  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader's poisoning

ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration announced sanctions of Russian officials and businesses Tuesday for a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack upon opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing.

Senior administration officials did not immediately identify the Russian officials targeted. The Biden administration also announced sanctions under the U.S. Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act for 13 businesses and another enterprise, most of which it said were involved in production of biological and chemical agents.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded with high confidence that Russia's Federal Security Service used the Russian nerve agent Novichok on the dissident last August, a senior administration official said.

Tuesday's sanctions would be the first of several steps by the Biden administration to “respond to a number of destabilizing actions,” said one of the administration officials, who briefed reporters on the condition they not be identified further.

The sanctions are the first against Russia by the Biden administration, which has pledged to confront President Vladimir Putin for alleged attacks on Russian opposition figures and hacking abroad, including of U.S. government agencies and U.S. businesses. President Donald Trump had spoken admiringly of Putin and resisted criticism and many proposed penalties of Putin’s government.

The Biden administration coordinated the sanctions with the European Union, which already had imposed sanctions against a small number of Russian officials in Navalny's case.

Some rights groups previously faulted the EU for not targeting the most important Russian officials allegedly involved. The European bloc announced new sanctions Tuesday targeting high-ranking Russian officials over the jailing of Navalny, Putin’s most high-profile political foe.

The 27-nation bloc imposed bans on travel and froze the assets in Europe of Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation; Igor Krasnov, the prosecutor-general; Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard; and Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Prison Service.

The Biden administration had forecast for weeks actions against Russia. Besides the Navalny sanctions, officials have said the administration plans to respond soon to the massive Russian hack of federal government agencies and private corporations that laid bare vulnerabilities in the cyber supply chain and exposed potentially sensitive secrets to elite Kremlin spies.

Navalny, 44, was sickened by the Russian nerve agent in an attack that the United States and others linked to Putin’s security services. After months of recuperation in Germany, Navalny flew home to Moscow in January and was arrested upon arrival for an alleged parole violation.

His detention sparked street protests across Russia. Police arrested thousands of demonstrators. Authorities have transferred the opposition leader to a penal colony to begin serving a sentence, after what rights groups said was a show trial.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show there are sanctions against 13 businesses and another enterprise, not 14 businesses and another enterprise.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

    The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what U.S. officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. The announcement, made by senior Biden administration officials, marked a sharp turn away from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • U.S. to sanction Russia over Navalny - sources

    The U.S. is preparing to slap targeted sanctions on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.That's according to two sources who told Reuters the measures could come as early as Tuesday.Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. Navalny has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.If President Joe Biden goes ahead with the sanctions, it would mark a clear departure from the approach to Russia taken by his predecessor.Donald Trump, who left office in January, let last summer's incident pass without any punitive U.S. action.The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of sanctions.A source said the U.S. action may be coordinated with sanctions the European Union is planning to apply.Last month, EU foreign ministers agreed to target four close allies of Putin with asset freezes and travel bans.Navalny returned to Russia in January and was immediately arrested.He's currently serving a two and a half year jail sentence for violating the terms of his parole for a 2014 fraud conviction.On Sunday, it emerged he had been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow known for its severe conditions.Biden has called the jailing of Navalny "politically motivated," and has pledged to take a tougher approach to Moscow.He said the U.S. would no longer be "rolling over" in the face of aggressive action by Russia.

  • Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday. Speaking to thousands of supporters who rallied in the centre, Pashinyan proposed holding a referendum in October to adopt a new constitution and said snap elections were possible under certain conditions. "We'll go to elections and we'll see whose resignation the people wants," the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

