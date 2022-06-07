US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

BEN FOX
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

The U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment" already, and these factors may worsen the situation, DHS said in the latest National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin.

“In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” DHS said.

It's the latest attempt by Homeland Security to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism, a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of the agency following its creation after the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Indeed, the threats from overseas rate only passing mentions in this bulletin. It notes that al-Qaida supporters celebrated the January standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. And it mentions that the Islamic State group called on supporters to carry out attacks in the United States to avenge the killings of the group's leader and spokesman.

DHS also warns that China, Russia, Iran and other nations seek to foment divisions within the U.S. to weaken the country and its standing in the world. In part, they do this by amplifying conspiracy theories and false reports that proliferate in American society.

Domestic violent extremists, however, present the most pressing and potentially violent threat, the agency said, citing, for example, the racist attack in which a white gunman killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May.

The bulletin, which is scheduled to expire Nov. 30, said calls for violence by domestic extremists directed at democratic institutions, candidates and election workers will likely increase through the fall.

A senior DHS official, speaking to reporters ahead of the release of the bulletin, said it describes the situation as “dynamic” because authorities are seeing a wider variety of people motivated by a broader range of grievances and incidents than in the past.

The upcoming decision from the Supreme Court, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, could lead to violence from either extremist supporters or opponents of abortion rights depending on the outcome, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss some factors that went into the preparation of the bulletin.

Racial extremists may be motivated by immigration enforcement or whether the government continues to rely on Title 42, the public health order that has been used since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent people from seeking asylum at the southwest border, DHS said.

The agency and the FBI are working with state and local law enforcement to raise awareness of the threat, and DHS has increased grant funding to local governments and religious organizations to improve security, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement released with the bulletin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Data shows bluebird bio's blood disorder therapy effective - FDA staff

    The company has applied for approval of beti-cel as a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia patients dependent on blood transfusions. Data provided in the application supports the effectiveness of beti-cel for treatment of these patients, the FDA staff said. The reviewers also published documents for bluebird's other gene therapy, eli-cel, for treatment of a rare neurologic disease called cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients below 18 years.

  • Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?

    U.S. solar installations had been rising quickly until the threat of new tariffs darkened the 2022 outlook. Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe Biden administration announced it was putting a two-year freeze on the threat of new solar tariffs, throwing a lifeline to U.S. solar installers – and likely to the country’s ability to meet its climate goals. The tariff threat involved imported solar panels and components from four Asian countries that supply about 80% of photovoltaic cells and modules used in t

  • Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma appeal in 'Dreams of Ada' kidnapping and murder case

    Oklahoma sought a review into case of Karl Allen Fontenot, who won his freedom in 2019 after three decades in prison.

  • Colts’ Frank Reich ranked in top-10 NFL head coaches

    PFF ranked Frank Reich among the NFL's top-10 head coaches.

  • USPS employee says Kansas City co-worker used racial slurs, threatened her with knife

    A her lawsuit, a USPS employee says a co-worker pulled a knife on her when the pair were in a dark hallway. The assault was reported to managers, the complaint says, but he was allegedly allowed to continue working there.

  • Eye Opener: Senators signal progress in bipartisan gun control legislation

    There’s cautious optimism on Capitol Hill for compromise on the passing of a bipartisan gun reform legislation in the wake of deadly shootings last month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Also, it's primary day in seven states. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Ukraine's FM warns Russian dictator Putin can’t be trusted to unblock Ukrainian grain exports

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's words that he will not use trade routes to attack the Ukrainian city of Odesa if its port is cleared of mines to resume grain exports are "empty," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on June 6.

  • Harry Goularte pleads not guilty: Court proceedings for accused molester, alleged Cain Velasquez target to continue

    Accused molester and alleged Cain Velasquez target Harry Goularte showed his face for the first time during plea proceedings as he joined his plea hearing virtually.

