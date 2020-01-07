US sends B-52 bombers to British territory Diego Garcia as Iran tensions mount

The B-52s are capable of hitting Iran from Diego Garcia - Reuters

The US is deploying six B-52 bombers to the British overseas territory of Diego Garcia in preparation for possible strikes against Iran in the wake of Qassim Soleimani’s killing.

The Indian Ocean base is 2,400 miles from southern Iran, meaning it is within flying range for the strategic American bombers but beyond the reach of most Iranian missiles.

No orders have been given to strike Iran but US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian targets, including cultural heritage sites, if Iran attacks US troops in retaliation for Soleimani’s death, according to CNN.

The US runs a secretive air base from Diego Garcia and the British government has little control on what operations the American military runs from the island.

In practice, that could mean UK ministers would be powerless to stop Mr Trump ordering attacks on Iran from the British territory.

Diego Garcia is the site of a secretive US military base Credit: Reuters

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said a small number of British military personnel are permanently based on Diego Garcia to keep the airfield active.

The spokesman said the US use of the archipelago for offensive operations would be subject to agreement with British authorities and any proposed action by US aircraft would be discussed in a "collegiate" manner with the UK in advance of any attack.

The CIA used the territory at least twice in 2002 to transport detainees between “black site” interrogation centres in the aftermath of September 11.

The UK government at first denied any involvement in the US “extraordinary rendition” programme before eventually acknowledging that Diego Garcia was used as a transport hub.

Downing Street has said it opposes Mr Trump’s threat to bomb Iranian cultural heritage sites but the US president has stood by the threat.

“They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Mr Trump said on Sunday.

Mark Esper, the US defence secretary, appeared to acknowledge that the US military would not carry out such an order, which could amount to a war crime. “We will follow the laws of armed conflict,” he told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The deployment of the B-52s comes as the US bolsters its forces for potential confrontation with Iran.

The Pentagon has sent around 3,500 additional soldiers to the Middle East since Iranian-backed militias briefly laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad last week.

A total of around 14,000 additional US troops have been sent to the region since tensions with Iran spiked in May and the US said it had evidence of Iranian plans to attack American ships in the Gulf.

Britain has around 400 troops in Iraq and the government is considering whether they need to be withdrawn or redeployed as Western forces brace for Iranian retaliation.