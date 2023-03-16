US sees spike in unprofessional Russian Air Force behavior over Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has seen a significant spike in unprofessional behavior by Russia's air force in Syria since March 1, the top U.S commander for the region said on Thursday, citing flights by armed Russian warplanes over U.S. bases there as an example.

"We have seen a significant spike since about 1 March in Syria," General Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The comments by Kurilla follow U.S. assertions that Russia's intercept of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday was part of a pattern of more aggressive behavior by Russia's military.

