US Senator Blackburn Visits Taiwan in Latest Defiance of China
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Marsha BlackburnUnited States Senator from Tennessee
- Tsai Ing-wenPresident of Taiwan (R.O.C. authorities) and Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party
(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Marsha Blackburn is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, becoming the latest member of Congress to defy Beijing’s warnings against engaging with the island.
Most Read from Bloomberg
GOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at Risk
Nearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on Sale
Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate
A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coast
Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image
Blackburn, a Republican on the Senate’s Commerce and Armed Services Committee that sets defense policy, arrived in Taipei late Thursday and is scheduled to meet Tsai on Friday morning. Her trip marks the third congressional visit to Taiwan this month.
“Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Blackburn said in a statement, announcing her three-day visit. “Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy. I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island.”
Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official in a quarter century to visit Taiwan, prompting Beijing to fire missiles over the island for the first time. The US has accused China of using Pelosi’s trip as a pretext to ramp up military pressure on the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
There are growing bipartisan calls in Congress for the US to deepen its support of Taiwan, including through military sales and a bilateral trade initiative. At least 150 US senators and House members have traveled to Taiwan over the past decade, according to Taiwanese government statements and congressional travel records, including 34 so far under President Joe Biden.
Blackburn’s stop in Taiwan is part of a wider swing through the Indo-Pacific region, where the US is jostling with China for greater influence. She earlier stopped in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.
The Tennessee senator has been a long-time China critic. She lobbied for the US to block technology shipments to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei over national security concerns and blasted Beijing for its initial handling of the Covid outbreak.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A ‘Tsunami of Shutoffs’: 20 Million US Homes Are Behind on Energy Bills
How Deadly Bacteria Spread in a Similac Factory—and Caused the US Formula Shortage
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.