  • U.S. sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning and detention

    The U.S. will sanction 7 senior Russian officials over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, senior administration officials told reporters on Tuesday.Why it matters: The sanctions represent the first penalties the U.S. has imposed on Kremlin-linked officials since President Biden took office and pledged to confront Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Administration officials told reporters on a briefing call that the names of those sanctioned will not be released until later on Tuesday, but that U.S. intelligence assesses "with high confidence" that Russian intelligence officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.The sanctions were coordinated with the European Union, which announced separately on Tuesday that it had sanctioned four Russian law enforcement officials for "their roles in the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing" of Navalny — as well as the ensuing crackdown on protestors.The U.S. will also add 14 entities linked to the production of chemical and biological weapons in Russia to a Commerce Department blacklist.What they're saying: "The United States is not trying to reset our relations with Russia, nor are we attempting to escalate," one administration official told reporters.The official added that this was the first in a series of actions responding to Russia's adversarial actions, noting that a response to the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. government agencies would be coming "sooner rather than later."But the official added that the administration plans to work with Russia on issues like nuclear arms control, even as other aspects of the relationship are "adversarial."Background: Navalny, an anti-corruption activist often described as "the man Vladimir Putin fears most," was poisoned last August with Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services. He has accused Putin of ordering the attempted assassination, a charge that the Russian strongman denies.Navalny spent months recovering in Germany before flying back to Russia three days before Biden's inauguration, where he was immediately arrested for allegedly violating parole. The detention sparked widespread protests across Russia.Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison last month and transferred last week to a notorious prison camp known for imposing "extreme psychological pressure" on inmates.Between the lines: Navalny's allies have called on the U.S. and EU to sanction a list of 35 Russian oligarchs and officials believed to be responsible or complicit in human rights abuses or corruption, arguing that their close ties to Putin and vast international wealth would render the sanctions more effective.A senior administration official said today's action would focus on government officials, but that this was only the first of a series of steps. This story is developing. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Vatican defends pope Iraq trip as virus hits as act of love

    The Vatican is defending Pope Francis’ decision to go ahead with his trip to Iraq this weekend despite rising coronavirus infections there, saying Tuesday all health care precautions have been taken and that the trip is an “act of love for this land, for its people, and for its Christians.” Francis is due to visit Iraq Friday-Monday in his first foreign trip since the pandemic erupted last year. Planning for the trip went into high gear after infections fell, but cases have spiked in the past month and infectious disease experts say a papal trip to a country with a fragile health care system simply is not a good idea.

