US Senators Call for Sanctions on Russian Oil Sales to China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Di Paola
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marco Rubio
    Marco Rubio
    United States Senator

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Marco Rubio wants the US to sanction China’s purchases of oil and other energy supplies from Russia in an effort to cut off funding for that country’s war against Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s imports of Russian crude have surged this year as the world’s biggest energy consumer picked up discounted barrels that European buyers had shunned. Cutting off the flow of Russian crude to China could leave Beijing competing more fiercely with other large buyers, like India, for oil from the Middle East and Africa, potentially raising prices.

Rubio, a Florida Republican, introduced a bill Tuesday along with fellow Republicans Rick Scott, also of Florida, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota that would impose penalties on any entity insuring or registering tankers shipping oil or liquefied natural gas to China from Russia, according to Rubio’s office.

By buying Russian energy, China is supporting that country’s war in Ukraine, according to Rubio. “Any entity, including Chinese state-run companies, helping them in that effort should face serious consequences,” he said in a statement.

The proposal would face long odds of getting a vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate. It runs run counter to Biden administration policy, which aims to keep oil supplies flowing while at the same time limiting Russia’s energy revenue.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has floated the idea of a price cap that would let buyers continue to use Russian crude if they agreed to pay below-market rates. The administration is still formulating that policy as it tries to convince European allies of the approach and assure them that Russia wouldn’t simply turn off the taps.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled oil markets, pushing crude up by about 30% so far this year, on concern that Russian oil would be cut out of global trade and drive up an already tight market. European countries are already considering rationing consumption of natural gas, much of which it buys from Russia, to help conserve supplies for winter.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attacked Rubio during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, saying he “is known to blame China for everything and knows no political ethics.”

Zhao added that “China is always against unilateral, illegal sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law.”

(Updates with comment from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) closed at $22.30, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day.

  • How pros say to approach investing if you’re worried about a recession

    The U.S. leading economic index is now signaling that we may go into a recession around the end of this year or early next year, the Conference Board said in July. “Amid high inflation and rapidly tightening monetary policy, The Conference Board expects economic growth will continue to cool throughout 2022,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, the senior director of economic research at The Conference Board, in a statement.

  • PDC Energy (PDCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    PDC Energy (PDCE) closed the most recent trading day at $60.97, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session.

  • Russia announces withdrawal from International Space Station

    Russia has announced it will withdraw as a partner in the International Space Station after 2024. Also, WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court and shared a message to her wife.

  • U.S. clean energy installations down 55% on climate bill fail, trade issues - report

    The rate of development of U.S. clean energy projects including wind and solar power fell in the second quarter as inaction by Congress, trade issues and delays related to COVID-19 stifled activity, an industry group report said on Tuesday. The industry saw a decline of 55% in U.S. project installations in April through June, compared to the same period in 2021, according to the report by American Clean Power. The quarter was the lowest for clean energy capacity additions since the third quarter of 2019, it said.

  • Isle of Man declares hosepipe ban amid drought warning in England

    Residents will be banned from jet-washing a drive, watering a garden with a hosepipe, and washing a car.

  • Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

    Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe's currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008 which reached 5 billion%, according to the IMF.

  • Europe's long and chequered history of rationing

    Through war, siege and social strife, Europe has a long and often painful history of rationing everything from food to fuel and water, sometimes with unintended consequences. 1793-94 - The food crisis in the chaotic aftermath of the 1789 French Revolution led Maximilien Robespierre's government to seek to control grain from the fields right up to the mouths of consumers under a rationing system backed by the guillotine. Its harshness finally led to Robespierre's fall from power and his execution.

  • Pelosi Taiwan visit: Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

    The Chinese military says it will not sit idly by if the US Speaker visits the self-governing island.

  • A GOP senator wants to fix a big flaw in the child tax credit so it pays out more when prices rise

    The plan from Sen. Chuck Grassley does not restructure the program into a monthly cash benefit like Democrats and Mitt Romney would.

  • U.S. exploring options if Russia quits ISS

    STORY: During a briefing for reporters, Jean-Pierre said the U.S. will continue to work with ISS partners focused on the safety of its operation and that of its astronauts.Russia's new space chief on Tuesday signaled his country's intent to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024.Earlier Tuesday, Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any such intent, as required by the intergovernmental agreement on the station.The ISS arrangement between the United States and Russia is one of the last links of civil cooperation between the two countries as relations have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia began its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Korean firm's $22B investment will mean new US jobs, WH says

    South Korea's SK Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest $22 billion in the United States on industries including semiconductors, green energy and bioscience, which the White House said will create tens of thousands of domestic jobs while helping ease global supply chain snarls that have persisted during the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, met virtually with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and called it a “historic and pathbreaking announcement."

  • Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state.Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have owned the condominium in the borough of Fairview, a seven-minute drive from their mansion overlooking the Hudson River, where the county sent the unit’s p

  • Gas prices surge further as Putin cuts supplies again - live updates

    Google profits slump as recession fears mount FTSE 100 opens 0.5pc higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The ECB has guaranteed an economic slump, and acquired dystopian political powers Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • EU allows get-out clause in Russian gas cut deal

    EU members agree to reduce gas use, but some including Ireland, Malta and Cyprus can seek exemptions.

  • Air Force clears Beechcraft attack aircraft for more global sales

    A locally build defense aircraft has just won an important approval from the Air Force. The service has awarded the AT-6E Wolverine from Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft line its military-type certificate (MTC), clearing the way for broader sales of the attack aircraft. The MTC will allow for sales of the turboprop aircraft through U.S. government-sponsored foreign military and direct commercial sales.

  • China Going Quiet on LNG Hides Risk That May Upend Global Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when natural gas buyers are fighting over every last molecule, China -- the world’s top importer -- is noticeably quiet.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMagnitude-7 Earthquake Hits Philippines' Main IslandIn stark contrast to r

  • Asia's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude as it's unwilling to pay the higher prices that customers in India and elsewhere are offering

    Asia's biggest refiner got outbid for Russian ESPO crude at $20 below the Middle East benchmark price, meaning it will lift fewer cargoes this month.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Risk Reviving Old EU Divisions This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s gas cuts risk fracturing the unity of the European Union this winter as strained budgets and supply issues limit the bloc’s capacity to cope with a sudden, severe energy shortage.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMagnitude-7 Eart

  • BASF readies more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is cutting ammonia production further due to soaring natural gas prices, it said on Wednesday, with potential ramifications from farming to fizzy drinks. Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies. Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser, engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid.