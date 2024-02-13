US Senate passes Ukraine aid package plagued by delays

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade prepares for combat in a British Challenger 2 - GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

The US Senate has passed a $95 billion (£75 billion) aid package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, setting up a showdown with the House of Representatives.

The foreign aid bill, which also provides assistance for Israel and Taiwan, was approved in a 70-29 vote, exceeding the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage, and sent on to the House.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said he was “grateful” to those US senators who supported the bill in a post on Twitter. “American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world,” he said.

But before Joe Biden can sign the bill into law, it must first be voted for by the House of Representatives, where hard-line Republicans, swayed by Donald Trump, have faulted it for not including provisions to secure the US southern border.

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the house, said Monday night in a statement. “[In] the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters.

“America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

03:21 PM GMT

02:58 PM GMT

Update: Estonian PM slams Russian ‘scare tactics’ after Kremlin places her on wanted list

Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, has heavily criticised Russia’s “scare tactics” following the Kremlin’s move to put her on a wanted list.

The Kremlin today declared Ms Kallas and several other European officials “wanted” over their alleged involvement in the destruction of Soviet-era memorials.

“The Russian Federation’s move isn’t surprising because this is their usual scare tactics,” Kallas said in a statement, calling Moscow’s decision “fictitious” and an attempt to “silence Estonia”.

“I won’t be silent, I will continue to forcefully support Ukraine and I’ll stand for strengthening European defence,” she added.

02:47 PM GMT

Ukraine’s GDP rises by 3.5 per cent

Ukraine’s gross domestic product rose 3.5 per cent in January on the previous year, its economy ministry has said.

Growth is predicted to continue in the first quarter, driven by improving logistics for producers on policies such as exports and state spending for rebuilding critical infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s economy was decimated by the Russian invasion in 2022 as millions fled the country and cities and infrastructure were bombed, with GDP plummeting by around a third.

But Ukrainian businesses have started adapting as the war approaches the two-year mark. The government estimated that GDP grew by about 5 per cent in 2023 and the economy ministry expects the economy to grow by 4.6 per cent this year.

02:40 PM GMT

Starlink sold in Russia by private sellers, reports suggest

Starlink satellite terminals are sold by private salesmen in Russia “specifically for special military operation”, Ukrainian media reported.

The internet devices, which have been crucial to Ukrainian military communications, are sold for RUB 240,000-299,000 (£2,000-2,500), an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda found.

Journalists for the publication reportedly spoke to Starlink salesmen who explained the terminals only work near Ukrainian borders and fuction by connecting to the Internet via Poland. Some sellers even advertised the devices as “Starlinks for special military operation”, it is reported.

The damning report comes after Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Starlink, denied selling the satellite devices to Russia.

02:25 PM GMT

Charity workers save animals from the Ukrainian frontline

UAnimals volunteers save injured animals from the frontline - Gian Marco Benedetto/via Getty Images

UAnimals volunteers save injured animals from the frontline as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Siversk - Getty Images/Marco Benedetto

02:08 PM GMT

Ukraine sends reinforcements to Avdiivka as grip loosens on the city

Kyiv has sent reinforcements to Avdiivka as troops struggle to cling onto the beleaguered city.

A spokesperson for the brigade defending the city told Ukrainian media: “We lack sufficient capabilities to maintain control of the city, but reinforcements are arriving.

“I won’t specify [which] unit, but it provides substantial support. We feel a bit more at ease since its arrival.”

The battle for the city and its outskirts is ongoing, with Russian forces attempting to cut off Ukraine’s supply lines, local reports suggest.

The assault on Avdiivka, which lies 15 miles north of Donetsk, began in October, with 40,000 Russian troops surrounding the city.

In recent days, a local Ukrainian official said the town was in a “critical” position.

01:37 PM GMT

Russia has lost 3,000 tanks during Ukraine war

Ukrainian serviceman stands near a destroyed Russian tank in the northeastern city of Trostyanets on March 29, 2022 - Getty Images/ADEL SENNA

Russia has lost more than 3,000 tanks during its invasion of Ukraine, a leading research centre said.

The losses are equivalent to Russia’s entire pre-war active inventory but it has sufficient poorer-quality armoured vehicles in storage to supply replacements for years to come, the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies stated in its annual report.

“Moscow has been able to trade quality for quantity though, by pulling thousands of older tanks out of storage at a rate that may, at times, have reached 90 tanks per month,” the report said.

Russia’s stored inventories mean Moscow “could potentially sustain around three more years of heavy losses and replenish tanks from stocks, even if at lower-technical standard, irrespective of its ability to produce new equipment,” it added.

Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based defence analyst, called the 3,000 tanks an “astounding figure”.

He said: “Some of those could have been older tanks, so one of the big questions is how many of its most advanced tanks does it have left for any major future offensives.”

