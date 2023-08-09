US Senator Feinstein back home after fall, brief hospitalization

(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein, 90, was briefly hospitalized on Tuesday evening following a minor fall in her San Francisco home, her office said on Wednesday.

"All of her scans were clear and she returned home," it said in a statement.

Feinstein has suffered from a number of ailments recently, including a bout of shingles that kept her out of action for a month in April and May.

On her return, an aide said she was continuing to suffer from a medical complication known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Feinstein had also previously suffered encephalitis.

Feinstein, first elected to the Senate in 1992, will not seek re-election in 2024.

