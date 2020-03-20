Four US senators accused of dumping stocks after receiving confidential information about coronavirus

Richard Burr and his wife suddenly sold off at least $582,000 and as much as $1.6 million in stocks - SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Four senators sold stocks shortly after a January coronavirus briefing, taking their money out before financial markets crashed due to the global pandemic.

Kelly Loeffler, a Republican representing Georgia; James Inhofe, Republican senator for Oklahoma; Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat representing California and the vice chair of the intelligence committee, and Richard Burr, a Republican for North Carolina and the chair of the intelligence committee, all sold stock.

The sales were made within days of the Senate holding a classified briefing, on January 24, in which administration officials discussed the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs Feinstein said that the she did not attend the briefing, which in any case did not impact the sale of her shares.

She tweeted: "During my Senate career I’ve held all assets in a blind trust of which I have no control. Reports that I sold any assets are incorrect, as are reports that I was at a January 24 briefing on coronavirus, which I was unable to attend.

"Under Senate rules I report my husband's financial transactions. I have no input into his decisions. My husband in January and February sold shares of a cancer therapy company. This company is unrelated to any work on the coronavirus and the sale was unrelated to the situation."

Mr Inhofe also said he was not at the briefing, and said the decision to sell was made in December.

The New York Times allegations are completely baseless and 100 percent false. I was not at the briefing on January 24. I was meeting with pro-life kids from Oklahoma here for the March for Life and the new nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) March 20, 2020

Mr Burr dumped stocks and warned donors of a looming disaster in February even as the White House played down the coronavirus threat, ProPublica reported.

Mr Burr, who receives almost daily briefings from the US intelligence community on threats to the country, himself wrote on the Fox News website on February 7 that the US government was "better prepared than ever" for Covid-19, assuring Americans that they were well protected.

Mr Burr said his decision to sell was based on "publicly-available information."

My statement in response to reports about recent financial disclosures: pic.twitter.com/J4kye5a4ok — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) March 20, 2020

The reports will likely add fuel to accusations that President Donald Trump and the US leadership knew of the serious threat but delayed action that could have curbed the spread of infections. The US has more than 14,000 cases and 205 deaths.

As Mr Trump repeatedly said the virus would not hit the US hard, on February 13 Mr Burr and his wife suddenly sold off at least $582,000 (about £500,130) and as much as $1.6 million in stocks, according to ProPublica, who cited financial filings.

And two weeks after that, on the same day that Mr Trump was telling the public that the 15 cases reported could be the US peak, the North Carolina senator told a private gathering of wealthy donors that coronavirus was a threat like the 1918 Spanish Flu, which killed tens of millions, according to National Public Radio.

NPR obtained a recording in which Mr Burr told the donors that they should curtail their travel, 15 days before Mr Trump shocked the country with a ban on arrivals from Europe.

"There's one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," he said on the recording.

"It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."

As the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, Mr Burr receives much of the same daily reporting on threats to the country that the White House gets, and so he would have been aware of the government's internal predictions.

On February 26, the day before Mr Burr met with donors, Mr Trump told the American public: "We're going very substantially down, not up" in the number of infected.

The next day, the president declared: "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

Mr Burr, a Republican veteran of the Senate who is retiring in January, defended his actions, and called the NPR article "a tabloid-style hit piece" that "knowingly and irresponsibly misrepresented" his speech to the donors.