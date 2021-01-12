US shifts to speed COVID vaccination as cases rise

The Trump administration has unexpectedly shifted gears to speed the delivery of vaccinations. The required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna shots will not be held back, and states should begin to vaccinate lower priority groups. (Jan 12)

GRAHAM SNYDER: Perhaps the public health strategies we've seen elsewhere around the world-- to get one dose in people, to get a partial vaccine in people, even if that means delaying the second dose-- may be prudent from a public health perspective in offering some protection to more people, rather than complete to dose protection to a smaller group of people. And the question follows, what's the best way to protect those who are vulnerable, those people who are in older age groups? Is it better to give them the vaccine and protect them directly, or is it better to give vaccine to the people who are taking care of them to prevent them from being exposed? That's not a question that we'll be able to answer very easily, but with this change from the-- in the federal government's approach, they're clearly prioritizing getting vaccine to those who are vulnerable.

Fundamentally, the four things to get people vaccinated-- you need the vaccine itself. You need somebody to give you the vaccine. You need a place to give the vaccine. And then you need this-- you need the electronic infrastructure to schedule-- to do all the schedule and the communication. That includes education about who should get the vaccine, side effects, and monitoring.

What we have seen so far has been varying models of who provides that. It's OK to have a hybrid model. But what we need from the government is clear communication about how to make sure we're aligned with all four of those elements.

