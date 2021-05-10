US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
ROBERT BURNS
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 13 armed speedboats of Iran's Revolutionary Guard made “unsafe and unprofessional” high-speed maneuvers toward U.S. Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired warning shots when two of the Iranian boats came dangerously close, U.S. officials said.

It was the second time in two weeks that a U.S. ship opened fire to warn vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The encounters come as the United States and Iran are in indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States left in 2018.

Asked whether it appeared the Revolutionary Guard are trying to pick a fight with the U.S. Navy, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to comment on the Iranians’ intentions.

“Sadly, harassment by the IRGC Navy is not a new phenomenon. It is something that all of our commanding officers and the crews of our vessels are trained to for," Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “This activity is the kind of activity that could lead to somebody getting hurt and could lead to a real miscalculation there in the region, and that doesn't serve anybody's interests."

On April 26, an American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf. That was the first such shooting in nearly four years. The Navy released black-and-white footage of that encounter in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In the latest incident, Kirby said 13 Iranian vessels maneuvered at high speed toward six Navy ships that were escorting the guided missile submarine USS Georgia through the Strait on Monday. The sub was sailing on the surface. The six Navy escort ships included the guided missile cruiser USS Monterey. A day earlier, the Monterey had intercepted an arms shipment aboard a dhow in the Arabian Sea apparently headed for Yemen, whose Houthi rebels are supported by Iran.

“They were acting very aggressively,” Kirby said of the Iranian boats.

At one point, two of the Iranian boats broke away from the others and positioned themselves on the other side of the U.S. ship formation. The two then sped toward some of the U.S. ships. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, U.S. crews issued multiple warnings to both groups of Iranian boats, including repeated bridge-to-bridge verbal warnings, said Navy Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a Navy 5th Fleet spokesperson.

After the two Iranian boats failed to respond to the multiple warnings and closed to within 300 yards, the Coast Guard cutter Maui fired a volley of warning shots from its .50-caliber machine gun. It fired another volley when the Iranian boats got within 150 yards.

The two Iranian boats then “altered course and increased their distance from the U.S. forces,” Rebarich said.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's Guards blame U.S. ship for warning shots incident in Gulf

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday accused a U.S. Coast Guard ship of "provocation" after it fired warning shots against Iranian military boats that approached it in the Gulf. The Pentagon said on Monday the U.S. Coast Guard ship Maui fired about 30 warning shots after 13 fast boats from the Revolutionary Guards' navy came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.

  • Iran rejects US claim that speedboats sparked encounter

    Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday rejected the U.S. Navy's claim that fast-approaching Iranian speedboats in the Strait of Hormuz sparked a tense encounter in the already sensitive region. A day earlier, the U.S. said the Revolutionary Guard sent 13 armed speedboats too close to U.S. Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The Americans said a Coast Guard cutter fired warning shots when two of the Iranian boats came dangerously close.

  • U.S. ship fires 30 warning shots as Iranian speedboats get close

    The incident comes days after the U.S. intercepted thousands of weapons from Iran in the North Arabian Sea that were bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

  • IDF Strikes at Gaza Targets as Over 200 Rockets Fired at Israel

    The Israel Defense Forces said on May 11 that more than 200 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza. In response, they said 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets had been hit overnight, killing “15 terrorists”.Quds News said 24 civilians were killed in the Strip.The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon remained on red alert on Tuesday morning. The Barzilai Medical Center there said it was treating 19 people wounded in strikes.The strikes came after days of tension and clashes around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in which hundreds of Palestinians were injured. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • China increases foreign influence efforts on U.S. by 500%

