US seeks seizure of Mexican homes linked to drug lord

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A U.S. judge on Thursday authorized the seizure of real estate in Mexico that prosecutors said was purchased by a notorious fugitive drug lord wanted for the killing of a federal agent.

The forfeiture order against Rafael Caro Quintero was entered in federal court in Brooklyn. Court papers identify five homes — a combination of gated houses and condos in and around Guadalajara worth several million dollars — allegedly purchased with drug cartel money and put in the name of Quintero's relatives.

U.S. authorities said they were using diplomatic channels to try to get the order enforced.

The U.S. has long sought the arrest and extradition of Quintero to the United States for the kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique Camarena in Mexico in 1985.

Quintero “is one of the world’s most wanted criminals for years of drug trafficking and his role in killing one of our own,” Ray Donovan, head of the DEA's New York office, said in statement on Thursday.

After years behind bars in Mexico, Caro Quintero was freed in 2013. A Mexican federal court has issued a warrant for his re-arrest, but he remains at large.

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher killed in 'old Western shootout' after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel, authorities say

    Barney Dale Harris taught Spanish and coached basketball and track at the Union Academy Charter School in North Carolina.

  • Washington state passes bill with goal to phase out gasoline cars

    The target is not a firm mandate and is contingent on the state adopting a tax on vehicle miles traveled, a measure to help pay for new transportation infrastructure, according to the text of the bill. The move by the Pacific Northwest state comes as efforts to boost adoption of electric vehicles are accelerating over concerns about fossil fuels' contribution to climate change. Transport is the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States ahead of the power sector, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Mexico president focusing efforts to stop child migrants

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he plans to visit his country’s southern border to discuss with governors and mayors there how to stop the smuggling of child migrants — an issue of growing concern for the United States. The United States government has asked Mexico and the countries of Central America's Northern Triangle — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — to help lower the number of child migrants arriving at its own border with Mexico.

  • Cats to be microchipped by law in Government crackdown on pet thefts

    All 10 million cats in the UK are to be microchipped by law after thefts soared by 12 per cent in a year, The Telegraph has learned. Police figures show that the number of cats being stolen has risen by 12.3 per cent during the Covid pandemic and nearly three-fold in five years as the value of the most expensive breeds surged to £2,000. Owners will be required to microchip their cats – as dogs already are – so they can be tracked and identified if stolen and resold, with fines of up to £500 for people who fail to do so. The move is expected to be part of a package of measures taken by a ministerial taskforce, set up by Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, with Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and George Eustace, the Environment Secretary, to combat the growing black market in stolen pets. Dog theft is also up by a fifth in a year as more than two million people bought pets for the first time in the pandemic. Ministers are considering a ban on cash purchases of pets to stamp out black market sales by creating a paper trail for investigators.

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • Turkish, Greek foreign ministers trade accusations at news conference

    The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece clashed openly on Thursday at a joint news conference in Ankara that began with hopes of improved relations but quickly descended into acrimonious accusations from both sides. Seeking to ease months of tensions over territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the first visit by either side since their navies came close to fighting last year. However an initially cordial atmosphere at a media appearance following the meetings turned sour as Dendias said violations of Greek sovereignty would be met by sanctions and Cavusoglu rejected his comments as "unacceptable".

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • US commander warns NATO is ready to respond to aggression

    Amid Russia’s massive troop buildup along the border with Ukraine, the top U.S. commander in Europe is warning that NATO is prepared to respond to aggression.

  • Growers fret as Mexico moves to legalize marijuana

    For the first time that María can remember, half of her marijuana harvest is still in storage on her ranch in Mexico’s Sinaloa state months after it should have been sold. Sitting in her wooden house tucked into the same mountains that produced some of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers, including Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the 44-year-old mother of four thinks she knows why: expectations Mexico will soon legalize marijuana. “It has never happened to us where we harvest and have it (stored) in sacks,” said María, who asked that her full name not be used and her exact location not be revealed because in the mountains surrounding Badiraguato, where organized crime controls everything, misspeaking can be dangerous.

  • Special Report: Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

    The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. The woman, 27, is among hundreds who have reported that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in November in the mountainous northern region of Ethiopia, doctors said. Some women were held captive for extended periods, days or weeks at a time, said Dr Fasika Amdeselassie, the top public health official for the government-appointed interim administration in Tigray.

  • Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Offered to Help Him with Gambling Debt During One of Last Calls

    Lamar Odom recalled the conversation during an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson

  • North Carolina high school basketball coach killed in alleged attempted robbery of drug cartel's 'stash house'

    The Alamance County Sheriff's office said Union Academy coach Barney Harris and his brother-in-law tried to rob a cartel's trailer on April 8.

  • Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith’s fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith's fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

  • Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

    The teacher was found dead in a mobile home in Alamance County believed to be a cartel drug stash house.

  • Eazy E’s daughter slams Ice Cube for not appearing in documentary on rapper

    Ebie Wright, daughter of the late rapper, Eric Wright, famously known as Eazy E has shared her frustration with Ice Cube for not taking part in a documentary in the life and death of his West Coast peer. During an interview with Too Fab, Wright claimed that although Ice Cube has said he would participate, he has not been easy to book. “You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” Ebie said.

  • Texas Bill Bars Transgender Students from Sports Teams Matching Gender Identity

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Transgender students would be banned from competing on school sports teams based on their gender identity under a bill that passed the Texas Senate on Thursday. Despite immense opposition from civil rights groups and Democrats, the upper chamber voted on an 18-12 vote to advance Senate Bill […]

  • Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse unveiled for first time

    He is said to have remarked to the Queen when discussing his desire for a frill-free funeral: "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor." During Saturday’s ceremony, the Duke of Edinburgh will get his wish. The custom-made Land Rover that will carry the Duke’s body to its final resting place in St George’s Chapel has been unveiled for the first time. For the past eighteen years, it can now be revealed, the Duke had been quietly modifying the Land Rover Defender TD5 130, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place. He made the final adjustments in 2019, the year he turned 98. The Land Rover's original role would also have been to transport the Duke 22 miles from Wellington Arch in central London to Windsor, but the pandemic curtailed the long-held plans for military parades in honour of Prince Philip through the streets of both the capital and the Berkshire town. The Duke first began the long-lasting venture to create his own bespoke hearse in collaboration with Land Rover in 2003, the year he turned 82.

  • Lawmakers clash over infrastructure funding in Minnesota, Washington

    Minnesota legislators are facing off over how much to spend on construction projects, but they do agree on one thing: The state should not wait on the fate of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan to shore up roads, bridges and water systems. Democrats in the state House presented a $1 billion proposal this week, which Republicans quickly condemned as oversized. The ...

  • Florida Senate votes to end PIP in auto insurance. What would that mean for drivers?

    Florida’s unusual “no-fault” auto insurance system could soon be roadkill.

  • Burglar caught fishing through vehicle during Newton home break-in

    Police are investigating whether the suspect is connected to the rash of break-ins in the city over the past few weeks.