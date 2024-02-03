'The US is short 1 million nurses' but Mitchell Tech wants to turn nursing assistants into LPNs

Feb. 2—MITCHELL — At first glance, Bailey Week and Stacey Long appear to be very different.

Week, a 2016 Mitchell High School graduate, is 25 years old and has twin 3-year-old daughters at home. Long, a California native who lived in Nevada before moving to Springfield, S.D., and who will be 55 in March, has a son following in her retired husband's footsteps by working with giant wind turbines.

But they also have a lot in common. They are both certified nursing assistants working in the healthcare industry, and both were on the Mitchell Technical College campus Tuesday for the first ever open house for CNAs looking to advance their career by obtaining their licensed practical nursing degree.

"I've always wanted to be a nurse," Week told the Mitchell Republic at the open house. "I saw this on Facebook about the open house, and I said you know what? I should go check it out. I really wanted to push myself to be an LPN and eventually an RN."

By all accounts, the United States needs more nurses. The COVID-19 pandemic burned out many of the vital healthcare workers who are instrumental in quality care, with many choosing to retire or change careers. Combined with the natural aging out process, the need for licensed practical nurses or registered nurses is greater than ever.

Dezarae Fenski, an LPN instructor at Mitchell Technical College, was on hand and visiting with CNAs like Week and Long to offer advice, explain the LPN program at Mitchell Tech and answer questions about the process of taking that next step in their professions.

"Roughly, the United States is short about a million nurses," Fenski said. "We can't produce new nurses fast enough to keep up with that demand, which was part of the reason for the open house. Our job as nurse educators is in addressing this shortage. We have to produce these nurses, and high-quality nurses is something we pride ourselves on."

Mitchell Technical College has become a major producer of both LPNs and RNs, with the LPN program in place since 2017 and graduating 118 students and the RN program in operation since 2021 and graduating 41 students. A previous nursing program at the school, which was in operation from 1972 and 1985, graduated 423 students.

The school tends to focus its recruiting on the typical avenues, but there is also a lesser-tapped source for potential nursing students, Fenski said.

"We have open seats to fill in our program for the fall. Traditionally, a lot of our recruiting efforts are centered around high school students and traditional students. We're at career fairs all over the state talking to high school students," Fenski said. "And we had this 'aha' moment that we have this huge pool of people already in health care."

That pool is made up of certified nursing assistants, healthcare professionals who handle basic patient care and usually operate under the guidance of more highly-trained LPNs and RNs. Fenski said CNAs generally have the natural disposition and desire to be talented nurses, and for those interested in making a step up in their training, there are countless opportunities for employment.

Week said she took some time off after high school to enjoy her time out of the classroom. She became both a mother and a CNA in that time. Her mother and grandmother had worked as CNAs, and she herself currently works in hospice care.

The open house was a chance to confirm her feelings about wanting to go further with her training.

"I wanted to look into it, but I would never have gotten the push if I hadn't seen it on Facebook," Week said. "I've been out of high school forever now, and I've never done college, so this is my first time with everything. So I have some paperwork to do."

An event like the Tuesday open house, a first-time event for Mitchell Tech, lets nursing instructors encourage CNAs to consider the program and the process that goes into applying. Students in the program can earn an LPN degree in a year, and Fenski said it was important to convey that students are part of a family at the school and more than just a number.

"Let's get them here. Let's get them on campus and talk to them and show them how they can do this, how we're going to help them and be alongside them for those 12 months," Fenski said.

Long, who works at an assisted living center, said her position doesn't specifically require her to be a CNA, but she enjoys being able to help patients with the skills she can provide. She decided to see what the program at Mitchell Tech was about after glancing at a bulletin board at work.

"This little flier right here was pinned up at my work," Long said, showing a printed version of the Facebook open house announcement. "It was just pinned at the bottom of the board."

She was interested in any way she could provide more and better care to the patients she watches over.

CNAs are particularly well-suited to enter the nursing field thanks to their experience around patients and a general desire to help people, said Carena Jarding, nursing program director at Mitchell Tech. The skills they acquired in becoming a CNA serve them well as they develop further in the program.

Taking that next step is a commitment, Jarding said. There is a workload to consider and study time to factor in that may require some thought and planning to accommodate for CNAs who are already balancing life and career duties.

"There are a lot of commitments these students have to make. But by bringing them in and seeing what we have to offer — the amazing facilities, the awesome faculty that is available to help them through the program," Jarding said. "I think it makes the decision a little bit easier for them to make that next step."

Among the advantages of the program is the fact it is eligible for the Build Dakota Scholarship. Students of any age are eligible to apply for the scholarship, which supports tuition, books and other required program materials and expenses for eligible technical college programs. Recipients in the scholarship must commit to working in South Dakota, in their field of study, for three years following graduation.

Uniquely, students can qualify for the Build Dakota Scholarship while seeking both their LPN and RN degrees. That can be a big factor by taking some of the financial strain out of the equation.

"These are the only two programs where you can receive the scholarship twice. You can get a Build Dakota for your LPN and then you can come back for your RN and get it again. So that's really unique and special," Fenski said.

Fenski and Jarding said they have seen students of all ages progress through both the LPN and RN programs and then head out into the work world where they have become leaders in their industry. They have graduates who range in age from 18 to 56 and who have come from a variety of backgrounds, from high school students to food service workers.

The programs have a 100% job placement percentage, underscoring the demand for their graduates.

"For a lot of these students, the LPN degree is simply just a stepping stone. We actually had some former graduates who are now nurse managers here in Mitchell come and present to our students yesterday," Fenski said. "One of our former graduates is pursuing her masters degree already, and she started with her LPN right here at Mitchell Tech. And now she's onward and upward with the goal of completing her masters degree. Those are the kinds of things that make our nurse educator hearts happy."

Fenski and Jarding hope the open house provided an encouraging glimpse into the nursing programs at Mitchell Tech. The event was successful enough that they plan to hold another on Feb. 27.

Even if it doesn't convince every CNA to take the next step to becoming an LPN, providing potential candidates with information about the Mitchell Tech program will hopefully plant a seed of interest.

"Our outreach effort, even if it didn't get someone in the door, hopefully it piqued some interest. And maybe it got those wheels turning. Hopefully there are some people out there who will consider making that phone call," Fenski said.

Long was intrigued by the opportunity, and said she would be looking more into enrolling in the program.

Her husband and driver for the day, Lance, said he knew she had what it takes should she choose to pursue her LPN degree.

"She'll make a great nurse. If she wants to do it, I'm always excited. She likes people and treats them very well," he said.

Week said the open house was all the encouragement she needed to start applying. She said it is a great chance for her to advance the skills she'll need to continue caring for the patients she loves. And it makes her daughters proud, referring to her as "a doctor" when she explains that she takes care of people at her job.

"I've always loved it. I love taking care of people. I love making them happy," Week said. "I'm going to apply and hopefully start in August."