    New foreign-agent filings are finally detailing a massive Beijing propaganda operation that's fueled a sixfold increase in disclosed Chinese foreign influence efforts in the United States in recent years.Why it matters: Propaganda is central to China fulfilling its geopolitical aspirations, and its efforts to sow discord and disinformation in the U.S. have very real consequences for the American business, political and social climates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAccording to the Center for Responsive Politics, Chinese foreign agent spending has skyrocketed from just over $10 million in 2016 to nearly $64 million last year.Thanks largely to its stable of propaganda operations, China is now the top spender on foreign influence operations in the U.S.American laws designed to force disclosure of paid foreign influence are beginning to reveal the huge sums Beijing has devoted to its effort.What's happening: State-run Chinese news service Xinhua is the latest to reveal some of the inner workings of its U.S. operations.Xinhua's U.S. arm officially registered as a foreign agent last week, three years after the Justice Department notified the company it was required to do so, as first reported by Foreign Lobby Watch.Its initial filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act is largely generic, describing Xinhua as "an independent legal entity" that's simply "subject to government oversight."In fact, the media organ is owned by the Chinese government, run by senior Communist Party officials and widely seen as a Beijing mouthpiece.Its new FARA filing disclosed $8.6 million in payments since March 2020 from Xinhua's Chinese parent to its U.S. arm, including payments directly to bureaus in Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco and Chicago.The big picture: Xinhua is just the latest state-run Chinese media organ to register.CRP data show Chinese entities spent more on registered foreign agent activities in 2020 than those of any other nation.That was largely driven by FARA registrations by state-run media outlets such as China Daily and CGTN.Together they accounted for more than two-thirds of Chinese FARA spending in 2019 and more than four-fifths in 2020, eclipsing big names such as telecom giant Huawei and surveillance tech firm Hikvision.Between the lines: Like those of other nations, Chinese state-run media have resisted U.S. Justice Department demands to register under FARA, a law originally created to expose Nazi propaganda in the U.S.Prior to their disclosures, these Chinese media organs operated in the shadows, unencumbered by FARA requirements requiring disclosure about their structures and finances.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister criticised what he called China's "shameless lies" on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying China clearly did not care about Taiwan's people. The United States and the rich-nation Group of Seven (G7) have called for Chinese-claimed but democratically ruled Taiwan to attend the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, which meets from May 24. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such as the WHO because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces not a country.

