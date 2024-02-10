US Senate launches debate on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

The U.S. Senate has voted to begin debate on a bill that would allocate about $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, The Hill reported on Feb. 9.

The decision was made on the evening of Feb. 9 by a majority of 64 votes to 19. 14 Republicans joined Democrats and two independent senators to officially begin debate on the bill.

Next up is consideration of amendments and a final vote, which requires at least 60 votes to pass.

Blocking aid to Ukraine: What is known

On Dec. 6, the bill funding aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan for approximately $106 billion failed procedural voting in the US Senate due to Republican demands for stricter immigration policies. They sought to strengthen the border with Mexico and only consider it in connection with aid to Ukraine and Israel.

On Jan. 25, the Financial Times reported that Republicans, influenced by Trump, who demands the party reject a compromise on immigration, are succumbing.

On Jan. 31, in his first official address as Speaker, Johnson stated that the Senate agreement under discussion is not sufficient to prevent migrants from Mexico entering the US. He had previously hinted that he would not unblock aid to Ukraine, calling the Senate agreement “absolutely dead.”

On Feb. 5, the US Senate unveiled a $118 billion package, including $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion in aid to Israel, nearly $5 billion to allies in the Asia-Pacific region, $20 billion for strengthening immigration policy, and humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden urged the House to promptly pass the bill.

