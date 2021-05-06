US sends reinforcements for Afghan withdrawal

·2 min read
Soldiers stand guard during General Staff of the Armed Forces visit to Camp Commando, Afghanistan
The US and Nato have had a presence in Afghanistan for almost 20 years

The United States has deployed extra military resources to protect American and coalition forces withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Heavy bombers and fighter jets will be deployed to safeguard troops and civilian contractors.

The US and Nato have had a presence in Afghanistan for almost 20 years.

US President Joe Biden has set the withdrawal deadline for 11 September - the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that sparked the war.

But the withdrawal comes amid escalating violence, with Afghan security forces on high alert for reprisal attacks.

The Taliban have warned they are no longer bound by an agreement not to target international troops.

Under a deal signed last year between the militants and then-President Donald Trump, foreign forces were to have left by 1 May while the Taliban held off attacking international troops.

What has been deployed?

Six B-52 long range bombers and 12 F-18 fighters have been deployed to protect the departing contingents of 2,500 US service members and 16,000 civilian contractors, said Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Milley added that while Taliban insurgents were launching between 80 and 120 attacks every day against Afghan government targets, there had been no attacks against US and coalition forces since the withdrawal began on 1 May.

"Less than one week in, the drawdown is going according to plan," Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Why are US forces in Afghanistan?

On 11 September 2001, attacks in America killed nearly 3,000 people. Osama Bin Laden, the head of Islamist militant group al-Qaeda, was quickly identified as the man responsible.

The Taliban, radical Islamists who ran Afghanistan and protected Bin Laden, refused to hand him over. So, a month after 9/11, the US launched air strikes against Afghanistan.

As other countries joined the war, the Taliban were quickly removed from power. But they didn't just disappear - their influence grew back and they dug in.

Since then, the US and its allies have struggled to stop Afghanistan's government collapsing, and to end deadly attacks by the Taliban.

What is the current situation in Afghanistan?

The withdrawal of US troops begins against a backdrop of fierce clashes between the Taliban and government forces, in the absence of a peace deal.

Last week, a car bombing in Pul-e-Alam, Logar province, killed up to 30 people and wounded 110 - mostly school pupils.

President Biden says the US pull-out is justified as US forces have made sure the country cannot again become a base for foreign jihadists to plot against the West.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says government forces are fully capable of keeping insurgents at bay.

But many do not share the optimism, believing the withdrawal could plunge the country back to the dark days of the Taliban era.

Recommended Stories

  • Austin: US troop withdrawal going as planned

    The U.S. top military leaders say that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is going "according to plan" and believe the country's troops are prepared. (May 6)

  • Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was under way as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country. The remarks are the clearest indication yet that Biden's April order to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 extended to U.S.-funded contractors. Asked whether the Pentagon had issued orders to withdraw not just American troops but also contractors, Austin said: "We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for and the contractors fall in that realm as well."

  • Frank McRae, Star of ‘Licence to Kill’ and ‘Last Action Hero,’ Dies at 80

    The veteran character actor shared the screen with Timothy Dalton, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger Frank McRae, a mainstay of action blockbusters including “License to Kill” and “Last Action Hero,” has died. He was 80. McRae died of a heart attack on April 29 in Santa Monica, Calif., his daughter-in-law confirmed. Born in Memphis, McRae excelled in high school sports before attending Tennessee State University, where he double-majored in history and drama. He played defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears’ 1967 season before deciding to transition into acting. McRae’s work on the big screen would quickly overshadow his football accomplishments, with the actor going on to appear in over 40 films. His breakout role came in the 1973 gangster flick “Dillinger,” a part he got by standing in a studio exec’s parking space until he was granted a meeting, according to IMDB. The actor shrewdly leveraged his 6-foot-5 frame into a run of tough guy roles throughout the 1970s and ’80s, often alongside Sylvester Stallone, as in “F.I.S.T.”, “Paradise Alley,” “Lock Up” and “Rocky II.” In 1989’s “Licence to Kill”, McRae played Sharkey, a pal to Timothy Dalton’s James Bond. Not to be pigeonholed, McRae also took roles in comedies like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Batteries Not Included”, “Used Cars” and Steven Spielberg’s “1941.” He even parodied his own no-nonsense cop character in “48 Hours” in 1993’s “Last Action Hero” with Arnold Schwarzenegger. After news of McRae’s death hit on Thursday, online tributes came pouring in, with many fans remembering the warmth and charisma beneath the actor’s rough exterior. Twitter user @MrAlecDeacon described him as a “giant man with a giant heart.” #FrankMcRae was in some of the best movies I watched as a kid! Former NFL player, McRae appeared in many Stallone films: #Rocky #FIST #ParadiseAlley & #LockUp, then #48Hrs #JamesBond #RedDawn #LastActionHero #TheWizard & #BatteriesNotIncluded. A giant man with a giant heart.❤😢 pic.twitter.com/qnOITmuaZL— Alec Deacon (@MrAlecDeacon) May 6, 2021 McRae is survived by his son Marcellus and his grandchildren Camden, Jensen and Holden. Read original story Frank McRae, Star of ‘Licence to Kill’ and ‘Last Action Hero,’ Dies at 80 At TheWrap