  • Internal Memo to Beijing: China’s Competitive Advantage against America

    To: Director, Long-Term Strategy Office, People’s Liberation Army, Beijing From: Head, American Competitiveness Division Subject: China Has Gained an Edge * * * General, a year ago you sent a memo to Chairman Xi Jinping offering some thoughts on how the global spread of the coronavirus and early U.S. reactions could offer China some broad strategic advantages vis-à-vis the United States. The Chairman appreciated the military and geopolitical factors you raised. You then tasked me with tracking several more-subtle factors affecting American competitiveness and asked me to report back after a year with data and conclusions. Herewith are those findings. Executive Summary The strategy of our division (and our country!), as stated openly and publicly, is to help China win the long-term competition against the United States for power and influence, in Asia and on the world stage, over the next century. Our net-assessment bureau keeps careful track of traditional measurements of military and geopolitical power — tanks, ships, planes, missiles, etc. As you suggested, I assigned the brightest analysts in my division to study the political, economic, and social cohesion of the U.S. Also at your suggestion, we read British historian Arnold Toynbee’s work in which he concluded that “civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” Just so. Our own “century of humiliation,” as we call it, started with the British HMS Nemesis steaming up the Yangtze River to humble our wealthy and advanced middle kingdom and not a Chinese junk sailing up the Thames to do the same to the British. In asking why, our analysts agreed with Toynbee that this great turn in historic fortunes wasn’t simply or even mostly about guns, germs, or steel but rather about political, economic, and social cohesion and cultural confidence. We estimate that our own strategic ambitions have been advanced by a generation thanks to the self-imposed unraveling of political, economic, and social cohesion in an ever less confident United States. The bottom line: Taking those factors into account, our assessment of the past 15 months of U.S. behavior is that the Americans are doing our competitive work for us. Key Findings First, Americans can no longer do basic public policy. You might remember when you sent me and other young analysts off to the best public-policy schools in the U.S. in the 1980s and 90s. (I did not think much of the curriculum, but the basketball games were very exciting!) We really thought at the time that the Americans had, as they say, “cracked the code” — developing sophisticated methods of dealing with choices and making tradeoffs; weighing priorities, competing policy interests, and incentives; doing cost-benefit studies, and the like in public policy. Even without the analytical methods they developed, we thought at the time that they had a sophisticated political dialogue about the constant tensions in a good society between different values and different choices and had developed a system to thrive and prosper despite those natural tensions. The U.S. coronavirus response over two different administrations exposed that this system is broken. The U.S. overwhelmingly prioritized only one goal — coronavirus health issues — and let it overwhelm almost all other social- and economic-policy goals. Even with that singular focus, they failed to do the central task of their own chosen strategy — to protect the elderly and vulnerable. Over 80 percent of their COVID deaths were among the elderly. And yet, for a period of time, they shut down almost all economic and social activity by the least vulnerable populations, without any cost-benefit analysis of this approach. This contributed to all of the points below that have accelerated our strategic advantage. Despite the Americans’ professed policy focus on public health, we see good estimates that the singular health-system focus on the coronavirus at the expense of so many other health practices will likely kill far more people in the next few years than the virus itself did. Especially when you add in the issues associated with the economic privation, stress, and isolation they voluntarily underwent. Our internal data support the U.K. Department of Health report noting that, “when morbidity is taken into account, the estimates for the health impacts from a lockdown and lockdown-induced recession are greater in terms of quality adjusted life years than the direct COVID-19 deaths.” Second, because of this policy choice, America is purposely eroding the very sources of its own economic competitiveness. This is a great gift to us from the U.S. You will remember that we have worried for decades about the most fundamental American advantage that could make catching up to them almost impossible: their innovative private economy. This paramount source of American competitive advantage, which has kept them prosperous and powerful for some 140 years, could fade quickly now. In just a few months during the course of the virus, our competitor has turned to historically unprecedented levels of public spending and borrowing. That, combined with the proposed enormous increase in taxes and government-benefits programs, means the U.S. is, in effect, transferring trillions of dollars from the world’s leading private-sector economy to a middling public-sector economy. They are also transferring the decision-making about how to allocate this capital from private to public hands; some of the most productive and efficient uses of capital, which have steadily increased their wealth, are being handed over to systems that can only move the wealth around (and with much of that capital leaking out in the act of transferring it to a public benefit). A young member of my staff mentioned that there is a Western parable about geese and golden eggs that applies to this phenomenon; I will ask him to follow up. Third, their coronavirus responses have also weakened another one of their great competitive advantages: the vaunted U.S. education system. We have been flooding their universities with students over the decades, of course, to take advantage of their STEM education and a few other traditional fields. This has been a boon for us (and a ready source of income for them). Moreover, thanks to our comprehensive intelligence efforts around American universities (some of which have been, unfortunately, uncovered of late by their counterintelligence work), we have gained an intelligence bonanza. We’ve probably gotten as much as we can get there, and the timing for tapering off that effort works for our strategy. Their coronavirus responses have accelerated a series of crises in their universities: flawed business models dependent on massive debt financing, trendy nonsense curricula, credentialed but uneducated graduates, highly politicized faculties and administrations, and an odd monoculture so outside of the mainstream of American life that, a few years ago, even the incoming president of Harvard recognized that many Americans question “whether or not colleges and universities are worthy of public support” or “are even good for the nation.” In the past few years, according to polls on institutions that Americans trust, public opinion of U.S. higher education has fallen farther and faster than for almost any other institution. The shutdown (continuing as I write this memo) of their public elementary- and secondary-education system has been particularly baffling to our analysts. At first, we assumed that the Americans had a better source of data or analytical method than we did about calculating the infection risk for younger children or teachers in public schools. (I think we are still a little intimidated by that Man on the Moon achievement.) But it turns out that they simply do not want to reopen the public schools — perhaps not even in the coming fall. U.S. students have already been falling steadily behind in international comparisons of learning and achievement at almost every level (despite rising education spending). The Americans’ estimates show that this lost year-plus will deepen that slide in competitiveness. Our analysts calculate that it will be a decade before they can account for all the educational, economic, and social costs to children of these policies. I would never have predicted that we could catch the Americans in education so fast, but their rearward trajectory makes it possible. Fourth, I am happy to report that the American political experiment is declining in legitimacy — there and everywhere else. As you know, we are offering the first competitive system for political, social, and economic order — Chairman Xi’s China Dream — that America has faced since it vanquished Soviet-style communism 30 years ago. I had concerns (and still do) as to how well our system will “travel,” so to speak — despite the early conversion to it of New York Times columnist Tom Friedman. I don’t know if we’ll get more converts, but as far as their democratic-capitalist system is concerned, the air is definitely (as the Americans say) going out of the balloon. Their coronavirus response has accelerated an erosion of Americans’ self-confidence and belief in their own system, abetted by a media and political culture in which they blame themselves and the Western culture that created their system for most troubles. Another gift to us! Above, I noted the polls measuring institutional trust. You’ll be pleased to know that U.S. government institutions are at the bottom of these lists (along with journalism and big business, I should add!). Their military still enjoys a high amount of trust from Americans — and this should worry us. But my analysts are convinced that it is the trust and admiration of an observer, not of a participant. Their small all-volunteer military draws from less than 1 percent of the population, with many service members coming from military families. So, like so much else in American politics, their citizenry is disengaged. When you created this division, you required us to study the American founding. I well remember the American founders’ entreaties that their so-called republican democracy could work only if the citizens were virtuous and engaged. It was a very odd approach to governance these founders invented — self-governance relying on cooperation, uncoordinated from the top (!) — with most decisions being made in private or local governmental forums. It appeared to work for a few hundred years. But the good news is that all current measurements of a virtuous and engaged citizenry (including what Americans think about each other in terms of trust and confidence) are at historic lows. So, if their founders were right, the end could be near for their system. U.S. coronavirus policies, social unrest, and zero-sum politics over the past year have combined to isolate and pit almost all Americans against each other. They are completely self-obsessed; we were smart to grab Hong Kong when they were focused on themselves. On a related note, we recently intercepted some al-Qaeda radio traffic celebrating the Afghan withdrawal and the new U.S. focus on what they are calling “domestic terrorism.” We should lend them our Uyghur playbook (jk!). Especially obsessed with race, ethnicity, and gender identity, Americans are dividing themselves into categories on the basis of characteristics they cannot change. They are intent on correcting ills in their history through accusation and further division. We practically invented the art of political slogans, but remember how we used to envy their motto E Pluribus Unum? If it worked, they could harness the power of a radically diverse country to a set of common ideas and way of living. They could be unstoppable. But, I’m happy to report, there are big cracks in the foundation of that creed. They’ve started inventing a new one in the past 15 months — Semper Divisa perhaps. They are distrustful of almost any information given to them, and their troublesome tradition of a neutral and objective media has disappeared entirely. I’m not sure we could have planned it better! The chances of their unifying to support a renewed, coherent strategy of American competitiveness is very remote. In fact, even before the virus, their confidence in themselves was at a low. In global polls taken in over 60 countries about willingness to fight for one’s country, the U.S. is at a low of 44 percent — some 30 points below us. * * * In conclusion, General, might I indulge in a personal reflection? Thirty years ago, when you assigned me here rather than my first choice of the American Cooperation Division across the hall, I was sorely disappointed. That office was surely going to be where the Chinese success story was. When I arrived at the Competitiveness Division, all we could see was a slow and centuries-long game of catch-up to the leading global power. But now, looking back over just the past 15 months, I am liking our chances and am glad to be here. Gānbēi!

