US Secretary of State Blinken said Russia claimed it had the 2nd-best military in the world, but now 'many see Russia's military as the 2nd-strongest in Ukraine'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a speech at the Helsinki City Hall, in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Reuters

Blinken said in a speech on Friday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "strategic failure."

Blinken said Russia is "significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion."

"Today, many see Russia's military as the second strongest in Ukraine," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Kremlin's military on Friday, saying Russia is "significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion" of Ukraine in February 2022.

"The Kremlin often claimed it had the second strongest military in the world — and many believed it," Blinken said in a speech in Helsinki, Finland. "Today, many see Russia's military as the second strongest in Ukraine."

In the speech, Blinken called Russia's war against Ukraine a "strategic failure" that had diminished "Russia's military, economic and diplomatic power, and its influence for years to come."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused staggering losses to Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian troops — and its own military. Even the leader of the Wagner mercenary group helping Russia's army has complained about a lack of support and ammo on the frontlines.

While Blinken called for a stronger Ukraine and peace between the two countries, he rejected calls for a cease-fire while Russia controls the land it grabbed in eastern Ukraine.

"It would legitimize Russia's land grab," Blinken said. "It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim."

Russia is currently facing an onslaught of counterattacks. UK intel said on Friday that Russia struggling between using its resources to fight in Ukraine or against small-scale militant attacks within its own borders.

