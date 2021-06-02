US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, give the traditional greeting or "wai" at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • This photo provided by Bryan Fenster shows his brother Danny Fenster in September of 2019 in Kraków, Poland. Fenster, an American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar has been detained by the authorities there. Frontier Myanmar says Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon's airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia. (Photo courtesy Byron Fenster via AP)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, give the traditional greeting or "wai" at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, left, meets Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, pose for photo, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
1 / 5

Thailand US

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, give the traditional greeting or "wai" at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
·2 min read

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A U.S. State Department official called on Wednesday for the immediate release of two American journalists who were arrested by Myanmar's military junta.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Danial Fenster and Nathan Maung were of deep concern, and urged that they be freed and allowed to return home to their families.

“A free and independent media is indispensable to build prosperous, resilient and free societies. The detention of Daniel and Nathan, as well as arrests and use of violence by the Burmese military against other journalists, constitutes an unacceptable attack on the freedom of expression in Burma,” Sherman told journalists during a stop in Bangkok, referring to Myanmar by its former name.

Sherman is making her first overseas trip since taking office, with visits to Belgium, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand.

Fenster, 37, the managing editor of the news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on June 24 as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, en route to the Detroit area to see his family.

Maung and Myanmar national Hanthar Nyein, co-founders of the Myanmar news website Kamayut Media, were arrested on March 9, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, citing accounts in Myanmar media. The group said it had reports that Maung, the website’s editor-in-chief, and Hanthar, a news producer, had been physically mistreated by guards in their first few weeks at Insein Prison.

Two other foreign journalists have been arrested by the military junta that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan have since been deported.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, about 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, with more than half still in detention, and 33 are in hiding.

The association, which keeps a detailed tally of arrests and deaths since the military takeover, says more than 4,400 people are in detention, including 110 who have already been sentenced.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinovac COVID vaccine approved for use in Singapore: MOH

    Authorities confirmed on Wednesday (2 June) that China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine can be administered in Singapore under the special access route for private healthcare providers, a day after it was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

  • West Virginia is organizing a gun giveaway to convince people to get their COVID jabs

    The state is giving away five hunting rifles and five shotguns through a lottery for those who have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

  • Russia says Nord Stream 2 testing work to start next week -TASS

    Testing work on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will start next week, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region where the pipeline starts, was cited as saying by the TASS news agency on Wednesday. The United States last month waived sanctions on the company behind the pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, a move decried by critics of the project in the U.S. Congress, but welcomed this week by the Kremlin. The project, led by Gazprom with its Western partners, aims to deliver Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, but has long been opposed by Washington which says it would dangerously increase Moscow’s regional clout.

  • U.S. agency not doing its job to halt tech to China's military -congressional report

    The U.S. Commerce Department is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China's military, according to a U.S. congressional advisory report seen by Reuters. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, due to be published on Tuesday, said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinized before export to China. The lag in developing the list of emerging and foundational technologies, as required by a 2018 law, may exacerbate national security risks, the report said.

  • Convicted Albanian murderer claiming UK asylum because he fears being killed by victim's family

