US Senator Blackburn Visits Taiwan in Latest Defiance of China

(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Marsha Blackburn is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, becoming the latest member of Congress to defy Beijing’s warnings against engaging with the island.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Blackburn, a Republican on the Senate’s Commerce and Armed Services Committee that sets defense policy, arrived in Taipei late Thursday and is scheduled to meet Tsai on Friday morning. Her trip marks the third congressional visit to Taiwan this month.

“Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Blackburn said in a statement, announcing her three-day visit. “Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy. I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island.”

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official in a quarter century to visit Taiwan, prompting Beijing to fire missiles over the island for the first time. The US has accused China of using Pelosi’s trip as a pretext to ramp up military pressure on the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

There are growing bipartisan calls in Congress for the US to deepen its support of Taiwan, including through military sales and a bilateral trade initiative. At least 150 US senators and House members have traveled to Taiwan over the past decade, according to Taiwanese government statements and congressional travel records, including 34 so far under President Joe Biden.

Blackburn’s stop in Taiwan is part of a wider swing through the Indo-Pacific region, where the US is jostling with China for greater influence. She earlier stopped in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

Story continues

The Tennessee senator has been a long-time China critic. She lobbied for the US to block technology shipments to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei over national security concerns and blasted Beijing for its initial handling of the Covid outbreak.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.