US Secret Service ends White House cocaine investigation without suspect

Fire Department vehicles outside the White House grounds on Sunday night, July 2, after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing - Anthony Peltier/AP

The US Secret Service has closed its investigation into who brought cocaine into the White House without finding a suspect because there was no “physical evidence”.

The building was evacuated after the “suspicious substance” was discovered by security officials doing a routine sweep on 2 July.

After preliminary tests indicated it was cocaine, the Secret Service launched an investigation into the “cause and manner” of how it found its way into the White House.

But the probe was closed on Thursday after officials were unable to obtain fingerprints or a sufficient DNA sample from the package to compare with the pool of people who could have brought it in.

The drug was found “inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing”, a Secret Service statement said. There was no surveillance video footage found that sparked any investigative leads.

‘‘Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” it added.

“At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

Former president Donald Trump used the conclusion to double down on claims he has been unfairly targeted by the Department of Justice in a “witch hunt”.

He said: “Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime’, and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? ‘They know the answer, and so does everyone else!”

Writing on Truth Social, he added: “In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest Witch Hunt of all time - Over NOTHING!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & a Two Tier Level of Justice.”

The discovery of the substance earlier this month triggered an evacuation of the executive mansion and the closure of nearby roads.

Joe Biden leaves the White House on 6 July. The president ignored shouted questions about cocaine found in the West Wing - JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery, having spent the weekend at Camp David.

The powder was found inside a work area of the West Wing and initially evaluated by the fire department.

After it was found to be non-hazardous, the sample was sent to a laboratory for testing by the Secret Service.

Details of the discovery emerged on the openmhz.com “police and fire radio’’ website, which allows listeners to eavesdrop on the emergency services.

At 8.49pm on Sunday, a firefighter said: “We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

Cocaine hydrochloride, which comes in the form of a white powder, is used as a local anaesthetic as well as being snorted by drug users. However, it differs from “street cocaine”.

Conservative websites were swift to point out that Hunter Biden, the president’s 53-year-old son who has admitted to battling addiction, was at the White House at the time.

But there was no evidence whatsoever to link him to the presence of the drug which was found at the mansion.

Others speculatively sought to link the discovery to White House staff or even members of the press corps.