  • VP Harris looks to show her clout at Summit of the Americas

    Vice President Kamala Harris will have an opportunity to connect with leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean as she welcomes them to her home state this week for the Summit of the Americas. Since Joe Biden’s days crisscrossing Latin America as vice president, the region’s leaders have come to expect direct access to powerful interlocutors inside the White House. In recent days, she and the president have been working the phones to shore up attendance among leftist leaders who have been critical of the U.S. decision to exclude the authoritarian governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Los Angeles summit.

  • What to know and who to watch in the next 7 state primaries

    Voters in seven states head to the polls on Tuesday to pick party nominees for some of the nation's most competitive House seats -- and their choices will be shaped by key forces, like redistricting, that will help decide who controls Congress next year. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New Jersey and South Dakota are next to vote in the ongoing primaries. One of the marquee developments will be the outcome in brand new congressional districts, which were based on the last census and each state's rules about who drew the new maps.

  • Ex-GOP Lawmaker Quits Republican Party Over Trump 'Cult Of Personality'

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia blasted the "absolutely insane" beliefs embraced by current GOP.

  • UK Boris Johnson's ups and downs: key events in his career

    During his tenure Johnson twice serves as the Conservative spokesman on business, innovation and skills while the party is out of government. 2016: Co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union. This put Johnson in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative, who resigned after voters approved Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016.

  • Trump ally seeks return to Congress, California votes on crime in U.S. midterm primaries

    A former member of Donald Trump's cabinet will attempt a return to the U.S. Congress in Montana and California Democrats concerned about crime may oust one of their own as voters head to the polls in midterm primary elections in seven states on Tuesday. Voters in South Dakota, New Jersey, Iowa, Mississippi and New Mexico will also cast ballots in nominating contests that will set the competitive field for Nov. 8's elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years. With President Joe Biden slumping in the polls and soaring inflation souring voters' moods, Republicans are expected to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, which would bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt and give Republicans the power to launch distracting and possibly politically damaging investigations.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: What makes Rudy Giuliani's son think he's qualified to be governor of New York?

    Andrew Giuliani's resume is thinner than wallpaper. All he's got going for him is the family name. And that's been tarnished, hasn't it?

  • NY Governor Signs Gun Control Package Into Law

    Before the Supreme Court decides the fate of a 108-year-old concealed carry law in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has already signed ten public safety-related bills into law strengthening gun control measures, the Associated Press reports. New York’s Legislature passed the bills last week in the wake of the Buffalo and Texas shootings.

  • Fernandina Beach police officer fired after sexual battery arrest

    Fernandina Beach Police Officer John Finley was fired after his Friday arrest for sexual battery by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

  • 'Someday, we all can look back on this': Paratroopers to return to Fort Bragg this summer

    Army and Department of Defense officials announced deployed 82nd Airborne paratroopers will soon return to Fort Bragg. Here's what they've done in Poland.

  • Quebec offers monkeypox vaccines to high-risk contacts

    STORY: Montreal resident Ludvic Moquin-Beaudry, said he felt "safer" after getting his vaccination. "Now that I got my shot done I feel pretty safe, well, safer, and confident that I'm doing my part in this fight against Monkeypox. Though, I still have to wait a few days, 7 to 10 days before my immunity system is up for battle. But yeah, I feel good," he told Reuters.As of Friday (June 3), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 77 cases of monkeypox with 71 in Quebec, five in Ontario and one in Alberta, with more cases from other parts of the country expected.Around 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 911 confirmed or suspected cases, mainly in Europe, according to the World Health Organization, Reuters reporting and local data. Scientists are trying to pin down the reasons behind the spread.Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks but can kill a small fraction of those infected.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s.

  • U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp 'Pegasus' spyware dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spy software. The justices are considering NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward. NSO has argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware.

  • Phil Mickelson insists ‘reckless’ gambling not behind decision to join LIV Golf

    The six-time major winner reportedly lost about 40million US dollars (£32m) between 2010 and 2014.