  • How ‘Putin’s Chef’ Prigozhin Is Now Targeting Europe

    Sergei Ilnitsky/APHe’s sent Wagner mercenaries to Ukraine, Syria, and Libya; faced U.S. indictments for assigning his “troll farm” to interfere in the 2016 presidential election; and even dispatched white supremacists and neo-Nazis to sow anti-Western sentiment in African nations. Now Yevgeny Prigozhin, the catering magnate commonly referred to as “Putin’s chef,” has trained his attention a little closer to Russia’s doorstep: Europe and the Baltic States.A joint investigation by The Daily Beast, the Dossier Center, German broadcaster ARD, Delfi.ee in Estonia, and Siena.lt in Lithuania reveals that operatives closely associated with the Russian oligarch’s previously exposed influence operations organized a two-day conference in Berlin from Jan. 14-15 pegged to economic and environmental issues affecting Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany.The Baltic Sea Region Strategic Dialogue was the first of what is meant to be a series of so-called “foresight sessions” to “create a new vision of the post-pandemic future” for the aforementioned countries, with an ostensible focus on COVID-19, Brexit, environmental sustainability, e-governance, and digital technology. Participants included Rihards Kols, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of Latvia’s parliament, as well as several members of the German Bundestag including Stefan Keuter, a member of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.The event was organized by two organizations, both of them closely connected to the Association for Free Research and International Cooperation, or AFRIC.As The Daily Beast reported, AFRIC is run by Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based organization. According to internal documents obtained by the Dossier Center, AFRIC was conceived as a “network of agents of influence” meant to provide “expert evaluations and opinions beneficial to Russia” in Africa. Founded in 2018, AFRIC sent “election observers”—many of them well-known white supremacists and neo-Nazis from Europe—to try to sway democratic races in Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa, in races in which other arms of Prigozhin’s vast empire often supported one or more of the candidates.Russia Is Using Undercover Racists to Exploit Africa’s Anti-Racist Political RevoltLast week, the FBI announced that Prigozhin had been added to its Most Wanted list for his alleged “conspiracy to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the Federal Election Commission, the United States Department of Justice, and the United States Department of State” from 2014 to 2018. A $250,000 award was posted for any information leading to his arrest.As with most of Prigozhin’s foreign influence operations, this one consists of a series of nesting doll structures registered outside of Russian Federation territory and helmed, at least on paper, by non-Russians. The same cast of characters recurs, both at the hierarchical level of these operations and among the Western political figures they aim to cultivate.For instance, one of the organizers of the conference was ADMIS Consultancy, a company founded and operated by Vaiva Adomaityte, a Lithuanian national who is also a member of AFRIC’s administration. An occupational psychologist and self-described “global change expert,” Adomaityte has participated in at least one of AFRIC’s three conferences in Berlin, co-authored its “Africa Vision” report, and has been an AFRIC representative at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019. She is also a confidante and associate of Yulia Afanasyeva, the Prigozhin operative who established AFRIC in 2018 out of the oligarch’s “back office” in St. Petersburg, as leaked documents obtained by the Dossier Center demonstrate.Adomaityte previously edited a questionnaire written by Afanasyeva for AFRIC’s similarly named “foresight session” in Berlin in 2019. She also wrote to the Hilton Hotel complaining about substandard accommodations and to settle AFRIC’s billing dispute with the management. Adomaityte even updated her résumé to account for her work on behalf of AFRIC. In one awkwardly worded letter dated March 3, 2020, she wrote to Afanasyeva in English, “Shall I start calling you my God Mother I wonder... sounds much ore badass then God Father.”AFRIC-related events, in fact, appear to be the only ones with which Adomaityte’s ADMIS Consultancy has ever worked. Afanasyeva even hired and paid for a Russian social media expert to work on ADMIS Consultancy’s social media pages, as per the correspondence obtained by the Dossier Center. The Baltic Sea event in January took place in the same Hilton Hotel in Berlin as previous AFRIC conferences. One of the earlier events was presided over by Aleksandr Malkevich, a top Prigozhin operative who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 for running a subsidiary company working on behalf of the oligarch’s Project Lakhta, a global political and election interference operation. Malkevich, according to the Treasury Department, ran a company called USA Really, which “engaged in efforts to post content focused on divisive political issues but is generally ridden with inaccuracies. In June 2018, USA Really attempted to hold a political rally in the United States, though its efforts were unsuccessful.”Still another co-organizer of the Baltic Sea conference was the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade in Germany, better known by its acronym BWA. BWA and ADMIS consultancy co-hosted AFRIC’s last event in Berlin, an online conference on global consequences of COVID-19 in June 2020.BWA is headed by Michael Schumann, a German business consultant specializing in China. Under Schumann’s leadership, BWA has developed partnerships with a series of Russian outfits in Germany including the Association of Russian Businesses and the Dialogue of Civilizations think tank, which