  • Dassault launches 10X 'flying penthouse' jet, yours for $75 million

    Dassault Aviation launched a new long-range "flying penthouse" on Thursday in a bid to challenge rivals serving the ultra-wealthy and heads of state at the top end of the luxury jet market. The Falcon 10X will be the French planemaker's most powerful model, with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), and compete with high-end models offered by Canada's Bombardier and General Dynamics unit Gulfstream. It will enter service in late 2025 and - in a first for a commercial jet - come equipped with Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, Dassault said.

  • Frank McRae, Actor in ‘Licence to Kill’ and ‘Last Action Hero,’ Dies at 80

    Frank McRae, the actor who appeared in films such as “Licence to Kill” and “Last Action Hero,” has died. He was 80. McRae died in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 29 as a result of a heart attack, his daughter-in-law confirmed to Variety. The NFL player-turned-actor was born in Memphis, Tenn. A star athlete in high […]

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • Texas Senate Passes Permitless Carry Bill

    The Texas senate has approved in a 18–13 vote a bill to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license. House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas citizens to acquire a permit to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from owning a firearm. The measure, already passed by the Texas House last week, now heads to a conference committee for the two chambers to debate amendments and settle differences until the House and Senate versions are identical. The bill will then go to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his final signature. Current Texas law stipulates that Texans must be licensed to carry a handgun, whether openly or concealed. To obtain a permit, applicants must be fingerprinted, attend multiple hours of training, prove they are 21 years old, and pass a written exam and a shooting safety and proficiency test. Supporters of the bill say its passage is long overdue, and that Texas should follow the model of several other states, such as Idaho and Arizona, to enact “constitutional carry” legislation. “This bill, to me, is a restoration of the belief in and trust of our citizens,” said Republican state senator Charles Schwertner. “We cannot allow another session to come and go where we pay lip service for the Second Amendment by failing to fully restore and protect the rights of citizens granted by the Constitution.” Opponents fear that revoking the licensing requirement will impede law-enforcement efforts and allow people to carry handguns without background checks and with insufficient training. Gun-control advocates have come out against the bill, citing concerns about spikes in gun violence in Texas in recent years. “This will be the first time . . . that we will not look to training or background checks or law enforcement or the authorities to know who they are dealing with,” said Democratic state senator John Whitmire. He added that permitless carry is a “huge departure from where we’ve been before.”

  • Top U.S. general warns of 'potential international instability'

    The world may be entering an era of "potential international instability" with the rise of China and the advent of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics that could prove decisive to warfare, the top U.S. general warned on Wednesday. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared the current era to other major geopolitical shifts in world history, including the fall of Rome and the collapse of the Soviet Union. "We are entering a period of potential international instability," Milley said in an address at Howard University.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson make off-color jokes about Kevin McCarthy

    ‘Republican voters and donors are sick and tired and fed up with weak Republicans that never accomplish what they claim they’re going to do,’ Georgia Republican says

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make special request in honor of Archie’s birthday

    To honor the second birthday of their son Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come up with an extra special way for their supporters across the globe to show their love by supporting a good cause. “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, wrote Thursday on their Archewell Foundation website.

  • Vaccinated American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid, say reports

    ‘It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,’ Dr Rajendra Kapila’s widow says

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Lauren Boebert threatens to ‘rein in’ Big Tech and accuses Democrats of being ‘fascists’ for not doing so

    Twitter suspended @DJTDesk just one day after it was established

  • Ilhan Omar says Democrats need to grow ‘backbone’ and abolish filibuster to overcome Republican opposition

    Minnesota progressive says quibbling about bipartisanship is a waste of time given intense Republican opposite to the Biden agenda

  • Fox News host talks back to sixth grader who criticises Trump: ‘I find that hard to believe’

    ‘Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong’

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis signs controversial election bill as ‘reitreRon’ trends on Twitter

    The governor said he believes his state has the ‘strongest election integrity’ in the US

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Video shows police officer crashing car during drag race

    ‘Obviously, these types of things are unacceptable. They’re embarrassing’