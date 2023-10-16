FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive at Federal Court in New York

US Senator Menendez's arraignment on new charges moved to Oct. 23 -judge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez 's arraignment on new charges that he conspired to act as a foreign agent for Egypt has been rescheduled for Oct. 23, a federal judge in New York said on Monday.

Menendez had been scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday but his lawyer on Saturday requested a new date because the New Jersey Democrat had Senate business in Washington on that day.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein granted the request.

Menendez was charged with Foreign Agents Registration Act violations, along with his wife and other codefendants, in federal court in New York on Oct. 12.

In September, Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with accepting bribes, including gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars, in exchange for using their influence to interfere with law enforcement probes of three New Jersey businessmen and aid the Egyptian government. He pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for May 6.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Matthew Lewis)