US share with UN proof of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia

The United States of America have shared proof of North Korea supplying weapons to Wagner Group, which it uses in the war against Ukraine, with the group of experts of the United Nations Security Council Committee on Sanctions Against North Korea.

Source: Ukrinform citing John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, during a briefing on Friday; European Pravda reports

Quote: "We have seen how the representatives of the North Korean authorities falsely denied the supply of weapons to Wagner PMC," Kirby reminded and added that the American side had already cited specific cases of such supplies.

Details: Kirby showed to reporters in Washington the satellite images taken on 18 October, which show "that on 18 November, five Russian rail cars left Russia for North Korea".

"The next day, North Korea loaded these railway cars, containers, after which the train returned to Russia," Kirby added.

Quote: "The supply of weapons from the DPRK is a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolution, so today we shared information about these violations with the group of experts of the RB Committee on Sanctions Against North Korea. We will continue to speak about these violations in the Security Council together with our allies and partners," Kirby emphasised.

Details: Kirby noted that the volumes of supplies from North Korea for the Wagner Group did not change the dynamics of hostilities in Ukraine. However, Russia wants to continue receiving weapons from North Korea.

Background: It became known at the beginning of November 2022 that the United States accused North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with a significant amount of artillery shells for use in the war in Ukraine and of trying to hide these supplies. According to intelligence, the munitions are allegedly being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa, but are actually meant for Russia.

In December, a high-ranking US representative stated that Wagner Group, which is participating in the war in Ukraine, received a shipment of weapons from North Korea last month.

North Korea has denied all these claims.

