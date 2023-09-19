US Senator Mark Kelly arrives in Ukraine, visits border guards base

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (Dem, Arizona) has arrived in Ukraine and toured a State Border Guard Service (DPSU) base with the service’s head, Serhiy Deineko, according to a press release on Sept. 19.

During the meeting, they discussed the execution of the border guards’ mission, the effective utilization of assistance provided by the US, and future collaborative projects.

Read also: U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly visits Ukraine’s largest children hospital

Senator Kelly, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, conducted inspections of American equipment used by the border guards.

"Today, Mark Kelly and I saw how Ukrainians are using this assistance—from armored vehicles to weapons to protective gear and other equipment. We stand with Ukraine," Brink said.

Throughout the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has consistently stood by Kyiv, offering both material and military assistance.

Read also: Blinken meets Ukrainian border guards, delivers US MRAP vehicles — photo

The United States announced on Sept. 6 that it would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank rounds as part of a $175 million aid package.

The next day, on Sept. 7, the United States revealed a package of up to $600 million in aid, including equipment to support anti-aircraft defense and ammunition.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine