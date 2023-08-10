US sending FBI to Ecuador to help hunt for assassins of presidential candidate

Fernando Villavicencio, 59, had pledged to end corruption and take on drug traffickers that he said had turned Ecuador into a 'narco state' - KAREN TORO/REUTERS

Joe Biden is preparing to send the FBI to Ecuador to help authorities investigate the murder of a presidential candidate who was gunned down on Wednesday.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, 59, who had pledged to end corruption and take on drug traffickers that he said had turned Ecuador into a “narco state”.

Mr Villavicencio had pledged to strengthen the Ecuadorian authorities’ ties with Britain to reduce the quantity of cocaine smuggled to the UK by the “Albanian mafia”.

He was assassinated on Wednesday while leaving a school north of the country’s capital, Quito, where he had held a campaign rally.

The suspected gunman was injured in a shootout with security officials and taken to the attorney general’s office, where he died of his injuries.

Supporters run for cover after shots were fired at the end of the rally - STRINGER/AFP

Police conducted raids on addresses in Quito’s Conocoto and San Bartolo neighbourhoods, apprehending six suspects on Thursday, all Colombian nationals – according to the attorney general’s office.

An official source told The Telegraph that The White House has offered the assistance of the FBI in investigating Mr Villavicencio’s death.

The perpetrators of the killing have not yet been revealed but Guillermo Lasso, the Ecuadorian president, suggested Mr Villavicencio was the victim of a gang assassination and that the “full weight of the law will fall on them”.

Mr Lasso announced a 60-day state of emergency and ordered troops onto the streets to keep peace while the country enters a three-day period of national mourning.

Late night marches decrying the murder took place in several cities on Wednesday, including Mr Villavicencio’s hometown of Alausi.

A woman was wounded after shots were fired at the end of the rally - STR/AFP

“This is a political crime, which has the character of terrorism, and we do not doubt that this murder is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” Mr Lasso said in a video statement after meeting with security officials.

The presidential election will go ahead on Aug 20, he said.

A ‘brazen attack on democracy’

Brian Nichols, the assistant US secretary of state for the western hemisphere, said the incident was a “brazen attack on democracy and the rule of law”.

Story continues

“We urge a swift and thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities and offer our support,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Shortly after the attack, a video emerged online of masked men purportedly from the gang Los Lobos (The Wolves), claiming responsibility for the attack and accusing Mr Villavicencio of taking their money and failing to fulfil his promises.

A second video of men without masks, who also claimed to be from the Los Lobos gang, said they were not responsible for the assassination and that the first video was designed to frame them.

Online footage of masked men purportedly from the gang Los Lobos (The Wolves), claiming responsibility for the attack - TWITTER/@ioangrillo

Footage from a second video shows men without masks, who also claimed to be from the Los Lobos gang, denying responsibility - @ioangrillo/TWITTER

Intelligence sources in Ecuador told The Telegraph that it is not uncommon for gangs to try and pin blame on their rivals, but that regardless of these public claims and counterclaims, they believe Los Lobos to be behind the murder of Mr Villavicencio.

“They’re a fragmented group and often one faction is not aware of the actions of others,” the source said. “So public statements of this kind need to be taken with caution.”

‘I am not afraid of them’

Before his murder, Mr Villavicencio said he had been the subject of threats from the leader of another group, Los Choneros, who said the gang would kill him if he continued to refer to them in his campaign against violent crime and corruption.

“What this confirms is that our campaign proposal does indeed seriously affect these criminal structures,” he said in a video posted online.

“And here I am, showing my face. I’m not afraid of them. For 20 years, I have gambled in this country against these criminal structures, and I repeat: I am not afraid of them.”

Ecuador has experienced a spike in violent crime in recent years, after Colombian and Mexican drug cartels infiltrated local gangs.

Political assassinations, car bombs and gun battles have become commonplace in many of Ecuador’s cities and the homicide rate has quadrupled in the last four years.

Ecuador, a ‘narco state’

The violence is driven by increased drug trafficking by organised criminals from Albania and around South America, who export the drugs to the United States and Europe.

On Thursday, Dutch authorities seized over eight tonnes of cocaine from a container ship that had travelled from Ecuador – the largest ever discovery.

Inspectors said they had found cocaine worth around 600 million euros (£520 million) hidden in 12 pallets of bananas that travelled to Rotterdam via Panama.

The rise in crime has dominated Ecuador’s presidential election campaign, which was triggered by Mr Lasso earlier this year.

Mr Villavicencio, a former journalist, trade unionist and leader of the Movimiento Construye party, built his campaign on promises to end political corruption and was a vocal critic of Rafael Correa, the former president.

He was convicted for defamation and sentenced to 18 months in prison after he published an investigation that alleged the army killed at least five people while extracting Mr Correa from a hostage situation in 2010.

While his campaign had attracted the ire of organised criminals, it also had a base of public support, with Mr Villavicencio in the middle of the pack in this month’s eight-person presidential race.

In an interview with CNN earlier this year, he derided Ecuador as a “narco state” and pledged to take on the “political mafia” he said colluded with organised criminals and failed to bring down the rates of violent crime.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.