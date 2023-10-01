US Senate will work to provide critical support to Ukraine

United States senators, after passing a temporary stopgap budget that does not include aid to Ukraine, have reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine in a rare bipartisan statement from Senate leaders.

Source: ABCNews

Details: After approval by the US House of Representatives of temporary funding of the government, the Senate approved a bill to prevent a shutdown.

Senators say that while they welcome the stopgap budget, it "leaves a number of urgent priorities outstanding."

In the coming weeks, it is expected that the Senate will work to ensure that the US government continues to provide critical and sustainable security and economic support to Ukraine.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

