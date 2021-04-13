The US is sending 500 extra troops to Germany, Defense Secretary Austin says, as Russia amasses troops at Europe's border

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Lloyd Austin
Lloyd Austin. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the US will station 500 more troops in Germany.

  • He said this would "strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe."

  • It comes as Russia strengthens its military force at the Ukraine border.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that the US will station 500 more troops in Germany.

He said that this would "strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe."

He made the announcement during a trip to Berlin, and said that the troops could arrive as soon as the fall, according to Axios.

The announcement comes as Russia builds up its troop presence at its border with Ukraine, prompting fears among NATO countries.

The strategy contrasts with that of former President Donald Trump, who tried to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany before it was halted by President Joe Biden.

Ukraine has estimated that 80,000 Russian troops have now amassed on its border and Crimea.

Ukraine also says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ignoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's requests to communicate, though the Kremlin denied receiving such requests.

Read the original article on Business Insider

