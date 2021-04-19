Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming

  • A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. The president and the auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren’t buying it. They argue the U.S. should increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla electric car near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.T he National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday, April 19, 2021, it has sent a Special Crash Investigation team to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night, April 17 crash that killed two men. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
1 / 2

US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. The president and the auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren’t buying it. They argue the U.S. should increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
TOM KRISHER
·6 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The fiery crash of a Tesla near Houston with no one behind the wheel is drawing scrutiny from two federal agencies that could bring new regulation of electronic systems that take on some driving tasks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety board said Monday they would send teams to investigate the Saturday night crash on a residential road that killed two men in a Tesla Model S.

Local authorities said one man was found in the passenger seat, while another was in the back. They're issuing search warrants in the probe, which will determine whether the Tesla's Autopilot partially automated system was in use. Autopilot can keep a car centered in its lane, keep a distance from cars in front of it, and can even change lanes automatically in some circumstances.

On Twitter Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote that data logs “recovered so far” show Autopilot wasn't turned on, and “Full Self-Driving” was not purchased for the vehicle. He didn't answer reporters' questions posed on Twitter.

In the past, NHTSA, which has authority to regulate automakers and seek recalls for defective vehicles, has taken a hands-off approach to regulating partial and fully automated systems for fear of hindering development of promising new features.

But since March, the agency has stepped up inquiries into Teslas, dispatching teams to three crashes. It has investigated 28 Tesla crashes in the past few years, but thus far has relied on voluntary safety compliance from auto and tech companies.

“With a new administration in place, we're reviewing regulations around autonomous vehicles,” the agency said last month.

Agency critics say regulations — especially of Tesla — are long overdue as the automated systems keep creeping toward being fully autonomous. At present, though, there are no specific regulations and no fully self-driving systems available for sale to consumers in the U.S.

At issue is whether Musk has over-sold the capability of his systems by using the name Autopilot or telling customers that “Full Self-Driving” will be available this year.

“Elon's been totally irresponsible,” said Alain Kornhauser, faculty chair of autonomous vehicle engineering at Princeton University. Musk, he said, has sold the dream that the cars can drive themselves even though in the fine print Tesla says they're not ready. “It's not a game. This is serious stuff.”

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations office, also did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Its stock fell 3.4% in the face of publicity about the crash.

In December, before former President Donald Trump left office, NHTSA sought public comment on regulations. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whose department included NHTSA, said the proposal would address safety “without hampering innovation in development of automated driving systems.”

But her replacement under President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, indicated before Congress that change might be coming.

“I would suggest that the policy framework in the U.S. has not really caught up with the technology platforms,” he said last month. “So we intend to pay a lot of attention for that and do everything we can within our authorities,” he said, adding that the agency may work with Congress on the issue.

Tesla has had serious problems with Autopilot, which has been involved in several fatal crashes where it failed to stop for tractor-trailers crossing in front of it, stopped emergency vehicles, or a highway barrier. The NTSB, which can only issue recommendations, asked that NHTSA and Tesla limit the system to roads on which the system can safely operate, and that Tesla install a more robust system to monitor drivers to make sure they’re paying attention. Neither Tesla nor the agency took action, drawing criticism and blame for one of the crashes from the NTSB.

Missy Cummings, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Duke University who studies automated vehicles, said the Texas crash is a watershed moment for NHTSA.

She's not optimistic the agency will do anything substantial, but hopes the crash will bring change. “Tesla has had such a free pass for so long,” she said.

Frank Borris, a former head of NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation who now runs a safety consulting business, said the agency is in a tough position because of a slow, outdated regulatory process that can't keep up with fast-developing technology.

The systems holds great promise to improve safety, Borris said. But it's also working with “what is an antiquated regulatory rule promulgating process which can take years.”

Investigators in the Houston-area case haven’t determined how fast the Tesla was driving at the time of the crash, but Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman said it was a high speed. He would not say if there was evidence that anyone tampered with Tesla’s system to monitor the driver, which detects force from hands on the wheel. The system will issue warnings and eventually shut the car down if it doesn’t detect hands. But critics say Tesla’s system is easy to fool and can take as long as a minute to shut down.