    A convicted murderer who illegally entered the UK with 68 other Albanian migrants is claiming asylum because he fears he will be killed by the victim’s family in a “blood feud” if he is deported. The Albanian killer, who shot dead a mother in front of her eight-year-old daughter, is also claiming he is a victim of trafficking after being brought into the UK on a fishing boat for which smugglers were charging up to £3,000 per head, according to court papers seen by The Telegraph. He has been held in detention since November as he fights deportation at a cost of thousands of pounds to the taxpayer. It has included at least three court hearings where his lawyers have unsuccessfully sought to secure his release despite fears that he will abscond and is a threat to public safety. The court documents reveal that even while in detention in April, he was caught in possession of a class A drug which was tested and found to be cocaine. Official inquiries have revealed that as well as the 15-year sentence for murder, he has been jailed for two years for theft in Albania, and 16 months for another unknown offence. The murderer, who has been granted anonymity by the court, was among 69 Albanians who have been able to remain in the UK after a legal bungle let them off criminal immigration charges. Their fishing boat was intercepted off the coast of East Anglia on Nov 18 on its way from Belgium in an operation that involved 250 National Crime Agency, police and Border Force officers. But plans to prosecute them for illegal entry to the UK were abandoned because when arrested they had not yet set foot on British soil – a key criteria under the law. Within two days of arriving in the UK, the Albanian killer lodged an asylum claim and, according to the court documents, was also emailing the authority that investigates modern slavery in pursuit of a trafficking claim. It was, however, nearly a full month before his allegations of trafficking were revealed to the UK authorities, at the end of December. The 42-year-old claimed he had been trafficked to Greece as a teenager, and beaten and forced to work there. The Albanian also alleged he had been a victim of torture, saying he had been bullied and beaten by police officers while in prison. He served 12 of the 15 years to which he was sentenced for shooting dead the woman in front of her eight-year-old daughter at her home in a central Albanian village. He arrived in Britain after travelling through Germany, Sweden and then Belgium before taking the fishing boat to the UK. The case comes as the Government is preparing to overhaul asylum laws and crackdown on illegal migrants by making it easier and quicker to deport them. A government source said: “Our new plan for immigration means that criminals like this will never make it into the country in the first place and speed up the removal of those who should not be here.” As the Albanian, known only as AM, was held before the end of the transition period, the more lenient EU laws on deportation require the UK to show that he is a genuine, present and serious threat. New post-Brexit immigration laws which took effect from Dec 31 bar any EU citizen sentenced to at least a year in prison from the UK. Under the new rules, asylum seekers will also be required to present all their claims in one go, rather than mounting multiple successive appeals.

  • UK to start talks with Pacific trade bloc that rivals the EU in size

    Liz Truss, the Trade Secretary, has vowed to shift Britain’s “economic centre of gravity” to fast-growing Asia after taking a stride towards entering a huge Pacific rim free trade bloc that aims to rival the European Union in size. The 11 nations in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have agreed to start talks with the UK, which has made the bloc a top target in its post-Brexit trade strategy. Negotiations will begin within weeks after Britain has p

  • Demonstrations, defiance as Myanmar marks 4 months since coup

    Despite a bloody crackdown by security forces, Myanmar's military is still struggling to impose order amid protests and strikes, and fighting on multiple fronts in border regions as civilians take up arms against the junta. Schools officially reopened across Myanmar for the first time since the Feb. 1 coup, but turnout was low due to security concerns and a boycott over the junta's suspension of tens of thousands of teachers opposed to its rule. Security forces have killed 840 people since the coup, according to figures from activists cited by the United Nations.

  • Britain could become ‘inhospitable’ to native species if climate change goals missed

    Britain faces becoming "inhospitable" to native species such as bluebells, bumblebees and hares if climate change goals are breached, the WWF has warned. The Paris Agreement, signed by almost every nation in 2015, commits to keeping the globe below two degrees of warming this century while aiming to limit temperatures even further to 1.5C. Scientists have warned that these targets are on course to be breached, with harmful effects on plants and wildlife. Some of Britain's most beloved native spe

  • Op-Ed: China's future hinges on the power of diverse economic systems

    President Xi Jinping is making a big mistake by centralizing authority and ignoring the benefits that come with regional experimentation and autonomy.

  • Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

    Tesla said it expects to spend more than $1 billion a year on battery raw materials from Australia given the country's reliable mining industry and responsible production practices. Robyn Denholm, chair of the U.S. carmaker, said on Wednesday that Australia, which is rich in minerals used for batteries like lithium and nickel, is poised to benefit as developing supply chains for electric vehicle batteries and the green energy age focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG). "We expect our spend on Australian minerals to increase to more than $1 billion per annum for the next few years," Denholm, an Australian, told a Minerals Council of Australia event.

