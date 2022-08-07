US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday.

Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

South Africa is one of many African countries that have maintained a neutral stance on the war and have not publicly criticized Russia.

On Sunday after an early morning arrival, Blinken is to visit the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto township, which commemorates a student killed in 1976 when protesting South Africa’s regime of racial oppression, apartheid, which ended in 1994.

On Monday, Blinken will describe the United States’ strategies for sub-Saharan Africa in a major policy speech at the University of Pretoria. Africa has been hard-hit by the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the rising food and oil prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Blinken and Pandor will also hold a press conference Monday in which the two countries' different positions on the Ukraine war are expected to be visible.

Blinken will go on to visit Congo and Rwanda this week to end his international tour which also took him to Cambodia and the Philippines.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran urges 'realistic' U.S. response to revive nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister called on Saturday for a "realistic response" from the United States to Iranian proposals at indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media reported. The comments came as talks continued for a third day on Saturday with few expecting a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment programme surges forward. "Hossein Amirabdollahian... stressed the need for a realistic U.S. response to Iran's constructive proposals on various issues to make the deal work," state media reported, without providing details on the proposals.

  • Appalachia sees gains for Southwestern Energy amid Haynesville acquisition

    It's also looking at what it calls a strong set of potential sites for future well development, in Louisiana and Appalachia.

  • Ukraine war making 40 million people go hungry, Africa to bear brunt, says U.S

    DAKAR (Reuters) -The United States' ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to become food insecure and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit. The United States has secured $4.5 billion for food security at the G7 summit, of which it has contributed $2.76 billion. There are also plans for the U.S. to contribute $150 million in new humanitarian development assistance to Africa pending congressional approval, she added.

  • Senate Democrats form pact to protect climate, tax bill from changes

    A group of Senate Democrats is planning to vote down all proposed amendments to their ambitious climate, taxes and health care bill during Saturday’s marathon session, hoping to preserve the bill’s chances of passing. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told The Hill on Saturday that “a large number” of Democrats have signed on to the strategy…

  • Blinken says China military actions unjustified

    STORY: China has been conducting the largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in response to the U.S. house speaker's visit to the island, including launching live missiles it claims as part of its sovereign territory.Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does not seek a crisis, adding that Washington and its allies were seriously concerned by its latest actions."There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response," Blinken told a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting. Blinken did not meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the regional summit."The differences between the mainland and Taiwan need to be resolved peacefully. Not coercively and not by force, so it is incumbent upon China to continue to resolves those differences peacefully," Blinken said after Friday's East Asia Summit.

  • Russia's Chubais discharged from Italian hospital after treatment -report

    Anatoly Chubais, the former privatisation tsar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been discharged from a hospital in Italy after treatment, an Italian daily reported. Two sources close to Chubais, 67, told Reuters on Aug. 1 that he was in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder. According to the sources, Chubais believed he was suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system.

  • Heatwave in Paris exposes city's lack of trees

    STORY: Heatwaves in Paris have exposed the city's lack of trees.&nbsp;Urban planning expert Tangui Le Dantec has taken to the streets with his thermometerto measure the heat radiating off the asphalt.This area of Paris – outside the Garnier Opera houseis one of many so-called ‘urban heat islands.’There are not enough trees to provide all-important shade.Le Dantec’s thermometer reads 56 degrees Celsius - that's 133 degrees Fahrenheit.One minute walk away, in the shade along the tree-lined Boulevard des Italiensthe reading was down to 82.Record-breaking temperatures in France have underlined the need to strengthen thecapital's natural defenses against heatwaveswhich meteorologists say are intensifying because of global warming.[Tangui Le Dantec, Urban planning expert]“The temperature of the asphalt is between 56 and 58 degrees (133 and 136 degrees Fahrenheit), because it is a material that stores lots of heat. That's due to the sun and to the air temperature which currently is 36 degrees (97 Fahrenheit). These materials can store much more, which leads their surface temperature to be over 20 degrees (68 Fahrenheit) more than the air temperature. So in places the temperature that you feel is hotter than the middle of the Sahara."Paris ranks poorly among global cities for its green cover.Source: World Cities Culture ForumOnly 10% of Paris is made up of green space such as parks and gardenscompared to London at 33% and Oslo at 68%.[Tangui Le Dantec, Urban planning expert]“You can immediately understand what is going on when there are trees -- actually a group of trees, because a single tree cannot do much on its own, poor thing. So when you align trees creating dense shade, straight away you can breathe."Paris City Hall wants to create ‘islands of freshness’ and plans to plant 170,000 trees by 2026.It is also ripping up the concrete in dozens of school yards and laying down soil and vegetation.Jacques Baudrier is deputy Paris mayor tasked with the green energy transition in buildings.[Jacques Baudrier, Deputy Mayor / Ecological Transition in Buildings]“In Paris, Schoolyard Oases account for nearly two hectares of vegetation over 100 schoolyards, so it is already significant. And then, we also make the streets greener. That's the 'Make your neighborhood beautiful' policy that I am putting forward."However, City Hall's green ambitions have provoked a series of protests.Le Dantec and other ecology campaigners say the local authorities have been felling scores of decades-old trees to make way for garden spaces.They say that by redrawing the city's landscape and felling mature treesauthorities are countering their own ambition.That’s because young saplings are more vulnerable to drought and less useful in fighting against heat radiation.In April, tree surgeon Thomas Brail shot video of more than 70 trees being felled on the city's outskirts,to make way for Mayor Anne Hidalgo's vision for a ‘green belt’ around the city.[Thomas Brail, Tree surgeon]“These trees had a role to play (in fighting heat and purifying air). They were in great shape, because at 50 or 60 years old, a hackberry tree or a plane tree is almost never sick, it is important to understand that. They are fully equipped to defend themselves from diseases, fungi and insects. And so we saw these trees being felled behind fences."

