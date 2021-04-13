US seeks China climate agreements ahead of Biden summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roger Harrabin - BBC environment analyst
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Special US envoy on climate John Kerry speaks at a joint news conference with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 09 April 2021
US envoy on climate John Kerry is visiting countries around the world ahead of the summit

US envoy John Kerry is heading to Shanghai to woo China in advance of a climate summit President Joe Biden is hosting next week.

After a major diplomatic row at the UN, both sides hope to co-operate over plans to drastically cut emissions.

The US wants China to cease building coal-fired power stations and to stop financing coal ventures abroad.

China wants the US to give more cash to developing countries to obtain clean technology and adapt to climate change.

It also wants Washington to announce deep cuts in emissions.

Speaking to CNN, Mr Kerry said China's co-operation was "absolutely critical" to battle the climate crisis.

"Yes, we have big disagreements with China on some key issues, absolutely. But climate has to stand alone."

He is hoping to salvage the superpower relationship to allow progress at President Biden’s virtual summit on 22 and 23 April.

Scientists warn that without an agreement between the world’s great polluters there’s little chance of averting dangerous climate change.

Bernice Lee, a China expert at the UK think tank Chatham House, said: “This is good news. At least they’re talking in the run-up to the summit. There will be big issues for both sides to resolve. But they must be resolved."

Neither party has formally declared its climate masterplan to the UN, and each is struggling to coax more concessions from the other.

Aerial view of piles of coal at a coal-fired power station on December 30, 2020 in Xiangyang, Hubei Province of China
Coal-fired power stations are still a major part of China's energy production

The US was absent from climate negotiations during President Donald Trump’s term of office and it is now being urged to cut emissions to between 57%-63% below 2005 levels this decade.

President Biden is expected to declare the formal US offer before, or at, next week’s summit.

China, meanwhile, has pledged to peak its emissions by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 (that means cutting out all carbon emissions from fossil fuels but still allowing farm emissions of methane – another planet-heating gas).

It will be pressed to explain the policies that will achieve those targets.

Byford Tsang from the think tang E3G told BBC News: “The US has been pushing Japan and South Korea to end overseas coal finance. It will also be pressing the Chinese to stop constructing coal plants in their Belt and Road initiative.

"It will also want action on China’s domestic coal use. China is operating half the world’s coal capacity – and it’s still been expanding despite the pandemic.”

The Belt and Road initiative is a sweeping Chinese infrastructure project aimed at expanding global trade links.

The US will also hope to persuade President Xi to attend next week’s virtual summit. Forty world leaders have been invited, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The summit is a key milestone ahead of the UN climate Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow this November.

Climate scientists warn that global heating needs to be kept well below 2C above pre-industrial levels, with an aim for an increasingly ambitious 1.5C goal, to avoid the worst of climate breakdown.

Follow Roger on Twitter @rharrabin

Recommended Stories

  • With two new funds, LocalGlobe has more latitude than ever

    “You wanted me to record this?” asks Saul Klein, LocalGlobe founding partner. Not only is it able to back companies that LocalGlobe hasn't previously invested in, but even for those it has, the LocalGlobe team, including Julian Rowe, who heads up Latitude, uses the opportunity to take a fresh look before writing a Latitude cheque.

  • MIT scientists hope to talk to spiders after creating music from their webs

    Humans may soon be able to communicate with spiders, after scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) translated their webs into musical notes. They scanned a natural spider web with a laser to capture 2D cross-sections and then used computer algorithms to reconstruct the web's 3D network. Different frequencies of sound were then assigned to strands of the web, creating "notes" which they combined in patterns based on the web's 3D structure to generate melodies. Afterwards, they created a harp-like instrument and played the spider web music in several live performances around the world. The team also made a virtual reality setup that allowed people to visually and audibly "enter" the web. It is hoped the research will improve our understanding of how spiders live in webs, and therefore bring us a step closer to communicating with them. Dr Markus Buehler, who led the research, said: "The spider lives in an environment of vibrating strings. They don't see very well, so they sense their world through vibrations, which have different frequencies.

  • NFL Requires Employees to Get Vaccinated, Encourages “Vaccination Days”

    • The National Football League on Tuesday said it expects employees to get vaccinated “unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so.” Teams are also encouraged to use their stadiums as vaccination sites for “club staff, players and eligible family members” and to encourage “vaccination days.” Clubs must also report weekly how many employees have been vaccinated and to communicate the work-related benefits of vaccination.

  • Let us now listen to the music of the spiders

    The humble spider has always been well represented in the musical world, from Ziggy Stardust and No Doubt to The Who, Wilco, and Lil B’s amateur arachnology. For too long, though, we’ve refused to let the little multi-limbed creeps relate their experiences to us more directly. That’s now changed, thanks to the work of scientists who are turning spiders’ vibration-based perceptions into music.

  • Biden's climate envoy Kerry to hold talks with China, South Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China this week to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, seeking to press his counterparts to make ambitious emissions reduction targets despite tension in the U.S.-China relationship. The U.S. State Department said Kerry would travel to Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, for talks on April 14-17, ahead of President Joe Biden's virtual summit with world leaders on climate change next week.

  • Biden: US will pull troops from Afghanistan by September 11

    President Joe Biden said he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that prompted America’s longest war, officials said.

  • Huawei turns to areas less reliant on U.S. tech

    Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority.It wants to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. On Monday (April 12) Huawei's rotating chairman, Eric Xu, said the company has "no expectation" of being removed from the U.S. Entity List.It's been used to limit the flow of U.S. technology and products to Huawei and others.Speaking to analysts, Xu said the company would instead invest more in components for self-driving vehicles.With investment in its intelligent-driving business exceeding $1 billion this year.He also said Huawei's global rollout of 5G telecoms networks has "exceeded expectations."Huawei was put on an export blacklist by Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin.That hit its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.Huawei says it wants to focus on forming a clear strategy after the sanctions impact.Some Chinese companies stockpiled three to six months of semiconductors, a move that is partly being blamed for the current global chip shortage.

  • Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back returns to work, will not face discipline

    It was previously announced that Rusten Sheskey would face no criminal charges in the Aug. 23 incident that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

  • Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S

    KYIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Monday of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border, but Moscow said its soldiers were on its own territory, unlike U.S. forces in the region. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014. The West has expressed concern in recent weeks over a huge build-up of Russian forces close to Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

  • What to know about the Senate Foreign Relation Committee's sweeping bill to counter China

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing to vote on a 280-page bipartisan bill that aims to counter the Chinese Communist Party's global influence.Why it matters: The bill marks a culmination of years of growing concerns over the rise of an increasingly authoritarian China. It would allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to a raft of new initiatives aimed at helping the U.S. succeed in long-term ideological, military, economic and technological competition.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and ranking member Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" on April 8.The committee is scheduled to vote on the draft bill on April 21. If it passes, it will head to the Senate chamber for further debate.Details: The bill includes $655 million in funding for foreign militaries in the Indo-Pacific region and $450 million for the Indo-Pacific Maritime Security Initiative, which aims to ensure that the U.S. and its partners can operate freely in the region and address threats that arise.Other new programs and allocations include:$75 million for an ‘‘Infrastructure Transaction and Assistance Network’’ in the Indo-Pacific as a counterweight to China's Belt and Road Initiative.$100 million for a ‘‘Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership," which would promote secure telecommunications and digital infrastructure in developing markets and promote U.S. exports.$15 million to help U.S. companies exit the Chinese market, diversify their supply chains, and identify alternate markets.$300 million for the ‘‘Countering Chinese Influence Fund," to push back against the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to promote its authoritarian model abroad. What they're saying: Menendez called the bill an "unprecedented bipartisan effort to mobilize all U.S. strategic, economic, and diplomatic tools for an Indo-Pacific strategy that will allow our nation to truly confront the challenges China poses to our national and economic security."Lisa Curtis, director of the Center for a New American Security's Indo-Pacific Security Program and a former National Security Council director for south and central Asia, said the bill "shows that the U.S. is preparing itself for a whole of government comprehensive approach to meeting the China challenge."If the bill passes, it would be a strong signal to U.S. allies and partners that the U.S. is unified in its approach to Beijing, Curtis added.Curtis also noted that the draft bill also calls for a thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. "The bill notes that 13 countries have raised concerns about the lack of access that the WHO mission to China had to data, facilities and personnel. It’s critical that the Senate has flagged this as an issue," she said.Context: The Biden administration has made countering China's rising global authoritarianism a key focus. In Washington, there is a high degree of bipartisanship around the idea that China under its current leadership poses a serious threat to U.S. values and interests. Yes, but: Americans at large are more divided along party lines in their views of China, with 54% of Republicans viewing China as an "enemy" compared to 20% of Democrats, according to a recent poll from Pew Research Center.Go deeper: Read the draft billLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Missouri legislators investigating Rick Roeber ask prosecutor to ensure ‘safety’ of child

