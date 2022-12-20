US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

74
LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

U.S. officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. The aid signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes.

The package, which was expected to be announced Wednesday, will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and another $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training and other assistance, officials said.

Zelenskyy and other Ukraine officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including the Patriots, to help their country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks. The timing of the military aid announcement — as Zelenskyy makes his first trip out of Ukraine since the war began — sends a strong message of continued U.S. support for Ukraine as the war drags on.

The aid comes as Congress is poised to approve another $44.9 billion in assistance for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill. That would ensure that U.S. support will continue next year and beyond as Republicans take control of the House in January. Some GOP lawmakers have expressed wariness about the assistance.

The decision to send the Patriot battery comes despite threats from Russia's Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative step and that the Patriot and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow's military.

It's not clear exactly when the Patriot would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, since U.S. troops will have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the high-tech system. The training could take several weeks, and is expected to be done at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. To date, all training of Ukraine forces by the U.S. and the West has taken place in European countries.

Also included in the package will be an undisclosed number of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, or JDAMs, officials said. The kits will be used to modify massive bombs by adding tail fins and precision navigation systems so that rather than being simply dropped from a fighter jet onto a target, they can be released and guided to a target.

U.S. fighter and bomber aircraft use the JDAMs, and the Pentagon has been working to modify them so they can be used by Ukraine.

The U.S. so far has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with American fighter jets. Russia has warned the the advanced aircraft would be considered provocative, and the U.S. to date has said other weaponry would be a better fit, citing the significant maintenance and training needs for those warplanes.

So instead of providing Ukraine those U.S. aircraft, the Pentagon is helping Kyiv find innovative ways to upgrade its fleet with the same capabilities it would get with a U.S. fighter jet.

The aid package will also include an undisclosed number of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, thousands of artillery and mortar rounds, trucks, and HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles.

According to officials, the urgent pleadings of Ukrainian leaders and the devastating destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat during winter, ultimately overcame U.S. reservations about supplying the Patriots.

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently that providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. Officials said that as the winter closed in and the Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure escalated, that consideration took on increased priority.

U.S. officials had balked at providing the Patriots to Ukraine because they could be considered a escalation that would trigger a response from Moscow. In addition, there were concerns about the significant training that would be required and questions about whether U.S. troops would have been required to operate it. President Joe Biden has flatly rejected sending any U.S. combat troops to Ukraine.

One Patriot battery routinely includes up to eight launchers, each of which can hold four missiles. It would be coming from Pentagon training stocks in the U.S..

The entire system, which includes a phased array radar, a control station, computers and generators, typically requires about 90 soldiers to operate and maintain. However, only three soldiers are needed to actually fire it, according to the Army.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky will hand over gift from Bakhmut's defenders to Western partners

    The soldiers from the 'fortress city' of Bakhmut handed over a flag to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that he could pass it on to the Western partners who are helping Ukraine with weapons. Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am asking all our people: wherever you are, please support the Ukrainian heroes who are holding out against the fiercest attacks of the occupiers, against the most insane Russian strikes.

  • Zelenskyy is set to visit the US Capitol, which would mark his first time leaving Ukraine since Russia invaded

    Zelenskyy's trip to the Capitol, which is not fully confirmed, would come as Republicans increasingly express opposition to continued aid to Ukraine.

  • Biden lawyers tell Supreme Court it's time to end Trump policy at the border

    President Biden's lawyers urged the Supreme Court to reject an emergency appeal from Republican-led states and end the Trump-era COVID-19 border policy.

  • The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East

    Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.

  • Ukraine lines up 10,000 more Starlink terminals as funding issues are 'resolved'

    The knotty issue of how Ukraine's now-critical Starlink satellite internet should be paid for has been at least temporarily resolved, according to the country's minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov. In October it was revealed that apart from an initial burst of funding to get Starlink terminals on the ground in Ukraine, there was no real arrangement in place to pay SpaceX for the service it was providing. At retail value the approximately 22,000 terminals sent to Ukraine would cost tens of millions of dollars — though this is only an estimate of both the actual cost and the number of active terminals.

