US Senate blocks controversial Washington DC crime bill

In a rare move, the US Senate has used its right to block Washington DC city laws by halting a criminal reform bill that critics called soft on crime.

The Republican-sponsored Senate bill passed by a vote of 81-14 on Wednesday.

It overturns the DC Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which was passed by the Democratic-controlled city council and lowers penalties for some crimes.

It marks only the fourth time in history that Congress has overturned a law of the nation's capital city.

Wednesday's Senate measure passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 31 Democrats.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. He has said he would not veto it, to the surprise of some Democrats in Congress.

Washington DC does not have representation in Congress under the US Constitution, meaning the city has no lawmakers who can vote on federal laws.

Democrats, including President Biden, want the overwhelmingly Democratic city to become America's 51st state, and no longer a non-voting district.

The city's bill was the first major overhaul of its criminal code in 100 years.

It was due to take effect in 2025 and reduced maximum sentences for offences such as car-jacking and robbery, and also eliminated mandatory minimum sentencing.

The chairman of the District of Columbia Council said on Monday they would try to rework the contentious law.

The move marks the first time in 30 years that Congress has nullified a Washington DC law.

One Democrat who sided with Republicans in repealing the DC law, Angie Craig from Minnesota, was assaulted last month in the elevator of her DC apartment building.

The congresswoman, who fought off her attacker by throwing hot coffee on him, called Mr Biden's decision to sign the law the "right" one.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own community, and I think the really interesting thing in the process that I'm taking away from my own assault here in DC is this intersection of mental illness, of addiction, of homelessness and public safety," she said.

Rates of violent crimes, including homicide, sex abuse and car-jackings, have been rising in the city of 700,000 residents in recent years, according to police data.

Mr Biden, who is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in the coming days, has had to walk a fine line as the bill worked its way through Congress.

He did not want to appear to be challenging Washington's ability to set its own laws, but also did not want Republicans to be able to point to DC's criminal reforms as a way to score political points against urban Democrats.