65M for its event discovery and ticketing platform

    Live, in-person activity has come back with force in the wake of years of living with Covid-19, and a London startup that built an events tech business is today announcing funding to capitalise on that. Dice, an events discovery and ticketing platform, has raised $65 million, funding that it will be using to grow in the U.S. and Europe. This investment and Dice's growth goals focus on live events -- not live streaming, Dice's CEO and co-founder Phil Hutcheon told TechCrunch.

  • Snap overhauls India organizational structure, appoints new head

    Snap has restructured its reporting system in India and named Pulkit Trivedi as the new country head, underscoring the increasing importance of the South Asian market to the company. Snapchat's parent company has directed its Indian teams to report directly to Trivedi, thereby granting local leadership greater autonomy in shaping growth, partnerships, and market development, marking a distinctive move. Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, the Asia Pacific head of Snap, who joined the company from Meta last year.

  • India's Kombai raises $4.5M to simplify UI coding with AI

    Kombai, a startup that aims to help front-end developers easily convert UI designs to code using AI, has emerged from stealth and announced a $4.5 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital. In response to rapid hardware advancements, software evolution has underscored a pressing need for superior user interfaces. Both emerging startups and leading tech firms are keen to develop distinguishing user interfaces.

  • Solar AI wants to make solar power more accessible in Southeast Asia

    High energy prices are leading to a solar boom across the world, but in Singapore, many home owners are still hesitant to install solar panels because of the high cost, says Bolong Chew, the founder of Solar AI Technologies. The startup wants to make solar energy more accessible in Southeast Asia with a rent-to-own model that helps customers start saving on their energy bills from the start.

  • Stocks close mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.

  • Lonzo Ball disputes Stephen A. Smith report with chair, video evidence: 'Stop yapping'

    Lonzo literally didn't take this report sitting down.

  • Rank-and-file UPS workers say 'yes' to new labor deal

    The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.

  • IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

    Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."

  • ElevenLabs' voice-generating tools launch out of beta

    ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.

  • TechCrunch+ Roundup: Monetizing generative AI, sex tech checkup, patents and IP

    Several years ago, I was chatting with a friend who'd become an investor about an idea I had for a startup. "That sounds like a solid lifestyle startup," they replied, "but most investors I know are only looking for billion-dollar companies." The fundamentals of venture capital explain why investors are on a perpetual unicorn hunt, but "even markets with a seemingly dominant player can support multiple winners," writes Rebecca Szkutak.

  • S&P downgrades show some regional banks still face rising pressures

    The agency lowered ratings for several mid-sized banks in a new reminder of the challenges facing the industry.

  • High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works

    "Girls helping girls warms my heart." The post High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works appeared first on In The Know.

  • Could magic mushrooms have health benefits? Researchers hope psilocybin, its active ingredient, could help depression, addiction and more.

    A small but growing body of research suggests that psychedelic mushrooms may have several mental health benefits, including improving depression and anxiety.

  • Hollywood strikes: 'A lose-lose situation' as fears mount over a $4 billion economic hit

    Hollywood studios will once again meet with striking writers — but the impact of the prolonged work stoppage is only just beginning.

  • Wellness influencer shares best way to properly sleep on your back if you don’t naturally sleep on your back

    A wellness influencer shows her tips on how to sleep properly. The post Wellness influencer shares best way to properly sleep on your back if you don’t naturally sleep on your back appeared first on In The Know.

  • Scooter Braun is losing major clients, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Where does he stand with Justin Bieber?

    A source says Braun's empire is "imploding," which has some fans gleefully tweeting the lyrics to "Karma" by Braun's nemesis, Taylor Swift.

  • AI company Hypergiant Industries snapped up by PE firm Trive Capital

    Private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired Hypergiant Industries in a deal that will furnish the Texas-based AI company with capital to “build even faster,” Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Hypergiant’s core product is called CommandCenter, a geospatial data visualization platform designed to inform real-time decision-making.