US senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine in warning to Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of United States senators promised solidarity and weapons on a visit to Kyiv on Monday while warning Russian President Vladimir Putin against launching a new military offensive against Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies have sounded the alarm after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and pressed the United States for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.

Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful backer in its standoff with Moscow after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine.

"I think Vladimir Putin has made the biggest mistake of his career in underestimating how courageously the people of Ukraine will fight him if he invades," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters.

"And we will impose crippling economic sanctions, but more important we will give the people of Ukraine the arms, lethal arms they need to defend their lives and livelihoods," he said after the delegation met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

These weapons could include Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, small arms and boats, he said.

"And so our message is: there will be consequences if he chooses to violate the sanctity of this democracy," Senator Amy Klobuchar added.

(Reporting by Sergiy Karazy and Matthias Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

    Britain said on Monday it was supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a new assault on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014. Moscow denies any plans for an attack, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless the West agrees to a list of demands, including banning Ukraine from ever joining NATO.

  • Germany says Russia will pay price if it moves on Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Monday she hoped tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour. Minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking in Kyiv on a tour that next takes her to Moscow after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. The United States https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-concerned-russia-prepping-ukraine-invasion-if-diplomacy-fails-official-2022-01-14 said last week it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

  • As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Heat Up, Beaten-Up Russian Stocks and Currency May Be Hard to Resist

    Russia is a screaming buy, if you forget about the little business with Ukraine. Oil prices, which usually drive Russian assets, are about even over that period. Underperformance continued this week as Russian-Western diplomatic talks ended without visible progress.

  • China's Xi Jinping sounds alarm over inflation threat to global recovery

    Surging inflation is threatening the global recovery and putting China’s economy under “tremendous pressure”, President Xi Jinping has warned.

  • Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The premium investors demand to hold Ukraine bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index surged past 1,000 basis points for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than a dozen countries in the 70-plus strong index have quadruple-digit spreads, including Venezuela, Zambia, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Ghana which are all either in default or deep debt distress.

  • Russia dismisses US allegations of plans for false flag operation as pretext to invade Ukraine

    Russia is dismissing U.S. allegations that Moscow has plans for a false flag operation as pretext to invade Ukraine as "total disinformation."The rejection from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as reported in The Associated Press, comes after Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday that U.S. intelligence believes Russia is working to create a pretext for a potential invasion of Ukraine.A U.S. official also confirmed...

  • China challenges Britain over Huawei ban after reports intelligence services found no security threat

    China has challenged the UK to justify its ban on Huawei Technologies amid claims British intelligence had "planted people" in the Chinese telecoms giant and concluded there was no national security threat. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that he wanted to "listen to what the UK has to say" about the claims, made by a former Singaporean diplomat at a forum last year. Espionage trial kicks off for ex-Huawei employee and Polish agent "Some people in the UK had bowed to a cert

  • Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

    Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to resolve the tense stand-off appear stalled. Microsoft said in a short blog post that amounted to the clanging of an industry alarm that it first detected the malware on Thursday.

  • Death warmed up: How Britain’s milder winters have ‘saved’ half a million lives

    Half a million fewer people died in England and Wales as a result of cold weather as the climate warmed over the past 20 years, latest data from the Office for National Statistics has suggested.

  • Fauci says pushback against 'easy-to-understand' COVID-19 protection measures like mask-wearing and vaccination is 'very disturbing'

    At a World Economic Forum event Monday, Dr. Fauci said of COVID-19: "If we all pulled together as a society, we would be much, much better off."

  • China tells citizens to avoid mail from abroad and open packages with gloves, claiming that Omicron is spreading through foreign post

    Experts say the coronavirus is unlikely to spread by mail as it does not last long on surfaces. But China said an Omicron case may have come this way.

  • Russian threat requires flexible and creative solutions: Here are two suggestions

    To be sure, as a general principle we need to stand firm when dealing with Putin. But this crisis needs to be ramped down.

  • Births in China are dangerously close to being overtaken by deaths

    China’s economy recovered substantially from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, but its seemingly buoyant growth rate is overshadowed by a challenge that will be hard to fix with monetary or fiscal policy—a rapidly plunging birth rate. China’s Statistics Bureau announced today (Jan. 17) that GDP expanded by 8.1% in 2021 from a year earlier, beating Beijing’s 6% target. This is partly thanks to its strong exports and the low base in 2020, when China had its first quarterly contraction in GDP in decades due to the pandemic.

  • U.S. cautions Russia against invading Ukraine as potential military conflict looms

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if the country invades Ukraine. U.S. officials maintain Russia is preparing a pretext for invasion that could take place as soon as this month. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • Jill Biden says she didn’t expect ‘healing role’ as first lady

    Wrapping up a year in which she saw herself as a key member of President Joe Biden's team, the first lady told The Associated Press that she found herself taking on a role that "I didn't kind of expect, which was like a healing role, because we've faced so much as a nation."

  • Yemen Houthi rebels claim responsibility for deadly drone attack in Abu Dhabi

    Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for Monday's drone attack in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that killed three people.The Houthi rebels directed the drone strike toward a key oil facility, according to The Associated Press. The attack caused a fire at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.Two of the deceased individuals were identified by Emirati police as Indian nationals, and the third was Pakistani,...

  • Rain showers dampen MLK Day holiday in Southern California

    Rain totals have been closer to normal in January following record-breaking storms in December.

  • Two Views: Learn the history before we do something dumb in Ukraine

    Russia claims a fear of military encirclement. We do not understand this because of our geography — oceans on two sides and two friendly neighbors.

  • Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron

    An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna's. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. “Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital's infection disease unit.

  • Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's rebels kills 3

    A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people were also wounded at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.