01:25 PM GMT

Moscow ‘plans to double’ number of troops on Nato border

Russia intends to double the number of troops stationed along its borders with Nato’s Baltic states and Finland, Estonia’s foreign intelligence service has said.

Kaupo Rosin, director-general of the Estonian service, said: “Russians are planning to increase the military force along the Baltic states’ border but also the Finnish border. We will highly likely see an increase of manpower, about doubling perhaps.

“We will see an increase in armed personnel carriers, tanks, and artillery systems over the coming years,” he added.

So far, Russian manoeuvrings along the border with Finland have been minimal, but Estonian intelligence suggests a new army corps in the region would likely consist of “two or three manoeuvre units with around a dozen fire support and combat support units”.

He is the latest Western official to raise the alarm about the Kremlin’s appetite for expansion beyond Ukraine, after Denmark’s defence minister last week warned of a possible Russian attack within three to five years.

12:53 PM GMT

Zelensky ‘grateful’ to US senate for backing more aid

I am grateful to @SenSchumer, @LeaderMcConnell, and every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear.



For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2024

12:34 PM GMT

Mourners attend a funeral in Kharkiv

People mourn as they attend the burial of seven-year-old Alyosha in Kharkiv - Getty Images

12:30 PM GMT

US senate passes $61 billion aid package for Ukraine

The US Senate has passed a $95 billion (£75 billion) aid package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, setting up a showdown with the House of Representatives.

The foreign aid bill, which also provides assistance for Israel and Taiwan, was approved in a 70-29 vote, exceeding the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage, and sent on to the House.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said he was “grateful” to those US senators who supported the bill in a post on Twitter. “American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world,” he said.

But before Joe Biden can sign the bill into law, it must first be voted for by the House of Representatives, where hard-line Republicans, swayed by Donald Trump, have faulted it for not including provisions to secure the US southern border.

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the house, said Monday night in a statement. “[In] the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters.

“America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

12:01 PM GMT

Five killed in Russian strikes

Russian strikes killed five people across Ukraine today, including an 83-year-old woman.

A 61-year-old woman was killed by a mine explosion following Russian shelling of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, the local governor, said.

Mr Synegubov posted on Telegram that two “civilian men” were also killed earlier in the morning when Russia shelled an “agricultural enterprise” in the village of Kurylivka, near the city of Kupiansk.

Elsewhere, an 83-year-old woman was killed “in the yard of her own house” when Russian forces bombarded Lviv, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional leader, said on social media.

Authorities in the central Dnipro region said another 64-year-old man was killed in the city of Nikopol.

11:43 AM GMT

Moscow ‘uses Zircon hypersonic missile for first time’

Russia has attacked Ukraine with a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile for the first since the start of the war, Ukrainian experts said.

The anti-ship missile, described by Vladimir Putin as “invincible”, was allegedly deployed during Feb 7 strikes that killed at least five and injured 50, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, wrote on Telegram: “This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon.”

Moscow has previously claimed that the missiles travel at nine times the speed of sound and can hit targets at a distance of 1,000km. The researchers who examined the debris said that “the weapon does not meet the tactical and technical characteristics claimed” by Russia.

11:36 AM GMT

Baltic officials ‘glad’ to be declared wanted by Moscow

Lithuania’s culture minister has accused Russia of distorting facts after Moscow declared him and Estonia’s prime minister and another Baltic official wanted for “hostile actions”.

A Russian spokeswoman said the officials were declared “wanted” over the “destruction” of monuments to Soviet soldiers, clearing up confusion over the charges from earlier today.

Simonas Kairys, a Lithuanian minister, told AFP in a statement: “The regime is doing what it has always done: it is trying to stifle freedom... and to continue to create its own version that is at odds with facts or logic.”

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been removing Soviet-era memorials since they gained independence and the process has gained momentum following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am glad that my work in dismantling the ruins of Sovietisation has not gone unnoticed,” Mr Kairys said.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, a Lithuanian foreign minister, told reporters on Tuesday that Moscow’s move was a “reward for the people who support Ukraine and support the fight for good against evil”.

11:23 AM GMT

10:57 AM GMT

Former Ukrainian officer charged with treason

A former Ukrainian police officer has been charged with treason over his involvement in Russian missile strikes, Kyiv reported.

Dmytro Mamon is suspected of guiding a Russian missile at the village of Hroza, Kharkiv, in October 2023 that killed 59 civilians.

Kyiv security forces said that Mr Mamon defected during the occupation of the Kupiansk district in 2022, before fleeing to Russia along with his brother when the region was liberated.

An indictment for high treason is pending in court against his older brother, Volodymyr Mamon.

10:45 AM GMT

Ukraine pieces together plans of Zircon missile fragments

10:37 AM GMT

Russian forces buy Starlink terminals in Arab countries, Ukraine claims

Russian forces are buying Starlink satellite internet terminals in “Arab countries” for use on the battlefield, Ukraine’s military spy agency has said.