The company has said in the past that drivers using Autopilot and the company's “Full Self-Driving Capability” system must be ready to intervene at any time, and that neither system can drive the cars itself.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that the company had released a safety report from the first quarter showing that Tesla with Autopilot has nearly a 10 times lower chance of crashing than the average vehicle with a human piloting it.

But Kelly Funkhouser, head of connected and automated vehicle testing for Consumer Reports, said Tesla’s numbers have been inaccurate in the past and are difficult to verify without underlying data.

“You just have to take their word for it,” Funkhouser said, adding that Tesla doesn’t say how many times the system failed but didn’t crash, or when a driver failed to take over.

Funkhouser said it's time for the government to step in, set performance standards and draw a line between partially automated systems that require drivers to intervene and systems that can drive themselves.

“There is no metric, there is no yes or no, black or white,” she said. She fears that Tesla is asserting that it's not a testing autonomous vehicles or putting self-driving cars on the road, while “getting away with using the general population of Tesla owners as guinea pigs to test the system."

____

Hope Yen contributed to this report from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Electric cars hog spotlight at Shanghai auto show

    The Shanghai Auto Show opened to the media on Monday (April 19). And there's no doubting the stars of this year's event. Electric vehicles are once again hogging the limelight. Among major commitments...BMW says it is aiming to have a quarter of its sales in the country be electric vehicles by 2025. Japan's Nissan said its focus in the country would now be electrified too. And local brand GAC said half of its sales would be electric by 2035. It's also planning to roll out a new vehicle with phonemaker Huawei after 2024. The electric focus comes as China gets serious about emissions. It wants to see them peak before the end of the decade, and then become carbon neutral by 2060. To get there, Polestar chief Thomas Ingelath says it's won't be enough to just electrify cars: "One thing is that we have to get the offer of green energy to the customer and the other thing is that us, as a car producer, have to go to, as the end of the day, zero carbon footprint when the car leaves gate of the factory."One shadow hangs over the event. The global shortage of chips continues to roil output around the world. Volkswagen said Sunday (April 18) that the silicon drought was making it hard to plan production from one week to the next. The Shanghai show opens to the public from Wednesday (April 21).

  • Derek Chauvin 'betrayed his badge' in killing George Floyd, prosecutor says in closing argument

    Floyd "was trapped with the unyielding pavement underneath him-as unyielding as the men who held him down," state attorney Steve Schleicher said.

  • Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

  • New SUV models star at China auto show under virus controls

    Volkswagen, Ford and Chinese brands unveiled new SUVs for China on Monday at the Shanghai auto show, the industry’s biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Automakers are looking to China, the biggest auto market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to propel a revival in demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. Automakers rely increasingly on research and design centers in China to create models for global sale.

  • Mechanic who killed vandal by pinning down his neck during citizen’s arrest is jailed for three years

    Christopher Walters died after being held down by the neck in Longton, Staffordshire.

  • Dr. Fauci predicts resumption of J&J COVID-19 vaccine use

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted that U.S. health regulators will end the temporary pause on distributing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, adding he expects a decision could come as soon as Friday. U.S. health regulators recommended last week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is set to meet on April 23 to discuss the next steps for the vaccine.

  • Mercedes will bring a compact electric SUV to the US in 2022 - check out the EQB

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB will hit US dealerships following the EQS, the German automaker's flagship luxury EV.

  • Opinion: A billion dollars to help homeless people should get them into housing

    The $1 billion the mayor is spending should be directed toward permanently housing people.

  • US Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick died from strokes the day after riot, medical examiner rules

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from strokes a day after the Jan. 6 riot, the D.C. medical examiner ruled Monday.

  • Pakistan foreign minister says no plan to meet Indian counterpart in UAE - newspaper

    Pakistan's foreign minister has welcomed mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates between his country and India but told UAE newspaper Khaleej Times that he was not planning to meet his Indian counterpart in the country. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting the Gulf state at the same time.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Tesla believed to be operating driverless crashes, killing 2

    Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.

  • China and Russia played significant role in promoting QAnon conspiracy theory, study claims

    Study claims ‘intense amplification efforts’ of QAnon conspiracies seek to ‘sow further discord and division’ in US society

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water