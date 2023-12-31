US shoots down Red Sea missiles after ship reports explosion

USS Laboon in Turkish waters. It was one of two US warships that responded to missiles from a Houthi-controlled area - Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The US Navy has shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from the rebel Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to the US Central Command.

A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned-and-operated container ship, Maersk Hangzhou, reported on Saturday that it had been struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, CENTCOM said.

The vessel was reportedly seaworthy and there were no reported injuries, CENTCOM said.

This was the 23rd apparent attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19, CENTCOM said.

USS GRAVELY shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to Houthi attack on merchant vessel.



Today at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The… pic.twitter.com/nUgifhkdC8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 31, 2023

Later Maesrk said in a statement to the gCaptain maritime website that “when the vessel was 55nm southwest of [Hodeidah], Yemen, the crew reported having observed a flash on deck.

“However, there is no indication of fire onboard the vessel, and we are currently working to ascertain the full details of the incident. The vessel is fully maneuverable and continues the transit north.

“Ensuring the safety of our crew is our utmost priority,” the statement said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation also noted a ship incident, Reuters reported.

The master on Saturday reported “a loud bang accompanied by a flash on the port bow of the vessel” and several explosions in the vicinity of the area, the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

No damage was reported and all crew were reported to be safe. The vessel had left the area at full speed to the next port of call, the note said.

Denmark’s government has announced a plan to send a frigate to join the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian in late January, if parliament approves.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