  • Romanian leader tells Biden more NATO troops needed in east

    Romania's president told U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that more NATO troops are needed on the alliance's eastern flank given Russia actions that are perceived as threatening by many in the region. The appeal by President Klaus Iohannis came during a conference of regional leaders which Biden joined by video. The Polish and Romanian leaders hailed Biden's appearance as a sign of U.S. support for their security.

  • U.S. Navy Seizes Massive Weapons Shipment That Was Likely Headed for Yemen

    Last week the U.S. Navy seized thousands of weapons, that were likely sent by Iran to arm Houthi rebels in Yemen, from a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

  • Social Media Is Tearing Society Apart, But Getting Us Free Clothes!

    James has cruise news involving billionaire Sir Richard Branson AND a third mystery cruise line! Then after hearing about Reggie's very cool weekend and Ian's eventful weekend in Chicago meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time, we dive into... The News, including: apologetic hackers, controversy at the Kentucky Derby, the very-Alabamian perks of getting vaccinated, and how social media is tearing our society apart (which sparks a conversation about Lululemon that Nick, last week's breakout star, would prefer we had cut from the show), and last but not least, a story featuring something that looks like the male anatomy.

  • Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days - agencies

    A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year reappeared on Monday after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies cited the regional government as saying. A search was launched in the forests of the Omsk region, about 2,200 km (1,370 miles) east of Moscow, after physician Alexander Murakhovsky left a forest hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday. Murakhovsky exited the forest himself and made contact with residents of the village of Basly, RIA news agency quoted the Omsk regional government as saying.