  • China sanctions Pelosi, Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1M, Goldman Sachs under scrutiny

    Today's leading business headlines include China placing sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her trip to Taiwain, Alex Jones being ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million, and Goldman Sachs disclosing that its credit division is under investigation.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery CEO defends canceling 'Batgirl': 'Our job is to protect the DC brand'

    "Batgirl" was developed as a straight-to-HBO Max movie, but Warner Bros. Discovery is making a "strategic shift."

  • China, Taiwan residents don't expect conflict

    STORY: Extensive drills of military hardware in six zones around Taiwan were deployed the day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.The exercises are expected to last until noon on Sunday (August 7).From Pingtan, which is 68 nautical miles to Hsinchu in Taiwan, residents and Chinese tourists said they did not expect further tensions between the two sides of the Strait.In Taipai, resident Cai Jingyuan, told Reuters she thinks Beijing will not take the risk of an attack, as Taiwan will fight back.It comes as Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

  • Russians cover their movements using civilian transport at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 19:15 In Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are covering up the movement of their equipment through the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant] dam to avoid shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces using local residents' civilian transport.

  • China-Taiwan: Joseph Wu defends US Speaker Pelosi's visit

    Joseph Wu tells the BBC he will continue inviting leaders to Taipei, as China sanctions Nancy Pelosi.

  • Japan to provide Ukraine with a dozen more camera-equipped UAVs

    Japan is to provide Ukraine with about a dozen drones with surveillance cameras, Japanese English-language news website Japan Today reported on Aug. 4.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has intensified the US and China’s chips showdown. Now the world’s chipmakers may be forced to pick a side

    The U.S.-China chips battle, which has already been brewing for years, has now reached a critical crossroads.

  • Fed's Bowman: more 75 basis-point hikes should be on the table

    The U.S. Federal Reserve should consider more 75 basis-point interest rate hikes at coming meetings in order to bring high inflation back down to the central bank's goal, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday. "I supported the FOMC's decision last week to raise the federal funds rate another 75 basis points," Bowman said in prepared remarks to a Kansas Bankers Association event in Colorado, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that sets monetary policy. "My view is that similarly-sized increases should be on the table until we see inflation declining in a consistent, meaningful, and lasting way."

  • China's yuan has dropped for 5 months straight as investors flock to the decades-high dollar

    China's currency has dropped for five straight months, marking its longest losing streak since October 2018 amid bleak economic data from Beijing.

  • France's going through its most severe drought ever, PM says

    French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing the “most severe drought” ever recorded in the country and announced the activation of a government crisis unit. Borne said in a written statement on Friday that many areas in France are going through a “historic situation” as the country endures its third heatwave this summer. Weather forecasts suggest that the heat, which increases evaporation and water needs, could continue for the next 15 days, possibly making the situation even more worrying, the statement stressed.

  • SIGA Will Seek FDA Approval of Monkeypox Treatment When Data Is Available, CEO Says

    The monkeypox outbreak has sent the drugmaker's stock up more than 200% this year, though the company’s monkeypox antiviral remains hard to access in the U.S.

  • China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

    China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. Taiwan said that it continued to detect several batches of Chinese aircraft, ships and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island and mainland China, and “simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships at sea.” Taiwan’s official Central News Agency meanwhile reported that Taiwan’s army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday, in response to the Chinese exercises.

  • Timeline: Major flare-ups between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza

    It marks the most serious escalation between Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israel since an 11-day war in May 2021. August 2005 - Israeli forces unilaterally withdraw from Gaza 38 years after capturing it from Egypt in a Middle East war, abandoning settlements and leaving the densely populated enclave under the control of the Palestinian Authority.