    House leaders said the severity of the allegations against Roeber prompted them to act.

  • "Sour Grapes" wine fraud con man deported to Indonesia

    A one-time California man who bilked wine collectors out of millions by selling cheaper booze he rebottled in his kitchen has been deported to his native Indonesia, U.S. immigration officials said Tuesday. Rudy Kurniawan, 44, was deported last week on a commercial flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Tangerang City, Bann, Indonesia, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement. Kurniawan came to the United States on a student visa in the 1990s.

  • Report: Gaetz associate has been cooperating with DOJ since last year

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, has been providing information about the conduct of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to federal investigators since last year, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Tuesday. In late March, the Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Department of Justice probe into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. The Times says the inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery. People familiar with the matter told the Times that once Greenberg realized how much evidence the government had on him, he determined that in order to get leniency, he would need to start cooperating, and shared with investigators that he and Gaetz gave cash and gifts to women in exchange for sex. During a hearing last week, Greenberg's lawyer and a federal prosecutor told the judge it's likely Greenberg will plead guilty sometime in the next few weeks. Following the hearing, Greenberg's attorney, Fritz Scheller, said, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill told the Times Gaetz "has never paid for sex" and proposed that Greenberg is "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Gen. Keane labels Biden's plan to withdraw troops as 'reckless, shameful'

    FOX News senior strategic analyst tells 'Fox News Primetime' 'none of our presidents have done a very good job' of keeping Americans informed of what's going on Middle East

  • Meghan Markle reportedly goes on maternity leave next month

    It's unclear exactly how Meghan Markle spends her days in sunny Montecito, California, when she isn't taking care of baby Archie, tending to her rescue chickens, and riling up the British royal family by simply existing. But according to "sources" who spoke with Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is a "workaholic" who "doesn't stop." She'll finally be pumping the breaks, though, in May, when she reportedly plans to take "maternity leave" to give birth to her daughter. (Though Meghan and Harry have been private about their timeline, the rumor is that Archie's younger sister is expected sometime in June). Markle — who co-founded the nonprofit Archewell and recently guest edited British Vogue — will have some free time more immediately, too, since she wasn't medically cleared to fly with Prince Harry the 12 hours to the U.K. for her grandfather-in-law's funeral. Hopefully she's spending this time to herself sleeping in and laying off those early morning emails. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Matt Gaetz's indicted associate Joel Greenberg has been cooperating against him since last year, report says

    Greenberg's cooperation could be crucial to helping prosecutors determine Gaetz's intent in the conduct he's accused of engaging in.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Fact check: Viral image does not show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child

    A fake story involving a Joe Biden photo is spreading on social media. The image doesn't show Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child, as claimed.

  • Former 'Bachelor' lead Nick Viall met his new girlfriend after she slid into his DMs on Instagram

    Nick Viall told Insider that Natalie Joy's Instagram DM was "playful enough" and "didn't come across as weird."