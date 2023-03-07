US Senator John Fetterman recovering from depression, says aide

Senator John Fetterman checked himself into hospital in February for severe depression

US Democratic Senator John Fetterman is on his way to recovery after seeking treatment last month for clinical depression, a top aide has said,

His chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, shared an update on the Pennsylvania lawmaker's health on Monday.

Mr Fetterman has said he has experienced depression on and off throughout his life.

His health also made headlines last year, after he had a stroke while campaigning for his senate seat.

Mr Jentleson shared photos on Twitter of the two meeting at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a hospital near Washington DC.

Mr Fetterman "is well on his way to recovery" and "will be back soon", he wrote. The lawmaker is also grateful "for all the well wishes".

The pair discussed legislation and other senate business, said Mr Jentleson.

Working from hospital, Mr Fetterman was part of a bipartisan group of senators who introduced rail safety legislation last week in response to a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The senator's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, showed support for her husband, writing on Twitter: "Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health."

"As always, John continues to challenge the conversation."

Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business. John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/143uAhoQRx — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) March 6, 2023

He suffered a debilitating stroke while campaigning for the hotly contested Pennsylvania senate seat last year. When he returned to the campaign trail, with significant speech impairments, his health came under scrutiny, though he was able to win the election in November.

Early last month, Mr Fetterman spent two days in hospital after being admitted for feeling light-headed.

Not long after, his office announced the 53-year-old senator's decision to seek treatment for severe depression at Walter Reed, saying it came after consultation with the acting physician in Congress, Dr Brian Monahan.