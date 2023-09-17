US Secretary of State and UN Secretary General discuss grain initiative

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has had a conversation with António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, wherein they discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Russian war against Ukraine.

Source: press service of the US Department of State

Blinken had a conversation with Guterres before the 78th General Assembly session and discussed a wide range of issues, including the grain initiative and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In addition to this, Blinken shared the information about parallel events held in the US dedicated to the fight against the threat of synthetic drugs, use of artificial intelligence for promoting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and involving private capital in big infrastructure projects.

Background: António Guterres announced the UN’s readiness to do everything possible for resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative and intends to discuss this issue with all sides of the treaty on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The UN holds secret negotiations with Russia about signing the agreement, within which baseline sanctions imposed after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be cancelled in exchange for resuming the grain deal.