  • AP Explains: Zelenskyy to visit Washington

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. (Dec. 20)

  • Zelensky signs judicial bill that may block European integration, undermine Western support

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 20 signed into law a bill on the Constitutional Court that may derail Ukraine’s European integration.

  • Russians take military equipment and soldiers to Belarusian border with Ukraine

    A monitoring group reported that Russia began transferring military equipment and mobilised Russian occupiers to the South of Belarus, i.e. to the border with Ukraine. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Details: Reportedly, tanks, trucks and personnel of the Armed Forces of Russia were being transported from the Belarusian polygons in the northern and central parts of Belarus, where they had been deployed to the south of Belarus, clos

  • The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

    The cost of fossil fuel extraction is on the rise, highlighting a cold hard truth that the global economy is struggling to deal with

  • US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

    The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting Monday on the resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining the agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

  • Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan' returns to TV after 3-year wait

    The episodes were written three years ago, and production wrapped long before Russia invaded Ukraine. Filming “Jack Ryan” was delayed when the pandemic forced everything to shut down. When it was time to buckle down, Krasinski said he was motivated by the idea that the show would be a reason for many to finally resume working after months of waiting.

  • Omnibus bill includes two major provisions that would help keep children fed over the summer

    The sprawling government funding package Congress unveiled early Tuesday includes critical nutrition provisions that anti-hunger advocates say would ensure

  • With 57% ownership of the shares, The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of The First of Long Island Corporation ( NASDAQ:FLIC ) can tell us which group is most...

  • "Forward positions" visited by Shoigu turns out to be Crimea's north

    The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation recently reported that Sergei Shoigu had inspected the "forward positions of Russian units." However, it turned out that the Defence Minister was dozens of kilometres away from the front line.

  • Lula, Putin talk on 'strategic' Brazil-Russia relations

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who made an official trip to Moscow in February, just days before the start of the war in Ukraine. Lula, who plans to visit the United States and China early in his term, has tried to highlight that Brazil is "back" on the world stage since he won an election in October.

  • India population: Is becoming the most populous country a boon or curse?

    India is forecast to surpass China as the world's most populous country. What does this mean for India?

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Russian oligarch who criticised Ukraine war has $1bn hotel complex seized

    A Russian court has ordered the seizure of a billion dollar luxury resort belonging to a tycoon who criticised Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

  • Trump taxes: House panel to make long-sought returns public

    The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to make parts of Donald Trump's tax returns public, a move that could provide new insight into the finances of a former president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own. The level of detail that will be revealed is uncertain, but lawmakers said they expect it to include six years of Trump’s tax returns and eight affiliated companies. The release is the culmination of a yearslong fight between Trump and Democrats that has played out everywhere from the campaign trail to the halls of Congress and the Supreme Court.

  • Christmas tree sparkles in dark Kyiv

    STORY: The vast space in front of the centuries-old St. Sophia Cathedral is traditionally anchored by a large evergreen at Christmas.However, this year officials opted for a 12-metre (40-foot) artificial tree festooned with energy-saving lights powered by a generator."We decided that we will not give a chance to steal such a beautiful holiday as St. Nicholas Day from our children,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters. "And we called it symbolically our Christmas tree of invincibility, because we want to show that we Ukrainians can't be broken. Despite the big challenges that we face today. Only this morning there was an attack by 'kamikaze' drones from Russia, which want to freeze Ukrainians, leave them without heat, water, electricity. But nevertheless, we are fighting and we can't be broken easily.”Russia hit key energy infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a 'kamikaze' drone attack on Monday.No casualties were reported as a result of the drone strikes, according to Ukraine's armed forces, although nine buildings were damaged in the Kyiv region.