  • Water wells are at risk of going dry in the US and worldwide

    An orchard near Kettleman City in California's San Joaquin Valley on April 2, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the drought outlook for the Western U.S. becomes increasingly bleak, attention is turning once again to groundwater – literally, water stored in the ground. It is Earth’s most widespread and reliable source of fresh water, but it’s not limitless. Wells that people drill to access groundwater supply nearly half the water used for irrigated agriculture in the U.S. and provide over 100 million Americans with drinking water. Unfortunately, pervasive pumping is causing groundwater levels to decline in some areas, including much of California’s San Joaquin Valley and Kansas’ High Plains. We are a water resources engineer with training in water law and a water scientist and large-data analyst. In a recent study, we mapped the locations and depths of wells in 40 countries around the world and found that millions of wells could run dry if groundwater levels decline by only a few meters. While solutions vary from place to place, we believe that what’s most important for protecting wells from running dry is managing groundwater sustainably – especially in nations like the U.S. that use a lot of it. The U.S. has one of the highest national groundwater use rates in the world. Jasechko and Perrone, 2021, CC BY-ND Groundwater use today Humans have been digging wells for water for thousands of years. Examples include 7,400-year-old wells in the Czech Republic and Germany, 8,000-year-old wells in the eastern Mediterranean, and 10,000-year-old wells in Cyprus. Today wells supply 40% of water used for irrigation worldwide and provide billions of people with drinking water. Groundwater flows through tiny spaces within sediments and their underlying bedrock. At some points, called discharge areas, groundwater rises to the surface, moving into lakes, rivers and streams. At other points, known as recharge areas, water percolates deep into the ground, either through precipitation or leakage from rivers, lakes and streams. Groundwater can remain underground for days to millennia, depending on how deep it sinks, how readily it moves through rock around it and how fast humans pump it to the surface. USGS Groundwater declines can have many undesirable consequences. Land surfaces sink as underground clay layers are compacted. Seawater intrusion can contaminate groundwater reserves and make them too salty to use without energy-intensive treatment. River water can leak down to underground aquifers, leaving less water available at the surface. Leaky streams are widespread across the United States. Groundwater depletion can also cause wells to run dry when the top surface of the groundwater – known as the water table – drops so far that the well isn’t deep enough to reach it, leaving the well literally high and dry. Yet until recently, little was known about how vulnerable global wells are to running dry because of declining groundwater levels. There is no global database of wells, so over six years we compiled 134 unique well construction databases spanning 40 different countries. In total, we analyzed nearly 39 million well construction records, including each well’s location, the reason it was constructed and its depth. Our results show that wells are vital to human livelihoods – and recording well depths helped us see how vulnerable wells are to running dry. Millions of wells at risk Our analysis led to two main findings. First, up to 20% of wells around the world extend no more than 16 feet (5 meters) below the water table. That means these wells will run dry if groundwater levels decline by just a few feet. Groundwater wells are at risk of running dry around the globe. Second, we found that newer wells are not being dug significantly deeper than older wells in some places where groundwater levels are declining. In some areas, such as eastern New Mexico, newer wells are not drilled deeper than older wells because the deeper rock layers are impermeable and contain saline water. New wells are at least as likely to run dry as older wells in these areas. Wells are already going dry in some locations, including parts of the U.S. West. In previous studies we estimated that as many as 1 in 30 wells were running dry in the western U.S., and as many as 1 in 5 in some areas in the southern portion of California’s Central Valley. Households already are running out of well water in the Central Valley and southeastern Arizona. Beyond the Southwest, wells have been running dry in states as diverse as Maine, Illinois and Oregon. What to do when the well gives out How can households adapt when their well runs dry? Here are five strategies, all of which have drawbacks. – Dig a new, deeper well. This is an option only if fresh groundwater exists at deeper depths. In many aquifers deeper groundwater tends to be more saline than shallower groundwater, so deeper drilling is no more than a stopgap solution. And since new wells are expensive, this approach favors wealthier groundwater users and raises equity concerns. – Sell the property. This is often considered if constructing a new well is unaffordable. Drilling a new household well in the U.S. Southwest can cost tens of thousands of dollars. But selling a property that lacks access to a reliable and convenient water supply can be challenging. – Divert or haul water from alternative sources, such as nearby rivers or lakes. This approach is feasible only if surface water resources are not already reserved for other users or too far away. Even if nearby surface waters are available, treating their quality to make them safe to drink can be harder than treating well water. – Reduce water use to slow or stop groundwater level declines. This could mean switching to crops that are less water-intensive, or adopting irrigation systems that reduce water losses. Such approaches may reduce farmers’ profits or require upfront investments in new technologies. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] – Limit or abandon activities that require lots of water, such as irrigation. This strategy can be challenging if irrigated land provides higher crop yields than unirrigated land. Recent research suggests that some land in the central U.S. is not suitable for unirrigated “dryland” farming. Households and communities can take proactive steps to protect wells from running dry. For example, one of us is working closely with Rebecca Nelson of Melbourne Law School in Australia to map groundwater withdrawal permitting – the process of seeking permission to withdraw groundwater – across the U.S. West. State and local agencies can distribute groundwater permits in ways that help stabilize falling groundwater levels over the long run, or in ways that prioritize certain water users. Enacting and enforcing policies designed to limit groundwater depletion can help protect wells from running dry. While it can be difficult to limit use of a resource as essential as water, we believe that in most cases, simply drilling deeper is not a sustainable path forward.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Debra Perrone, University of California Santa Barbara and Scott Jasechko, University of California Santa Barbara. Read more:Farmers are drawing groundwater from the giant Ogallala Aquifer faster than nature replaces itInstalling solar panels over California’s canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Coyotes expecting more changes after missing playoffs again

    Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong opted to stand pat at the NHL trade deadline, believing the Coyotes had the right roster to make the playoffs. When they came up short yet again, the Coyotes made a big change, firing coach Rick Tocchet a day after the season ended. Arizona got off to an uneven start but pulled itself into playoff contention with a solid stretch in March, so Armstrong opted to not make any moves at the trade deadline.

  • Norfolk Southern Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

    The stock of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation.

  • French pilot files legal complaint for being used for fighter jet target practice in 'hazing ritual'

    A French pilot has filed a legal complaint over allegations air force colleagues tied him to a target and ordered fighter jets overhead to open fire around him in a terrifying "hazing ritual”. The pilot, who has not been named, alleges he was bound, blindfolded and bundled into the back of a pickup truck before being driven at breakneck speed to a secret location on the Mediterranean island of Corsica in 2019. Roughly removed from the vehicle, he was tied to a post with a red cross placed above his head at Solenzara air base, reads the legal complaint. He then heard what sounded like fighter jets opening fire and dropping shells around him for 20 minutes, with munitions landing at an estimated distance of 500 meters (about 1,640 feet). The complaint reads that "simulated shots" were also fired directly towards the victim. The 30-year-old pilot is now suing the air force for “aggravated voluntary violence” and “deliberately placing others in danger” by “professionals, army staff and ranked officers”. The complaint alleges two superiors addressed him with "sarcastic remarks" before forcing the pilot to inflate and wear an inflatable maritime overflight outfit, raise his arms and stand as a "human clock.”

  • 24 Palestinians including 9 children dead as Israel hits Hamas

    Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. It was an escalation sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

  • CNN Crew Runs For Shelter As Israeli Air Raid Sirens Sound

    “We have sirens. Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go," CNN Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold told her crew as the warning sounded in Ashkelon, north of Gaza.

  • Vivica A. Fox Clarifies Claim Ivanka Trump Insulted Her on Celebrity Apprentice : I'll 'Never Forget'

    "I don't think she knew at the time she was insulting us," the actress told Andy Cohen — but later tweeted that it was "SO NOT TRUE" she was saying Ivanka had made a racist remark

  • Manta Ray Joins Marine Patrol Boat Off Coast of Sarasota, Florida

    A marine patrol boat with the Sarasota Police Department encountered an “incredible” manta ray while on patrol off the Florida coast.This footage, released on May 10, shows the creature swimming by the police department’s boat.“Our Marine Patrol spent part of their patrol duties enjoying this incredible Manta Ray just north of New Pass on the Gulf side,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We sure serve and protect paradise.”According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, giant manta rays are the world’s largest ray with a wingspan of up to 29 feet. Credit: Sarasota Police Department via Storyful

  • Emergency declaration issued in 17 states and D.C. over fuel pipeline cyberattack

    The Biden administration said it's "working with" fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline to try and restart operations after a ransomware attack took it offline.Why it matters: Friday night's cyberattack is "the most significant, successful attack on energy infrastructure" known to have occurred in the U.S., notes energy researcher Amy Myers Jaffe, per Politico.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a regional emergency declaration for 17 states and Washington, D.C., to keep fuel supply lines open. The big picture: Colonial Pipeline carries 45% of fuel supplies in the eastern U.S. Some 5,500 miles of pipeline has been shut down in response to the attack.While gasoline and diesel prices aren't expected to be impacted if pipeline operations resume in the next few days, fuel suppliers are becoming "increasingly nervous" about possible shortages, Bloomberg notes.What's happening: The emergency declaration covers: Alabama, Arkansas, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.The DoT agency said in a statement the declaration "addresses the emergency conditions creating a need for immediate transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products and provides necessary relief."Colonial said in a statement Sunday while its main fuel lines remained offline, some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points were now operational."[We] will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations."Excerpt from Colonial statement What they're saying: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CBS' "Face the Nation" there's an "all hands on deck" effort to resume operations."We are working closely with the company, state and local officials, to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren’t disruptions in supply," she told CBS' John Dickerson.Of note: The shutdown follows other significant cyberattacks on U.S. companies and the federal government in recent months.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free