US seeks to buy up to 3 million barrels for oil reserve for Jan delivery

(Reuters) - The United States is seeking to buy up to three million barrels of oil for delivery in January 2024 to replenish the country's strategic petroleum reserve, the Department of Energy said on Monday.

"This is the second solicitation for January 2024 delivery as DOE aims to purchase oil when it can purchase at a good deal for taxpayers," it said in a statement. Last month the administration said it hoped to buy 6 million barrels of crude oil for delivery in December and January.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Tim Ahmann)