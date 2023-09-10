US Secretary of State names condition under which negotiations with Russia are possible

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said on Sunday 10 September that peace talks with Russia are not currently available because "it takes two to tango", but if Russian President Vladimir Putin shows interest, Ukrainians will join in.

Source: ABCnews

Quote from Blinken: "And thus far, we see no indication that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has any interest in meaningful diplomacy. If he does, I think the Ukrainians will be the first to engage and we'll be right behind them. Everyone wants this war to end."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 10 September he is emotionally ready for a long war and believes that now is a "bad moment" for negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!