  • Photos of Australian Soldiers Drinking From Dead Man’s Prosthetic Leg Were Leaked by Angry Ex Wife

    Anthony Devlin via ReutersA decorated Australian soldier’s defamation case has been derailed after hundreds of photos showing soldiers drinking from a prosthetic leg were unearthed from his back yard. Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth II, says his angry ex-wife leaked the photos on USB drives he had buried in a lunchbox in his back yard.Roberts-Smith is suing news outlets the Age, Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times and Nine newspapers, over stories th

  • Congress can't do much about fixing local police – but it can tie strings to federal grants

    Legislation pending in Congress would contribute to reforming how police conduct themselves -- but there's a limit to what federal legislation can do. Seth Herald / AFP/Getty ImagesSince the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and massive protests in 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd, there has been widespread interest in the problems of racism in American policing. Whether calls for reform or for wholesale defunding of police departments, there appears to be substantial appetite for change. Just past the first anniversary of George Floyd’s killing, people are looking to the federal government to address this issue of national importance. But as a law professor who studies policing and constitutional law, I have seen how essential local and state reform efforts are, because the federal government has limited power to regulate policing. With few notable exceptions, the Constitution does not allow the federal government to control state or local government agencies. In accordance with federalism, a core principle that underlies the organization of American government, the federal government has only the powers expressly provided to it in the Constitution. For example, Congress has authority to oversee the federal government, levy taxes and spend money, and declare war. Other powers not listed in the Constitution are “reserved to the States,” giving them broader responsibility for governance. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which has been passed by the House of Representatives and is under discussion in the Senate, offers the possibility of significant policing reforms. But for those looking to the federal government to solve what’s wrong with policing in America, the legislation can’t ensure that every police department will make meaningful changes. That’s because the bill reflects the hard reality that the federal government has almost no control over state and local police departments. Racial profiling and police brutality are not new issues – this protest march began on Staten Island, New York, on April 13, 2015, after the death of Eric Garner while in New York Police Department custody. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Dollars and change Although race discrimination is widely regarded as a major problem in American policing, the federal government’s ability to address it is limited. The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment promises equal treatment of all racial groups by government agencies and officials – local, state and federal. Congress has the power to pass legislation in response to violations of the Equal Protection Clause, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the Supreme Court has held that the equal protection guarantee bans only intentional race discrimination by governmental bodies and officials. Policies and practices that have a disproportionate effect on a racial group do not necessarily violate the Constitution. So the Supreme Court would likely conclude that the Constitution does not allow the federal government to bar state and local police policies and practices simply because they have a disproportionate racial impact. That means that the federal government’s primary tool for influencing American policing is its spending power. Congress has wide latitude to use money to provide incentives for policy changes at the state and local levels by attaching conditions to federal grants. For example, Congress spurred some states to raise the drinking age to 21 by making the greater age a condition of federal highway funding. Congress can make the adoption of certain policies and practices a condition for getting federal grants – as long as it does not coerce acceptance of the conditions. States and localities must remain free to decline federal funds. So, if a state or locality declines a federal grant, it doesn’t have to comply with the grant program’s conditions. Seeking influence Within the limits that the Constitution sets, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 aims to assert some federal influence on local and state policing practices. The bill’s most significant direct regulation of state and local police departments would be a ban on racial profiling by all law enforcement agencies. Although federal courts have repeatedly concluded that the 14th Amendment bars racial profiling, the bill would make the prohibition explicit and expand its definition. The bill would also indirectly regulate state and local police departments by eliminating “qualified immunity” in civil lawsuits where a plaintiff alleges that a law enforcement officer violated their constitutional rights. Under the qualified immunity doctrine, courts dismiss claims when there is no prior case with a highly similar set of facts where a government official’s conduct was ruled unconstitutional. Government officials, including police officers, therefore sometimes escape liability even if they have engaged in egregious misconduct. If qualified immunity is unavailable, police officers and departments will arguably be less likely to violate someone’s rights because they will expect to be liable for their misconduct. Further, the bill would expand the U.S. Department of Justice’s authority to investigate unconstitutional conduct by police departments, and would make it easier to prosecute police officers for federal civil rights violations. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speak briefly to reporters following a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill May 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Conditions on grants Most significantly, if enacted, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would attach stringent new conditions to two programs that together funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to local and state police departments every year, the COPS program and the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. To take just a few examples, both Byrne and COPS grantees would be required to ban the use of chokeholds. Byrne grants would be available only to states and localities whose use-of-force policies bar the use of deadly force unless it is necessary. COPS grants would be available only to states and localities that ban the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases. Recipients of COPS grants would be required to certify that they will use at least 10% of their grants to support efforts to end racial and religious profiling. These provisions divide activists who decry the current state of policing. Some laud them as bold reforms, while others argue that less money should be directed to police departments, not more. If the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is enacted, some of America’s 15,000 state and local police departments would readily accept its conditions and the federal dollars they unlock. Others would likely sue, arguing that the federal government is attempting to coerce them into adopting policy reforms they do not need or want. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “fundamentally transforms the culture of policing.” But states and localities have to want to change and accept federal grants, with strings attached, for that vision to become reality. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University - Newark . Read more:How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoingPolice unions are one of the biggest obstacles to transforming policing Alexis Karteron does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration.Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu, who may be in his final days as prime minister, is a fierce critic of the deal and contends a U.S. return would take the pressure off the Iranian regime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Netanyahu has amped up his rhetoric on Iran in recent days, since a ceasefire was reached with Hamas and his rivals moved toward an alternative government that could oust him within a week.What he's saying: “An Iranian nuclear bomb is a threat for the continuation of the Zionist project and we must fight it relentlessly. If we have to choose between friction with our great friend the U.S. and the elimination of this existential threat, the elimination of the threat will come first," Netanyahu said.He stressed that he told President Biden Israel would continue its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb with or without a nuclear deal. “Containment is not an option," Netanyahu said.The other side: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu for his remarks and claimed he was damaging Israel’s relations with the Biden administration.“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel and Israel will have no better partner than the U.S. and if there are differences they will be solved in direct talks in closed rooms and not through defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," Gantz said.What’s next: Gantz is planning to visit Washington later this week and will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The talks are expected to focus on emergency U.S. military aid to replenish Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system and supply the Israeli Air Force with new munitions. Several Democratic senators and members of Congress have raised concerns about additional arms sales to Israel after the fighting in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AstraZeneca starts deliveries of Thailand-made vaccines

    AstraZeneca's partner in Thailand on Wednesday began its first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines after concerns they were behind on their production schedules for the country and parts of Southeast Asia. Siam Bioscience said the first locally produced AstraZeneca doses were delivered to Thailand's Ministry of Health ahead of the June 7 start of the country's official mass vaccination program.

  • 12 most anticipated new cars and trucks of 2020: These upcoming vehicles are ones to watch

    Electric vehicles from General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Rivian, Volkswagen and Porsche make our list of most anticipated new cars and trucks of 2020.

  • RHOBH 's Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals the Story Behind Her Arrest Warrant in Arizona

    "Unfortunately, the real story isn't that exciting and it happened 22 years ago, but [I] love that you're all enjoying it," the Bravo star said

  • UK reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time in nearly a year; Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Moderna announced Tuesday that it has begun applying for a full license for its vaccine from the FDA, an upgrade from current emergency authorization.

  • Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

    Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads. Olympics Kenya said that Kurume City officials communicated the cancellation on Tuesday, saying infections had spread rapidly there since mid-April creating a critical situation. Facilities for training camps were now vaccination venues, the Kenyan statement quoted Kurume authorities as saying.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House