was founded in 2016 by Vladimir Yakunin, a former KGB officer and close confidant of Vladimir Putin. Yakunin was the vice president of Russia’s state rail monopoly until 2015, a year after he was sanctioned by the United States for his alleged involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So far he has evaded EU sanctions.Two other BWA members, Volker Tschapke and Urs Unkauf, acted as AFRIC election observers in Madagascar, DRC, Zimbabwe and South Africa in the past few years. Tschapke and Unkauf were also present at AFRIC’s second and third conferences in Berlin, in July 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Yulia Afanasyeva, Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based operative, is also a member of BWA. Misha Japaridze/AP Afanasyeva did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on this story.Adomaityte said in a Zoom interview that she had no information about Afanasyeva’s involvement in the Baltic Sea conference and that she “felt uncomfortable” talking about AFRIC. She claimed that she was directly hired by BWA in Germany. “We did [earlier] work together with BWA with the AFRIC institution,” she said. “So that was the direct link. However, I was directly requested by the BWA to conduct the research study for the Baltic Sea region.”This account, however, is contradicted by documents obtained by the Dossier Center indicating that not only was Afanasyeva actively involved in organizing the Baltic Sea event, which she attended virtually, but she was in constant communication with Adomaityte about it. Afanasyeva was included in a back-and-forth exchange setting up the venue in the Berlin Hilton; Adomaityte further kept the Russian abreast of how everything had gone.“When we look at the backgrounds [of the people involved], the connection to Prigozhin is clearly visible,” said Indrek Kannik, the former head of analysis of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence and now the director of the International Centre for Defence and Security in Tallinn. He said the Baltic intelligence services likely follow such influence operations closely.According to a person with direct knowledge of how the Baltic Sea conference was organized, Afanasyeva gave a direct order not to touch on matters of international security and instead focus on economics and ecology. That, too, Kannik said, is textbook tradecraft for the early stages of any successful influence operation.“It is noteworthy that they started with politically uncontroversial topics such as the green deal,” Kannik told The Daily Beast. “They start ‘soft’ and only when they gain some public trustworthiness and a moderately positive image, they take on more relevant topics for the Kremlin such as security, criticism of the Baltic states, Russia’s talking points about dialogue between Europe and Russia, not to mention everything else to do with Crimea and Ukraine.”Another classic tradecraft technique employed by the conferences was employing unwitting foreigners to make the events appear legitimate, in this case by producing ancillary literature. A “strategy recommendation” report, released subsequent to the Berlin conference and branded as an ADMIS Consultancy product, was written by unsuspecting freelancers hired over the internet, The Daily Beast has confirmed. In September, U.S. news outlets reported that Prigozhin’s Internet Research Agency, or “troll farm,” had set up two fake news websites—one catering to the far right, the other to the far left—which hired unwitting American writers to contribute. Even the avatars of the putative editors of these sites were bogus, their faces generated with AI software. The goal was clearly to launder disinformation and propaganda through native participants, whose worldviews intersect with Kremlin interests.The danger with bricks-and-mortar operations like the conferences is that they’re liable to snare respectable and credible participants who are fixtures at similarly themed events. And the participants don’t necessarily have to be influenced or persuaded by Russia propaganda; their mere presence is itself an operational success. Having, say, a government minister from an EU or NATO country photographed alongside a Prigozhin operative is a great way to signal back to Moscow that these exercises pay off.In October 2014, months after Russia’s invasion and occupation of Crimea, the psychological warfare of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, orchestrated an entire security conference in Athens using cut-outs and front groups including a local Greek think tank and a Russian institute purportedly devoted to Russian diaspora issues. According to Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, an officer from GRU Unit 54777 even participated in a panel discussion next to Panos Kammenos, a Moscow-friendly Greek politician who subsequently became Greece’s defense minister.One of the people invited to give a presentation at the Baltic Sea event was Mihkel Krusberg, an Estonian official from the Ministry of Environment. He received a personal invitation from Adomaityte a little over two weeks ahead of the conference. Because Krusberg is frequently asked to attend such forums and the other publicly named guests appeared legitimate, Krusberg told The Daily Beast he didn’t see any red flags in the offer. “Had I known about the background of the organizers, I would have politely turned down their invitation,” he said.The Baltic Sea Region Strategic Dialogue was not envisaged as a one-off affair. The same group of organizers is already planning a follow-up conference to focus on the relationship between the Baltic and Nordic countries. According to Adomaityte, it’s scheduled to take place online in late March. “However we are really hoping to have a physical conference in the summer,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel's Regev on 50% Vaccinated Milestone, Opening to International Travel

