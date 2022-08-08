US Secretary of State Blinken sees South African counterpart

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the adverse effects of the conflict on African countries are expected to feature in a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on Monday.

Blinken is in South Africa as part of a three-nation tour of Africa including Congo and Rwanda in what is seen as a contest between Western nations and Russia to win support from African countries over the war in Ukraine.

Blinken's tour follows similar trips to African countries by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

South Africa is among many African countries that have taken a neutral stance on the Ukraine war and avoided public criticism of Russia.

Following his discussions with Pandor, Blinken will describe the Biden administration's policies in sub-Saharan Africa in a speech at the University of Pretoria.

Speaking at the opening of the strategic dialogue on Monday, Pandor urged global leaders to use diplomacy to end various conflicts.

“The present moment, which has given rise to widespread uncertainty and fear, requires us all as leaders to come together and chart a way forward that will bring hope and inspiration to our respective peoples," Pandor said.

“We must also reinforce our common commitment to multilateralism, democracy and human rights and use the proven tools of democracy, peaceful dialogue and negotiation to resolve conflict and end the intolerable and unnecessary suffering that results from wars and other forms of conflict,” she said.

Blinken said the good existing relations between the U.S. and South Africa, which include cooperation in health and trade, will allow for a frank discussion between him and Pando on issues where their views are different.

Pandor is expected to raise concerns about how the United States is pressing many African countries to denounce Russia for its war in Ukraine, political science professor at the University of Pretoria Christopher Isike told The Associated Press.

“Only last week, Minister Pandor frowned on the U.S. trying to force African countries to choose sides and to penalize them for engaging with Russia. She said she didn’t think that is the appropriate thing for the U.S. and Europe to do," Isike said.

“I’m sure that this will come up in the closed meeting,” he said.

According to Isike, it's important for the U.S. to allow African countries to make decisions that will benefit their people.

“These discussions are also very important because the U.S. strategy that they are going to be talking about today is one that talks about treating Africa as equal partners," said Isike. "It is very important to put that approach into practice by not dictating to us who should be our partners or enemies.”

  • US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine.

  • Secretary Blinken to arrive in Congo, Rwanda amid international tensions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is scheduled to meet with officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda this week, arriving in the middle of an ongoing conflict between militias and officials in the region. Blinken will be expected by local officials to play the part of a mediator between the three countries. The Department of State said Blinken will send the message that “African countries are geostrategic players and critical partners on the most pressing issues of our day, from promoting an open and stable international system, to tackling the effects of climate change, food insecurity and global pandemics to shaping our technological and economic futures.”

  • Blinken pays tribute to Soweto Uprising at start of Africa tour

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off a three-nation African trip Sunday paying tribute to the Soweto Uprising, a student protest whose tragic ending galvanised the world against the apartheid regime.

