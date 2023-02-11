US Senator John Fetterman discharged from hospital

John Fetterman was released from hospital after being admitted on Wednesday

US Senator John Fetterman was discharged from hospital on Friday two days after the stroke survivor was admitted feeling lightheaded.

Following tests, doctors said that the Pennsylvania lawmaker was not suffering from a new seizure.

His spokesman, Joe Calvello, said Mr Fetterman "is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday".

Sworn in last month, his win handed Democrats narrow control of the Senate.

Doctors at George Washington Hospital in Washington DC conducted various scans to confirm he did not have a new stroke.

On Thursday Mr Fetterman, 53, was being monitored with an electroencephalogram.

After suffering a stroke in May, he had to undergo a nearly three-hour surgery and spent nine days in hospital.

When he returned to the campaign trail, with significant speech impairments, his health came under scrutiny in an increasingly tight race.

The Democrat comfortably defeated his Republican opponent - Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity surgeon Dr Oz - in November's general election.