US sees jobs surge as hope for rebound rises

·2 min read

Hiring surged in the US last month as virus cases dropped, the vaccination campaign gained steam and restaurants and bars brought back workers.

Employers added 379,000 jobs in February, breaking a two-month streak of minimal gains.

The growth was stronger than analysts had expected, but the activity did not significantly dent the jobless rate.

It dipped from 6.3% to 6.2%, reflecting the millions that remain out of work because of the virus.

"This number is a surprise, but it's essentially all about the reopening boost to the jobs market arriving earlier than expected," said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

"The leisure and transport sector accounted for a very high share of the job gains in the private sector, as social distancing restrictions were eased," he added. "Stripping those sectors out, the gains were much more subdued."

In addition to bars and restaurants, retailers and manufacturers were among the employers adding jobs. Construction firms and local governments shed positions, while many sectors were little changed.

"The recovery is gaining momentum now," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at job search site ZipRecruiter. But she said February's gains were "consistent not with a robust rebound, but with the tepid reawakening of the labour market from the Covid winter hibernation".

Aid package

Roughly 10 million people were unemployed last month - almost double the number a year ago before the virus prompted widespread lockdowns and social distancing, the Labor Department said.

That count did not include the millions more that have stopped looking for work or identified as employed, but are not working because of the pandemic.

US unemployment rate
US unemployment rate

Minorities and low-wage workers have been particularly hard hit. While the jobless rate fell for most groups last month, it rose among black workers from 9.2% to 9.9%.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday he expected hiring to pick up in coming months, as the virus abates and authorities ease restrictions on activity. But he said it was unlikely the US would return to its pre-pandemic employment levels this year,

Despite the gains last month, the number of jobs at hotels and restaurants is down 20% from a year earlier.

"It's a lot of ground we have to cover," Mr Powell said.

Analysts said February's hiring in part reflected the impact of a $900bn (£650bn) relief bill approved at the end of last year.

President Joe Biden is now pushing another $1.9tn package of aid intended to provide support to the jobless and sectors of the economy that are struggling.

Republicans say the amount is unnecessarily large. But Democrats have said they hope to approve the plan by mid-month.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. economy adds 379,000 jobs in February as hiring speeds up

    The U.S. created 379,000 new jobs in February --- the biggest increase in four months --- in what's likely to be a preview of a surge in hiring in the months ahead as most people get vaccinated and the economy fully reopens. The unemployment rate slipped to 6.2% from 6.3%.

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • ‘Green shoots of recovery’: Economists react to February U.S. jobs report

    Economists said the February job report was the first sign of more jobs to come as more Americans are vaccinated and the economy reopens.

  • Americans largely back Biden’s virus response, poll finds

    Joe Biden has a 60% approval rating of his job performance from Americans and even more backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • As restaurants hire and COVID cases fall, the U.S. economy gains 379,000 jobs in February

    The economy added 379,000 jobs in February and unemployment fell to 6.2%

  • U.S. Economy Added 379,000 Jobs in February, Bolstering Post-COVID Recovery

    The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February, exceeding experts’ expectations as a decrease in COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccine distribution helped bolster the economy. The growth exceeded expectations of 210,000 new jobs, as did the unemployment rate, which fell to 6.2 percent, according to a Labor Department report released Friday. Unemployment had been predicted to hold steady at January’s 6.3 percent rate. Most of the job growth came from the leisure and hospitality sector, which gained 355,000 jobs. As dining restrictions were relaxed in a number of areas, bars and restaurants added 286,000 jobs while hotel-related hiring increased by 36,000 and amusement, gambling and recreation businesses added 33,000. However, the industry is still 3.5 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic employment level.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former Cathay flight attendant makes ends meet

    This former flight attendant now runs a flower businessLocation: Hong KongErica Chan's dream job as a flight attendant was taken awayafter her company Cathay Pacific laid off over 5,000 staff(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"After 12 years, a lot of difference. I learned a lot from the (airline industry), I learned a lot from my colleagues. I remember the first day when I got the interview, the interviewer asked me, why I want to be a flight attendant. I told them I want to broaden my mind, I want to meet people from different countries, different cultures. I want to see the world. Yeah, I made it. I got what I wanted from Cathay."The single mother now owns a full-time business selling custom-made bouquets(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"Working as in, working here is like my own business. I'm building my own brand. I'm not working for anybody, but I'm working for myself. And people come here to buy my flowers, because they think this is pretty. And when they collect the flowers, I can see their face, they are so happy, then I'll feel very good."

  • Everything Meghan and Harry have done since they quit being royals last year

    The airing of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah lands nearly one year after the couple made the U.S. their home.

  • Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

    The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. States and many districts have not been keeping track of school employee vaccinations, even as the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide. Vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, but the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents' concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions' calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • Civil war within the GOP continues as Trump fires back at strategist Karl Rove

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision.

  • 4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

    Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision. The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government. The four activists — Clarisse Yeung, Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui and Mike Lam — appeared in court on Friday prior to being released.

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Trump and Jared Kushner are barely in touch since the former president left office, report says

    Jared Kushner is said to have distanced himself back from his father-in-law but is likely to return if Trump decides on a 2024 run, sources told CNN.

  • The 'QAnon Shaman' says invading the Capitol was 'not an attack on this country' in wild jailhouse interview

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley said he still believes the 2020 election was rigged and wishes Donald Trump gave him a pardon.

  • EU, Italy block AstraZeneca shipment to Australia: sources

    The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said on Thursday. The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome.

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.