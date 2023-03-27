US sees no signs of Russian nuclear weapons being moved to Belarus

The United States has seen no evidence of Russia moving nuclear weapons to neighbouring Belarus or elsewhere.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, on air during a broadcast by CBS, as reported by European Pravda



Details: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a TV interview on 25 March that Moscow and Minsk had reached an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have not seen any indication that he's [Vladimir Putin – ed.] made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around," noted Kirby.

According to Kirby, the United States has also seen no signs that Putin has any intention of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Kirby emphasised that nothing has forced the United States to change its own position on nuclear deterrence.

"With the rhetoric coming out of Moscow, and with the rhetoric that's been coming out since the beginning of the war, we've seen nothing that would cause us to change our own strategic deterrent posture," said Kirby.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!