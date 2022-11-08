US Shale Boom May Have Peaked for Good With a Slowdown Looming

(Bloomberg) -- The US slashed its forecast for the nation’s oil production growth next year, predicting that output will fall short of an all-time high in the latest sign that the shale boom may have peaked for good.

Most Read from Bloomberg

America’s crude production is now estimated to hit 12.31 million barrels a day in 2023, a fifth straight downward revision, according to monthly data from the Energy Information Administration. Up until the agency’s latest report released Tuesday, output in the new year was expected to surpass the record 12.315 million barrels a day reached in 2019.

It’s one of many indications that production from shale fields -- one of the world’s few sources of major oil-output growth in recent years -- is slowing and will never rebound to pre-pandemic highs. That’s a blow to the global market, which needs US barrels to help make up for OPEC’s production cuts and supplies upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The forecast is also the last thing President Joe Biden wants to see as voters head to the polls in crucial midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate. The administration’s desperate push to tame pump prices, including threats of a windfall tax on oil producers’ profits, has repeatedly sown mistrust and stoked tensions with the fossil fuel industry.

Oil-supply increases in 2023 will be limited by labor shortages, high equipment costs and supply-chain constraints, the chief executive officer of Permian producer EOG Resources Inc. said last week. His comments echoed ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance’s recent warnings about narrow US production growth next year.

Story continues

Producers have largely adhered to pledges of spending discipline, only raising output modestly despite oil prices hovering around $90 a barrel, as investors demand higher returns and as expenses surge for labor, equipment and raw materials.

“Capital discipline will be the main constraint on production,” said Hunter Kornfeind, an oil-market analyst at Rapidan Energy Group. “There is risk is to the downside, due to inflationary pressure and more so capital discipline. I don’t see that this will subside next year.”

Since the start of July, the number of rigs drilling for crude in the US has climbed at a slower pace as record costs and moderating oil prices weigh on drillers. Meanwhile, a backlog of wells that were already drilled but not yet pumping crude is shrinking, meaning that it will now take producers longer to boost output.

Meanwhile, the EIA raised estimates for this year’s production to 11.83 million barrels a day, its first increase since June.

--With assistance from David Wethe.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.