    Mar.01 -- Mark Regev, senior adviser to the Israeli prime minister, discusses Israel reaching 50% of its population being vaccinated, opening the country for international travel and using vaccines for diplomacy. He speaks with Bloomberg's Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • Martha Stewart Talks New Shoe Line, Her Instagram Flex and Feeling Most Confident in 'Tight Pants'

    The lifestyle guru collaborated with Easy Spirit on a new collection of wear-everywhere shoes

  • Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine: FDA approves single-shot jab

    The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, made by Belgian firm Janssen, is the third jab authorised in the US.

  • China to provide Afghanistan with 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    China has pledged to deliver 400,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan officials said on Monday, in a boost for an immunisation campaign begun last week. "China's ambassador to Kabul said in a meeting with health officials that his country would provide Afghanistan with 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine," Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the health ministry's head of the immunisation programme, told Reuters.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • CPAC Speaker Angela Stanton King Promotes QAnon From Stage

    NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty ImagesA speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory from the event’s main stage on Sunday, shortly before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at the conservative movement’s premiere annual event. Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King, who has frequently boosted the conspiracy theory on social media, called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.“Let’s address it,” King said. “So we know in this election, there were some things going on in regards to the conspiracy theories with Q, right? And I think, me as a person, before I ever got into the conservative movement, I’ve always been an advocate even if it’s for abused children or it’s for those people that are incarcerated. So I think that any allegations coming forward in regards to any type of abuse when it comes to children deserves to be investigated, it deserves to be made aware of.”The CPAC crowd applauded King’s call for an investigation into the claims made by QAnon believers, which include allegations that Democratic Party leaders and Hollywood celebrities sexually abuse children and drink their blood to stay young. QAnon supporters believe in a moment called “The Storm,” in which they anticipate Trump will order mass arrests or executions of his political opponents.QAnon Incited Her to Kidnap Her Son and Then Hid Her From the Law“I think that, you know, once we find out, you know, whether this is true or not, then we can move on, but we at least have to be able to address it,” King said, claiming that the media had tried to “cancel” her for her beliefs in QAnon.CPAC speaker Angela Stanton-King is straight up promoting QAnon pic.twitter.com/BLGyeqajes— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021 King, who served two years in prison over an auto-theft ring and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, once stormed out of an interview after being confronted over her support for QAnon. A positive mention of QAnon from the CPAC stage marks another inroad into the GOP for the conspiracy theory, which has been linked to murders and other crimes. A number of QAnon believers took leading roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, breaking into the building and menacing police officers.The FBI considers the conspiracy theory, which has also been praised in the past by newly elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), as a potential source of domestic terrorism.The CPAC panel King appeared on was already embroiled in controversy, after scheduled speaker “Young Pharaoh” was dropped from the program over tweets attacking Jewish people.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Electric-Vehicle Campaign Comes to Minnesota

    Electric vehicles are all the rage, in particular among public officials who do not have to face voters. Not so much among consumers, who know their individual needs and strive to make purchase decisions that satisfy them. These realities explain why the proponents of policies forcing ever more EVs upon the market prefer to implement such requirements in ways insulated from democratic accountability. That is an accurate summary of the current political campaign in Minnesota to expand by regulatory fiat the market for EVs, by requiring that auto dealers in the state sell a certain number of them or face a penalty, moving the state toward California’s “zero emissions” automotive standard. The proposed mandate would engender massive dislocation and increased costs in the state’s transportation and agricultural sectors, adverse effects that would be borne by virtually every resident in the state. It would also create a series of large and adverse environmental impacts that the proponents of this change prefer not to discuss. Finally, it is easy to suspect that one key objective behind the mandate is to force a shift of population and economic activity away from rural, exurban, and suburban regions in the state toward urban areas, thus creating a massive transfer of wealth from residents, business owners, and workers in the former regions toward those in the latter. The usual climate “crisis” justification for the EV mandate does not withstand scrutiny: Minnesota greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions account for 1.7 percent of the U.S. total (Table 2). Net-zero emissions by the entire U.S. would reduce global temperatures by 0.1 degrees by 2100, using the Environmental Protection Agency climate model under assumptions consistent with the modern peer-reviewed literature on the temperature effects of reduced GHG emissions. (The entire Paris agreement: 0.17 degrees.) Elimination of all Minnesota GHG emissions would reduce temperatures by about 17 ten-thousands of a degree. Elimination of all Minnesota GHG emissions from the transportation sector (about 35 percent of the total) would reduce global temperatures in 2100 by about 6 ten-thousandths of a degree. How large are the costs that the state’s residents ought to bear to achieve such laughable outcomes? Those costs would be enormous. The proposed artificial increase in the market share of EVs will require indirect subsidies in the form of higher prices for conventional vehicles, with part of those sales revenues used to reduce the prices of the EVs. That is why a regulatory requirement is necessary: EVs cannot satisfy consumer needs and preferences. Minnesotans should prepare to pay thousands of dollars more for conventional autos and trucks. Meanwhile, EVs cost an average of around $20,000 more than their conventional counterparts. And if the pricing distortions collapse the market for conventional vehicles or fail to yield the EV market share demanded by the regulators, the only available remedy will be direct subsidies financed by the taxpayers. EVs have poor range, particularly in cold climates, long charging times, and other major disadvantages. Such vehicles are not viable for the agricultural sector, for people with lengthy commutes, and for many others who would be forced to pay higher prices for conventional vehicles to subsidize EV purchases by urban residents. And do not let the “zero emissions” label fool you: EVs create their own set of massive environmental problems, among which are the emissions from producing these vehicles and from the power generation needed to charge their batteries. (A power system based mostly on wind and solar power cannot work, simply as a matter of electrical engineering.) There is also the “rare earth” and other toxic metal pollution attendant upon the production of the batteries, the massive disposal problem for the batteries at the end of their useful lives, and on and on. EVs are anything but “clean.” The EV mandate, by making personal and business transportation much more costly and difficult, would, as noted above, create over time a household and business location shift away from rural, exurban, and suburban regions toward urban centers. More fundamentally, it would serve the broader leftist goal of making massive numbers of ordinary people ever more dependent on government, by making personal transportation vastly more difficult. California in 2006 became the first state to adopt “climate” policies; the prevailing slogan was “California has to be a leader!” It is no accident that prices for electric power in California now are the fifth-highest in the lower 48 states, an outcome that has imposed real economic suffering upon the poorer residents of the hotter inland regions. The California EV mandate is creating similar adverse effects that are beginning to emerge. And now in Minnesota, various bureaucrats, “experts,” and politicians propose to emulate the California “zero-emissions vehicles” requirement in the Star of the North state. Is there a reason that Minnesota has to be a follower?

