US seizes Epic of Gilgamesh tablet, considered one of world’s oldest works of literature, from Hobby Lobby

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Cunieform tablet bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh (United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York)
Cunieform tablet bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh (United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York)

The Department of Justice has formally seized a 3600-year-old cuneiform tablet that bears part of the Epic of Gilgamesh, one of the world’s oldest works of literature, from the crafts retailer Hobby Lobby.

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet was imported illegally into the United States in the early 2000s and purchased by Hobby Lobby for display at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

Last year, the DOJ confiscated the tablet, which measures 6 inches by 5 inches and is written in the Akkadian language, and originated in Mesopotamia, in modern-day Iraq.

A Federal investigation found it had not been properly declared when it was brought into the US.

“Thwarting trade in smuggled goods by seizing and forfeiting an ancient artifact shows the department’s dedication to using all available tools, including forfeiture, to ensure justice,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr, said.

A DOJ statement said the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet was encrusted with dirt and unreadable when it was purchased by a US antiquities dealer in 2003.

The dealer and another expert in cuneiform, a system of writing used more than 3000 years ago, shipped the tablet into the United States without declaring its historical significance.

After the tablet was cleaned, experts recognised the tablet as bearing a portion of the Gilgamesh epic.

The DOJ said the tablet was sold by the unnamed antiques dealer in 2007 with a letter falsely stating that it had been inside a box of ancient bronze fragments purchased in a 1981 auction.

It passed through several owners, before being sold by Auction House in London to Hobby Lobby in a private sale in 2014.

It was then delivered by an Auction House employee to the United States along with the falsified documentation.

The DOJ said Hobby Lobby agreed to forfeit the tablet as it had been illegally imported.

“This forfeiture represents an important milestone on the path to returning this rare and ancient masterpiece of world literature to its country of origin,” said Acting US Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis for the Eastern District of New York.

Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Security Investigations said: “The trafficking of cultural property and art is a lucrative criminal enterprise that transnational criminal organisations exploit to make a profit, regardless of its destructive consequence to cultures around the globe.”

Iraq has filed a petition for the tablet’s recovery with US Customs and Border Protection.

Read More

How museums are teaching young people to love classic literature

Getty Museum curator stands trial for art trafficking

Welcome to Iraq, art review: New exhibition shows country in whole new light

Former US diplomat to Mexico found guilty of drugging and sexually abusing 23 women

White House considering requiring federal employees to get Covid vaccines or submit to regular testing

‘A hitman sent them’: Capitol police take aim at Trump and ‘betrayal’ of GOP in emotional first riot hearing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nazi swastika found inside State Department building

    The ‘hateful graffiti’ was quickly removed

  • Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died

    Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. The verdict came exactly four years after one of the victims was found dead of an overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment. Buck's defense attorneys — one of whom was a prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson case — did not immediately return a request for comment.

  • 'This is how I'm going to die': At Jan. 6 hearing, officers tell of harrowing attacks

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said rioters called him a racial epithet as they attacked him and others in an attempt to 'disrupt democracy.'

  • What masks are best for Delta variant?

    FDA commissioner says: ‘The quality of the mask does matter’

  • GOP Senator Who Egged On Insurrectionists Introduces Bill About Loving America

    Josh Hawley’s legislation isn’t even about patriotism. It’s about pandering and whitewashing American history.

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. CDC recommends vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in many cases

    Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommended all students, teachers and staff at schools for kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated. U.S. President Joe Biden said that increased vaccination and mask wearing would help the United States avoid the pandemic lockdowns, shutdowns and school closures that the country faced in 2020.

  • Civil servants to be asked to include pronouns in email sign-offs

    Thousands of civil servants are to be encouraged to add pronouns to their email sign-offs under plans for a transgender inclusivity drive, despite a backlash from staff. The Scottish Government is backing proposals that would ask its 8,000 workers to take a “pronoun pledge” under which they would add terms reflecting their gender identity, such as she/her or he/him, to signatures at the bottom of every work email. Some people who class themselves as non-binary prefer pronouns such as they/them,

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Southern California Restaurant Claims It Will Only Serve Unvaccinated People

    A restaurant in Huntington Beach, California has added a brand new catch of the day to its menu: COVID-19. That's thanks to an absurd, and highly dangerous new marketing gimmick the restaurant has adopted, the claim that all patrons must prove they have not been vaccinated against the illness that has killed more than 600,000 Americans. The restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, has demonstrated a repeated opposition to public health during the pandemic. It declared itself a "mask-free zone" in 20

  • Video captures shocking moment NYC man survives sidewalk explosion

    Barry West suffered second-degree burns and was recovering at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, about 30 miles west of New York City.

  • UAW gets $1.1M for lake house built for former president

    The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe. Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams, who who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale, which closed Friday.

  • Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer 'assaulted' in Oakland

    Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was "assaulted" in Oakland, California, on Monday.

  • 2 killed in double shooting on I-85 entrance ramp ID'd

    Two men were shot and killed inside a car on the entrance ramp to I-85 at Duke Street on Friday.

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • Letters to the Editor: Restorative justice won't cut it for the gender-reveal fire starters

    There is no way the couple whose gender reveal party sparked so much destruction can make the victims whole again. They should go to prison.

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.