The US senate just passed a massive $430 billion bill to fight climate change, lower drug costs — and these stocks are buzzing because of it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jing Pan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    Vice president of the United States since 2021
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
The US senate just passed a massive $430 billion bill to fight climate change, lower drug costs — and these stocks are buzzing because of it
The US senate just passed a massive $430 billion bill to fight climate change, lower drug costs — and these stocks are buzzing because of it

The clean energy sector has had a choppy ride over the past year. But it's been all bullish news in recent days.

On Sunday, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Considering that the $433 billion spending package – called the Inflation Reduction Act – consists of around $370 billion on climate and energy programs, it's no surprise that clean energy stocks are buzzing Monday.

Electric vehicle giants Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), and Lucid Group (LCID) are all up about 5% in early trading. Meanwhile, ETFs that focus on the sector including the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), and the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) are all rallying nicely.

The bill also allows the Medicare programme for older and disabled Americans to negotiate drug prices with big pharma companies for the first time. Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY), and Eli Lilly (LLY) are all down slightly.

Senators voted along party lines: all 50 Senate Democrats voted for the legislation while all 50 Republicans voted against it. Vice President Kamala Harris provided the tie-breaking vote.

This marks a big step forward for President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda.

Next, the bill will head to the house.

“The House will return and move swiftly to send this bill to the President’s desk — proudly building a healthier, cleaner, fairer future for all Americans,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Don’t miss

Senators voted along party lines: all 50 Senate Democrats voted for the legislation while all 50 Republicans voted against it. Vice President Kamala Harris provided the tie-breaking vote.

This marks a big step forward for President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda.

Next, the bill will head to the house.

“The House will return and move swiftly to send this bill to the President’s desk — proudly building a healthier, cleaner, fairer future for all Americans,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Not smooth sailing, but could be a winning investment theme

Renewable energy stocks have garnered a lot of attention lately, but performance has been unstable.

In a 50-50 Senate with a united Republican opposition, the bill needed every Democratic Senator’s support to move forward.

So when reports came out on July 15 that Senator Joe Manchin would not be supporting his party’s economic package that includes new spending on climate measures, clean energy stocks – and particularly solar stocks – took a big hit: First Solar plunged 8.1%, Sunrun dropped 6.4%, Sunnova Energy International fell 5.0%, while SunPower was down 3.4%.

But in a surprising reversal, Manchin later announced that he reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote on the climate spending package.

Manchin’s reversal sent solar stocks soaring, with First Solar, Sunrun, Sunnova Energy International and Sunpower all jumping over 10% on the news.

Although 2022 has been rather rough for stocks, these recent developments have brought many clean energy plays back from the dead.

Remember, you don’t need to pick individual winners and losers to get a piece of the action – ETFs can provide convenient and broad exposure. For instance, the Invesco Solar ETF is up 8% year to date and the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF is up 4.9% during the same period – in stark contrast with the S&P 500’s double-digit loss in 2022.

What to read next

  • Sign up for our MoneyWise investing newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street's top firms.

  • US is only a few days away from an ‘absolute explosion’ on inflation — here are 3 shockproof sectors to help protect your portfolio

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill

    Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly. President Joe Biden's congressional allies hope the bill, which they pushed through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Booming China EV Giant Takes Aim At Tesla

    Tesla stock has rebounded on earnings. China's BYD is expanding overseas as it begins sales of the Seal, a Model 3 rival.

  • Biden heads to eastern Kentucky to review flood damage

    U.S. President Joe Biden flew to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey damage from severe flooding that swept away houses and vehicles, and killed at least 37 people last week. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit families affected by the disaster along with Governor Andy Beshear, the White House said, before participating in a briefing on the emergency response efforts in Lost Creek, Kentucky. The couple will also visit with affected families after the briefing and then Biden will deliver remarks.

  • Automakers say U.S. Senate bill will jeopardize 2030 EV targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's chief executive, John Bozzella, adding the bill "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030." The group had warned Friday that most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act Was Passed by the Senate—Here's What You Need to Know

    It's the most significant legislative action against climate change in U.S. history.

  • Biden cheers Senate vote on Inflation Reduction Act, urges House to pass bill quickly

    President Biden on Sunday applauded the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it the “largest investment ever in combatting the existential crisis of climate change” as he urged the House to pass its version of the bill as soon as possible. The president also touted the 775-page climate, healthcare and tax bill for…

  • Why thematic stocks like Apple, Disney, Meta make sense right now

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Wall Street note explaining why stocks like Apple, Disney, and Meta are still compelling for investors.

  • Here’s What’s in the Senate’s Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate passed Democrats’ landmark tax, climate and health-care bill, setting up the legislation for House approval and President Joe Biden’s signature.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillAfter more than a year of stop-and-start neg

  • These Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Are Set To Report Earnings, Senate Approves Climate Bill

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks Plug Power (PLUG) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) spiked Monday. The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping spending bill over the weekend which would direct billions of dollars toward clean energy projects. Both companies are set to report quarterly results this week. The Senate passed the proposal, titled the Inflation Reduction Act, along a party-line vote on...

  • Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after marathon vote; Harris breaks tie

    Senate Democrats have passed their sweeping tax, health care and climate change legislation after a marathon night of voting, with Vice President Harris casting the decisive vote to break a 50-50 deadlock and send the package to the House. The long-awaited $740 billion bill would raise taxes on corporations, tackle climate change, lower prescription…

  • Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next

    Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

  • Floods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley

    STORY: About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, the site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement.Floodwaters also pushed trash dumpsters into parked cars, shoved vehicles into each other, and swamped many facilities, some hotel rooms and business offices, it said.No injuries were reported. But about 500 visitors and 500 park staff were temporarily unable to leave the park because all roads into and out of Death Valley were closed, according to the statement. After work by emergency crews, authorities escorted the cars out of the area.Authorities are conducting aerial searches for stranded motorists but said they have not received reports of stranded cars, Death Valley National Park wrote on its Facebook page.They expect to reopen a particularly damaged area of Highway 190 by Tuesday (August 9).The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.

  • Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

    Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week.

  • CarParts.com (PRTS) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

    CarParts.com (PRTS) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Siemens Energy loss widens amid Russia withdrawal

    The German energy company said it recorded a quarterly net loss of 390 million euros ($397m) in the period ended June 30 from a loss of EUR230m the prior year.

  • Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    After an all-night voting session, the US Senate passed the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. The bill brings up many questions – not least of which is, will a government spending bill actually reduce inflation? – but leave that aside for now. The bill includes huge funding, on the order of $370 billion, for climate-related clean energy initiatives. It’s widely expected to pass in the House, and President Biden has already indicated that he will sign it; so investors would be wise to start loo

  • Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is poised to win Tuesday's primary. His chances in November look rocky.

    In an election where the abortion issue could increase turnout from Democrats, Sen. Johnson may need to win more independents to hold on to his seat.

  • Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to advance landmark climate, tax, health bill

    The Senate voted along party lines Saturday afternoon to advance a sweeping bill to reform the tax code, tackle climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs, taking a big step closer to giving President Biden a major victory before the November midterm elections. The Senate voted 51-50 to proceed to the 755-page bill, after Vice President…

  • Multiple VW and Audi cars recalled for exploding airbags

    VW and Audi models from 2016 have been recalled for potentially dangerous airbags that could explode and send shrapnel toward occupants.

  • How the hot jobs report may force the Fed to break the economy.

    Good news is bad news when it comes to the hot jobs report and the economy. Now, the Fed may be forced to break the economy in response.