The fresh allegations come after Elon Musk, who owns Starlink, and the Kremlin both denied claims that the satellite company has sold terminals to Russia.

Starlink has been vital to Kyiv’s battlefield communications, but Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces are also increasingly relying on it during their nearly two-year-old invasion.

Ukraine’s defence ministry released what it said was an audio intercept of two Russian soldiers discussing buying units from Arab providers for around 200,000 roubles (£1,700) each.

“The aggressor state Russia is purchasing communications equipment, including Starlink satellite Internet terminals, for use in the war in Arab countries,” the ministry said on Telegram.

09:30 AM GMT

German carnival mocks Putin over Ukraine

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin eating Ukraine, lettering reads "choke on it" during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany - Martin Meissner/AP

09:22 AM GMT

Russia puts Estonian prime minister on wanted list

The Kremlin declared Estonia’s prime minister a ‘wanted person’ as the country’s intelligence service warns of conflict with Russia within the next decade.

Moscow’s interior ministry’s database of wanted people listed Kaja Kallas, who has led Estonia since 2021, as “wanted under the criminal code” without naming the charges.

The news comes as Estonia’s foreign intelligence service joined fellow European Nations in raising the alarm over direct military confrontation with Russia in the years to come.

The chief of the intelligence service said the assessment was based on Russian plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border with Nato members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

At the release of Estonia’s national security threats report, Kaupo Rosin told reporters: “Russia has chosen a path which is a long-term confrontation ... and the Kremlin is probably anticipating a possible conflict with Nato within the next decade or so.”

Taimar Peterkop, an Estonian state secretary, and Simonas Kairys, a Lithuanian Culture Minister, were also added to the wanted list.

09:13 AM GMT

Update: Overnight attacks on Dnipro force a hospital to evacuate

Russia’s missile and drone attack on Dnipro this morning forced authorities to close schools and evacuate a hospital, Ukrainian officials and media said.

This comes on top of previous reports that a power station in the region was “severely damaged”.

The city of just under one million people came under attack from a missile and four groups of drones approaching from the south, east and north, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

08:56 AM GMT

Moscow brands the West ‘thieves’ over threat of asset seizures

Russia warned the West that Moscow’s response would be “extremely tough” if the United States and European Union seized hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets.

The EU on Monday agreed to set aside windfall profits made on around $300 billion (£2.7 billion) of frozen Russian central bank assets, marking the bloc’s first step towards using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, told Russian media: “This is theft: It’s the appropriation of something that doesn’t belong to you.”

Ms Zakharova said the response from Moscow would be “extremely tough” as Russia felt it was essentially dealing with thieves.

“Considering that our country has qualified this as theft, the attitude will be towards thieves,” Ms Zakharova said. “Not as political manipulators, not as overplayed technologists, but as thieves.”

08:46 AM GMT

‘Over 10,000 square metres of land contaminated’ by Kharkiv oil depot fire

A Russian drone attack on an oil depot in Kharkiv on Feb 10 led to a fuel leak that has contaminated over 10,000 square metres of land, regional police reported.

The attack sparked a blaze that raged for three days, engulfing 15 homes, killing at least seven people, including a family with three children, and injuring 57, local officials said.

The depot stored over 3,800 metric tons of fuel, which has polluted the surrounding land and spilled into the Nemyshlia River that flows through Kharkiv, local media reported.

The oil spill is the latest environmental disaster caused by Russian aggression, which Denys Shmyhal, the prime minister, last year estimated had caused more that €55.6 billion (£47.5 billion) in damage since the start of the conflict.

08:19 AM GMT

Ukrainian power plant ‘severely damage’ as Russia launches 23 drone attacks overnight

Ukraine destroyed 16 of the 23 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported



The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia as well as cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Although no casualties have been reported, Ukraine’s main private energy company Dtek said one of its thermal power plants was “severely damaged” by shelling.

The energy company did not report where the plant is located, but Suspilne media outlet reported power outages in the city of Pavlohrad near Dnipro. Around 40,000 people were left without power, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Meanwhile, at least 10 attack drones were downed in the same region, the local governor wrote on Telegram.

08:01 AM GMT

Kyiv scientists pick through Russian hypersonic missile evidence

Kyiv scientists said that pieces of missile debris indicate that it is indeed a M322 Zircon.

Oleksandr Ruvin, the director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, wrote on Telegram that several fragments were engraved with the inscription “3L22” and that the bolts on the steering mechanisms were marked with the number 26 – both features of the Zircon.

Other markings on the missile debris indicate the production of its components, 2023-2024, showing that the missile was built recently. Russia first test-fired the missile in May 2022.

07:56 AM GMT

Footage emerges of alleged Zircon missile debris

