US Selloff, Dollar Jump Set to Pressure Asian Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks face more pressure Friday after concerns about inflation again sparked a Wall Street slide while pushing up bond yields and the dollar.

Equity futures point to declines in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. A slump in Chinese shares traded in the US on uncertainty over the regulatory outlook and Covid lockdowns is an additional headwind for Asia.

US contracts fluctuated following a 2.4% slide in the S&P 500 index, with selling accelerating in the last hour of trading. Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. were all down more than 3%.

Short-dated US Treasury yields approached 2022 highs in the wake of a euro-area bond-market selloff after the European Central Bank opened the door to a fall half-point interest-rate hike. The dollar hit a three-week high.

The next test for markets is the US inflation print Friday, which will provide clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve must raise interest rates. The data are expected to show an annual consumer-price gain of more than 8%.

“We’ve reconnected that inverse link between bond yields and stock prices,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “There’s a bit more chatter, call it whisper numbers, for the CPI being a little north of expectations. You add in a more hawkish stance by the ECB and you have another weaker day.”

The European Central Bank on Thursday made no change to the deposit rate but prepared to hike by a quarter-point next month, and again by either that amount or more if inflation -- which now exceeds 8% in the euro area -- warrants a tougher stance.

In commodities, oil edged lower in part on concerns about demand as Shanghai prepares to lock down seven districts this weekend to conduct Covid testing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his government to adhere “unwaveringly” to its Covid Zero policy, while at the same time striking a balance with the needs of the economy.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US-listed shares plunged after China’s regulator denied a Bloomberg News report that it has started early stage discussions on reviving the initial public offering of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.

Key events to watch this week:

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7%

Nikkei 225 futures shed 0.9%

S&P ASX/200 futures lost 0.8%

Hang Seng futures declined 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro was at $1.0618

The Japanese yen was at 134.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7009 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $121.24 a barrel

Gold was at $1,847.65 an ounce