  • Jason Kennedy Exits E! After 16 Years As ‘In The Room’ Host, Says He Will “Explore New Opportunities”

    Jason Kennedy has left E!, 16 years after serving as host for the network’s celebrity interview show. The former E! personality announced his departure Monday morning in an Instagram post. “Most recently, I loved being the host of ‘In the Room,’ but COVID restrictions made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more […]

  • India's next phase of virus crisis likely to be localised outbreaks

    Experts say that the relatively low hospitalisation and fatality rates in India suggest the coronavirus pandemic is approaching its next phase - largely manageable local outbreaks. Although a handful of states are reporting a spurt in infections, for a country of 1.35 billion people with limited health facilities and where the practice of wearing masks and social distancing is falling off, the positive trend, if it holds, will be a respite. It could also help India keep its economy open without any national lockdown.

  • The inside story of the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase

    60 Minutes contributor David Martin and producer Mary Walsh report on the January 2020 attack on American forces stationed in Iraq.

  • Some local Beijing communities start giving elderly COVID-19 shots

    Some local communities in Beijing have started giving COVID-19 vaccine doses to people older than 60, even as the city's disease-control authorities publicly advises this age group against inoculation. China's vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly. According to notices from staffers of a few communities in Beijing's central Dongcheng district, seen by Reuters, residents older than 60 can go to designated sites to get their shots, without disclosing which the four China-developed vaccines would be available.

  • Baidu And Huaneng Power Partner To Create AI Services Platform

    On Monday Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huaneng Power International Inc., one of the five largest state-owned electricity generating companies in China. What Happened: Huaneng will utilize Baidu’s expertise in artificial intelligence and the internet to digitally transform its electricity and power operations into a new generation automated and intelligent financial shared services platform, according to a report. The Baidu AI and cloud computing technology will also enable Huaneng to increase its energy production, while making its operations cleaner and more environmentally friendly. Why It Matters: China’s power plants have helped it to greatly grow its economy, but are also a big cause of pollution in the country. China’s new Ministry of Ecology and Environment is focused on enacting new policies to help entities in the power and manufacturing sector digitalize operations in order to meet China’s climate goals. What’s Next: Baidu’s AI technology has helped it to land partnerships across a variety of sectors, from finance to transportation, and in January it announced a partnership with Volvo parent Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) to create a smart electric vehicle. This recent partnership with China’s Huaneng is another step towards the Chinese government’s most recent five-year plan to completely digitalize its economy. (Photo of Shanghai, China, at night by Li Yang on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Reports Rise In Cybercrime Since Onset Of COVID-19 Pandemic4 Workday Analysts Break Down Earnings, Look Ahead To Fiscal 2022© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bill Gates urges need to reduce 'green premium' in energy transition

    Investor and philanthropist Bill Gates said at a virtual conference on Monday that cheap green hydrogen would be a "huge deal" in helping the energy transition but added that its so-called green premium will factor into its use. The green premium is the extra cost a consumer pays to buy a fuel or technology that emits fewer greenhouse gases. It is especially significant in sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel and cement, Gates said.

  • Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: How to watch critical Big Ten clash

    The Michigan State Spartans will play the Indiana Hoosiers on March 2, 2021, in an important Big Ten basketball matchup.